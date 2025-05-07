Panasonic Connect TOUGHBOOK: Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Expands European Service and Solutions Capabilities

New investment in Cardiff and Budapest centres strengthens Panasonic's commitment to full lifecycle support - from solution design and deployment to real-time servicing and innovation at the edge.



Wiesbaden, DE. 7th May 2025 - As mobile workforces across Europe increasingly turn to the latest technology to offer competitive advantage, Panasonic Connect Europe has announced major enhancements to its TOUGHBOOK support infrastructure - effective April 1st - by establishing dual Service and Solutions Centres in Cardiff and Budapest.



Today's organisations need a rugged mobile device partner that can help them design, deploy, maintain and evolve complete mobility solutions. From the rise of edge-based AI to the growing capabilities of 5G, frontline teams are demanding more from their technology - and the support behind it.



"Our customers are transforming how they work in the field," said Jon Tucker, General Manager of Engineering for Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. "With real-time operations increasingly the norm, downtime is simply not an option. That's why we're doubling down on our Service and Solutions Centre model - to provide the hands-on support, in-region resilience and full lifecycle services our customers need to stay ahead."



A dual-centre approach to managed mobility

The long established Cardiff centre - now redefined as a Service and Solutions Centre - continues to serve UK customers, while expanding its managed services capabilities to support the growth of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK operations in Europe. This includes everything from hardware staging and kitting to proactive device monitoring and fleet management. Increasingly, Panasonic is managing entire mobile estates, with tailored, always-on support for mission-critical operations.

In addition, Panasonic has also invested in a Budapest Service Centre as the central servicing hub for TOUGHBOOK customers across the European mainland. This centre has been providing service and maintenance support for the Panasonic visual and factory solutions business units for the past two years. Now with added local rugged mobility expertise, it enhances Panasonic's ability to deliver high-speed TOUGHBOOK deployment, repairs and support across the continent.

Donald Maidment, Head of Customer Service at Panasonic Connect Europe, explains: "We've always taken full responsibility for the service and performance of our TOUGHBOOK devices - and that's what sets us apart. With this investment, we're expanding that commitment. Unlike competitors who outsource support, we maintain a direct line to our customers throughout the lifecycle of their mobile estate."

Supporting innovation at the edge

Panasonic's expansion supports the rapid evolution of field technology. With AI models now running at the edge and 5G enabling real-time connectivity, organisations are pushing more intelligence and decision-making closer to the point of service. This creates greater business efficiency - but also increases the pressure on technology to perform, everywhere and without fail.

"Our Service and Solutions Centres are built to meet this challenge," added Tucker. "They're so much more than repairs and maintenance - they're enablement hubs for modern mobile workforces."



Mobile-IT-As-A-Service - a full-service mobility model

As well as bespoke solution design, it's from these centres that Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will deliver its Mobile-IT-As-A-Service - a flexible model that bundles rugged hardware, tailored software and managed services into one scalable, turnkey solution. Whether a customer needs hundreds of tablets configured for frontline logistics or end-to-end management of thousands of mobile devices across multiple regions, Panasonic delivers a bespoke service that meets their needs today and can evolve with them tomorrow.

