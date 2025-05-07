Freight Forwarders Network Solutions S.L.U.: Globalia Logistics Network celebrates collaboration and innovation at its 6th Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi

Hosted at the Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi from 3rd to 5th May, the event served as a dynamic platform for freight forwarders to strengthen partnerships and embrace cutting-edge digital transformation



Abu Dhabi, 7th May 2025: Globalia Logistics Network, one of the leading freight forwarding networks worldwide, successfully concluded its 6th Annual Meeting, bringing together over 80 freight forwarders from more than 50 countries at the Intercontinental Hotel Abu Dhabi. The three-day event provided members with unparalleled networking opportunities, strategic business discussions, and insights into the latest technological advancements shaping the logistics industry.



The Annual Meeting facilitated one-to-one meetings, allowing members to engage in in-depth discussions on potential collaborations and industry developments. These personalized interactions, which are at the core of Globalia's conference, enabled delegates to strengthen partnerships, explore new business opportunities, and reinforce their presence in the global logistics sector.



"It was a true pleasure to engage with such a distinguished group of logistics professionals and to be part of a committed and valuable global network. We reaffirm our commitment to fostering new business opportunities to and from the Dominican Republic. A heartfelt thank you to Globalia's team for their unwavering support and for enhancing the quality of the event.'- Globalia member of Santo Domingo said.



During the conference, Globalia introduced several front-line digital solutions, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation in freight forwarding. A key highlight was the introduction of a personalized cargo insurance booking system, seamlessly integrated into the network's digital platform through a strategic partnership with Redkik. Additionally, Globalia's FreightViewer workshops, led by coordinator Andrea Martin, provided members with an in-depth demonstration of the latest enhancements to the network's exclusive freight rate management platform.Antonio Torres, Founder and President of Globalia Logistics Network, remarked, "Our Annual Meeting is more than just a networking event-it is a platform for members to build trust, forge lasting partnerships, and stay ahead in an increasingly digitalized logistics industry. The success of this year's conference underscores the strength of our network and the value of in-person interactions in fostering business growth.'Complementing the business program, the event offered curated opportunities for relationship-building and cultural enrichment. Attendees experienced Abu Dhabi's heritage through a private tour of iconic landmarks, while the exclusive welcome reception and gala dinner featuring live entertainment provided elegant settings for members to cultivate connections beyond the conference room. These carefully designed engagements fostered meaningful dialogue in an atmosphere conducive to partnership development."Beyond the exceptional business outcomes, we created meaningful spaces for personal connections to flourish - because in our industry, strong relationships remain the foundation of successful partnerships. The energy and collaboration we witnessed reaffirm our network's growing value proposition,' added Mr. Torres.Building on this year's achievements, Globalia Logistics Network reinforces its role as the premier platform for collaborative logistics solutions and industry innovation. With preparations underway for the 7th Annual Meeting in 2026, the network remains committed to expanding member capabilities and delivering next-generation tools that address the evolving needs of international freight forwarders.For further information kindly contact:Maria Serrano, PR & Event CoordinatorTel. + 34 983435106 / mserrano@globalialogisticsnetwork.comGlobalia Logistics Network is an exclusive network of more than 200 highest calibre freight forwarders in each key air/seaport worldwide who actively co-operate to reduce costs and risks and grow their businesses together through mutual cooperation to beat the leading multinationals.

