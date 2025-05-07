NetLine Unveils HQL Precision, Advancing B2B Marketers' Ability to Capture and Convert Buyer-Qualified Leads

NetLine's Newest Product Reveals Real-Time Insights From Your Most Serious Prospects to Help You Close With Confidence

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / NetLine, the #1 Programmatic B2B Lead Generation Platform, announced the launch of HQL Precision today - a new product built to give marketers greater control, deeper buyer insights, and stronger lead qualification tied directly to their own content assets.

HQL Precision was developed and built to give mid-market to enterprise revenue teams greater confidence and visibility when engaging mid-to-bottom funnel prospects. It enables marketers to capture leads who have answered custom questions - revealing key insights like business priorities, top challenges, tech stack, investment timelines, and more - all within the context of registering for a brand's gated asset.

Compared to other lead generation vendors, HQL Precision offers B2B marketers:

Full Qualification Control - Marketers define exactly who's qualified by setting precise criteria that align with pipeline needs.

Embedded Simplicity - HQL Precision runs seamlessly within existing NetLine campaigns. No new tools. No extra workflows. No delays.

Sales-Ready Context - Leads arrive enriched with actionable data, enabling sales to personalize outreach, prioritize accounts, and accelerate pipeline velocity.

True Pipeline Impact - Instead of bloated lead lists with limited value, HQL Precision delivers only high-intent buyers - those who are qualified based on their answers and ready for meaningful conversations.

This level of precision is what B2B revenue teams have been desperately seeking: smarter, faster, more relevant outcomes from their lead gen investments.

"B2B revenue teams are being called to do more with far less," said David Fortino, NetLine's general manager. "HQL Precision is an answer to those calls, enabling smarter, more efficient lead gen in real time. Marketers now have the power to not only define their own criteria for quality, but they're also able to ignore irrelevant leads in favor of those with genuine and often immediate interest. HQL Precision is built for teams who need better, actionable answers - not just more names."

A Highly Qualified Lead (HQL) is a user who has signaled a business need along with a timeline for future investment - providing marketers with clear buying intent. What sets HQLs apart is the ability to require users to answer up to four custom qualifying questions during content registration, revealing actionable insights into their priorities, challenges, and readiness to buy.

With HQL Precision, marketers are in full control of lead qualification, defining exactly what counts as a qualified lead by setting the rules, questions, and disqualifiers - unlike traditional lead gen tools that rely on opaque scoring models. Best of all, clients only pay for leads that meet their exact standards.

Beyond control and insight, HQL Precision equips marketers with the tools needed to act with confidence, and in full compliance, at scale.

Buyer insights tied to owned content - Identify what matters most to each lead in real time, directly from your content.

Global reach with built-in compliance - Secure full consent at the point of interaction, enabling compliant international outreach.

Custom qualifying questions - Tailor up to four specific questions to capture what you need - and disqualify leads that don't meet your criteria.

Real-time lead validation - Eliminate scoring guesswork with verified buyer intent delivered instantly.

Expert-led guidance - NetLine's Client Success team supports question optimization for clarity, precision, and better lead outcomes.

HQL Precision is available globally and fully compatible with existing NetLine content syndication campaigns.

