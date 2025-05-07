New measurement framework and global benchmarking capabilities-covering 50+ countries by end of year-equip marketers to prove creator impact across the entire customer journey

CreatorIQ, the leading enterprise platform for creator marketing, today unveiled the industry's first standardized benchmarking suite for creator performance-setting a new bar for accountability, comparability, and results in the fastest-growing marketing channel. Unveiled at CreatorIQ Connect Europe, the new "Share Of" Metrics Suite and Industry Benchmarks Calculator give brands a long-awaited answer to their toughest question: What does success look like in creator marketing?

This launch comes at a critical inflection point for the industry. CreatorIQ data shows that the biggest obstacle has changed: for the first time in five years, measurement-not budget-is the top barrier to growth. As economic uncertainty intensifies and marketing budgets tighten, CMOs are investing in creator strategies not just because they're effective, but because they've become essential to brand and business growth. Creator marketing has evolved into a comprehensive engine for brand impact, with 94% of brands reporting that creator content outperforms traditional advertising.

CreatorIQ is meeting that demand with the industry's most advanced, purpose-built measurement framework-giving marketers the tools they need to measure what matters, justify spend, and drive tangible business outcomes.

"Creator marketing has evolved from a top-of-funnel experiment into a strategic growth engine," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ. "But without standardized measurement, brands can't fully harness its power. That's why we're leading with measurement solving the industry's biggest challenge first. With Share Of, we're launching the first true benchmark for creator marketing, giving marketers the clarity, accountability, and competitive intelligence they need to drive results with confidence."

Establishing Measurement Standards for a More Sophisticated Creator Economy

The Share Of Metrics Suite provides competitive benchmarks across four key marketing outcomes, each aligned to a stage in the customer journey:

Share of Voice (SOV): Creator content volume (brand presence)

Share of Exposure (SOX): Estimated impressions (visibility)

Share of Engagement (SOE): Audience interactions (resonance)

Share of Influence (SOI): Earned media value (business impact)

Powered by CreatorIQ's proprietary panel of the most influential voices on social media across more than 2 million social accounts and a neutral dataset of 20,000+ brands, these metrics allow marketers to understand how their brand stacks up across visibility, engagement, and influence compared to competitors.

The metrics will be fully integrated into CreatorIQ's competitive benchmarking dashboard in June, with expanded filters by region, platform, and creator tier rolling out later this year. And coming later this year, global market coverage will span more than 50 countries, up from 13. These Share Of metrics will complement campaign and program-level KPIs (such as SMV and direct revenue metrics), enabling full-funnel planning and reporting across both competitive context and performance outcomes.

Benchmarking Goes Public: The First Open Access Creator Marketing Calculator

Also launching today is the Creator Marketing Industry Benchmarks Calculator, the industry's first open-access benchmarking tool built specifically for creator marketing. Free and web-based, the calculator delivers unprecedented transparency and real-time comparability for any brand, regardless of platform subscription.

Powered by one of the most robust and diverse datasets in the creator economy, the calculator allows marketers to:

Benchmark performance across 27 industries, 17 regions, 5 social platforms, and 4 follower tiers

Generate more than 9,000 unique data views tailored to selected filters

Align KPIs to standardized, outcome-driven metrics that are defensible and easy to act on

This tool puts powerful insights into the hands of every marketer-democratizing access to competitive intelligence and setting a new standard for how creator marketing performance is measured and compared. See how your brand stacks up-explore the Benchmarks Calculator now at https://www.creatoriq.com/creator-marketing-benchmarks.

Share Of: Measurement Fit-for-Purpose and Built for Marketers

Available in June, the Share Of Metrics Suite reflects CreatorIQ's broader measurement framework: metrics should match both business outcomes and decision-making level. That's why the platform supports insights across:

Campaign level: Optimize short-term activations and creative strategy

Program level: Monitor long-term creator health and relationship value

Business level: Track ROI, allocate spend, and tie creator impact to market share

"For too long, creator marketing has lacked the measurement standards needed to match its impact," said Bhavin Desai, Chief Product Officer at CreatorIQ. "CreatorIQ was built from the ground up for this moment-to give marketers, strategists, and executives a system they can trust to benchmark performance, justify investment, and scale with confidence. This isn't just about data-it's about leading with clarity in a channel that's too critical to leave to guesswork."

About CreatorIQ

CreatorIQ is the operating system powering creator-led marketing for 1,400+ of the world's most innovative, iconic brands and agencies, including Burson, Movers+Shakers, Nestlé, RQ, Sephora, Unilever, and Wella. With 10+ years of data and machine learning and best-in-class partnerships with TikTok, Meta, YouTube, Snapchat, and more, the CreatorIQ platform delivers industry-leading intelligence and enterprise-grade workflows for creator programs that are safe, seamless, smart, and built for scale. Learn more at www.creatoriq.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507886734/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Leah Spector, Director of Communications

press@creatoriq.com