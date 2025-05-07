StrikeX and CMC Markets Enter New Growth Phase With Majority Acquisition

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / StrikeX is pleased to announce a landmark new agreement with CMC Markets, the award-winning* FTSE250 financial services provider. As part of this expanded collaboration, CMC Markets has taken a controlling 51% stake in StrikeX Technologies Ltd., up from its previous 33% shareholding. Additionally, CMC has increased its holdings of the STRX token from 10 million to 15 million.

This deal marks a significant evolution in the relationship between the two companies?-?a move that not only signals CMC's deepened confidence in StrikeX's vision, but also establishes a new strategic foundation for long-term growth and innovation in the digital asset space.

Joe Jowett, CEO and Co-Founder of StrikeX, shared his enthusiasm for the development, stating:

"This agreement represents a major step forward for StrikeX. CMC Markets' decision to increase their investment and take a controlling stake reflects a shared commitment to building the future of digital assets. With access to enhanced resources, regulatory infrastructure, and institutional expertise, we are now set to accelerate our product roadmap and scale our impact across both retail and institutional markets."

This new partnership phase brings together StrikeX's advanced blockchain technology and CMC's global financial network, setting the stage for a powerful expansion into the tokenisation, DeFi, and Web3 sectors.

Lord Peter Cruddas, Founder and CEO of CMC Markets, commented:

"This majority acquisition represents a significant leap forward in our ambition to lead in digital assets. We are building a future-ready platform to deliver regulated, institutional-grade access to tokenised assets, blockchain-powered solutions, and the next generation of financial services. CMC Markets continues to drive innovation and diversification, leveraging strategic investments to expand its capabilities across the digital finance ecosystem."

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets Plc ("CMC"), whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CMCX (LEI: 213800VB75KAZBFH5U07), was established in 1989 and is now one of the world's leading online financial trading businesses. The Group serves retail and institutional clients through regulated offices and branches in 12 countries, with a significant presence in the UK, Australia, Germany, and Singapore. CMC offers an award-winning, online, and mobile trading platform, enabling clients to trade up to 10,000 financial instruments across shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through contracts for difference ("CFDs"), financial spread bets (in the UK and Ireland only) and, in Australia, access stockbroking services. More information is available at https://www.cmcmarkets.com/group/.

About StrikeX Technologies

StrikeX Technologies was founded in early 2021 and is developing a suite of user-centric and innovative blockchain solutions, from web3-enabled software to pioneering advancements in tokenization technology.

