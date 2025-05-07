Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc Awards recognize productivity-boosting customer collaboration and innovation

Stockholm, Sweden: Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, is recognizing exceptional collaboration with a mining customer that strengthened drilling efficiency, the development of a new collision avoidance system, and the rapid development of an advance drill rig in China, with the following three annual awards.

"The award winners are excellent ambassadors of Epiroc's core values innovation, commitment and collaboration," says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc's President and CEO. "We keep focusing on supporting our customers with solutions that strengthen their safety and productivity and lower their emissions and total cost of ownership. Congratulations to the winners!"

The United in Performance Award honors exceptional customer collaboration. It is presented to teams in Epiroc's Tools division and the Epiroc Canada Customer Center for successful partnership with a mining contractor. The contractor struggled with drill bits from different suppliers that had very short drill life which weakened productivity at one of its mines. Epiroc proposed a trial of its Powerbit X, a revolutionary drill bit fortified with diamond protection. Collaborating closely with the contractor, Epiroc developed unique designs and cutting-edge technology for the Powerbit X to meet the mine site's very demanding conditions. The result was transformative, with uninterrupted drilling and significant productivity boost and cost savings. The award winners are Richard Johanson, Dewald Hartman, Jimmy Carlsson, Jonas Falkeström, Ivan Hadjiev, Ron McKerral, Serge Trottier, Shakeel Khalfan and Reza Shayesteh from Epiroc, as well as the teams at the mining contractor and mine owner.

The Inspired by Innovation Award honors Epiroc's most innovative technical development that has proven commercial success. It is presented to Jacques Duminy at Epiroc's Digital Solutions division in South Africa for the successful development and deployment of Titan Collision Avoidance System (CAS) trials in several countries. The innovative solutions showcase the scalability and adaptability of the Titan CAS system, strengthening safety in diverse mining environments.

The Dare to Think New Award gets its name from Epiroc's vision. It is presented to Jindong Fu, Lucio Liu, Fred Sun and Herbert Yin at the Surface division's R&D team in China for developing an advanced drill rig, the GIA Q6i, in record go-to-market time. Under Epiroc China's vision "In China-by China," the team developed a new HPC (High Performing Computer) platform and tailored it to meet the growing demand for smart mining in China. The rig features advanced functions such as LiDAR, geofence, single-hole automation, auto positioning, and 5G-based remote control. The result: the GiA Q6i successfully meets the customers' needs for high productivity and low capital expenditure.



Epiroc's Powerbit X drill bit strengthens productivity significantly

For more information please contact:

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and construction customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 64 billion in 2024, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.