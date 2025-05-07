GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace reports positive net profit in Q1 2025

GomSpace releases its Q1 2025 trading statement and reports a strong revenue growth, positive operational EBITDA and a positive net profit in the first quarter.

FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

Order intake increased to T.SEK 57,385 (57,112)

Net revenue is T.SEK 88,803 (50,162)

EBITDA adjusted* increased to T.SEK 11,324 (-16,610)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased to T.SEK 796 (-22,199)

Free cashflow this quarter is T.SEK 4,729 (-12,053)

Earnings per share were SEK 0,01 (negative 0.18)

*Adjusted EBITDA excluding 2.6 M.SEK sharebased payment.

A full half-year report will be delivered on August 27, 2025.



WORDS FROM THE CEO - Building momentum

GomSpace has delivered a strong start to 2025, achieving a positive net profit and strong operational EBITDA for the first time in years. The Products Business Unit exceeded expectations with a record order intake, while the Programs Business Unit executed effectively, supported by improved project margins.

The company continues to expand its presence in North America and Southeast Asia, driven by strong customer engagement and a growing pipeline of opportunities.

Following the announced strategic investment of 196 MSEK from its main shareholder, GomSpace will strengthen its balance sheet, enabling acceleration of global expansion-particularly within government and defense sectors.

"We are executing our strategy with discipline and ambition. GomSpace is now positioned to scale faster, take on larger opportunities, and deliver sustainable value for our shareholders and partners," says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

With a clear strategic direction and renewed financial strength, GomSpace remains focused on sustained growth and long-term value creation.

The company remains confident in its 2025 guidance, as set out in the Q4 2024 report, and sees continued progress toward its targets.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

