Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco: Yachting is reinvented at the Yacht Club, the Energy Boat Challenge returns





MONACO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July, Monaco will once again be the center of sustainable yachting innovation. Over 30 teams from 18 countries, expected to surpass 40 by the close of registrations, will gather in the Principality for the 12th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, set to take place at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The event, which has grown over the years to become the leading international gathering for zero-emission yachting, brings together university students, industry leaders, and innovators to experiment and propose concrete solutions to the challenge of sustainable maritime mobility.

With the support of the Prince Albert II Foundation, UBS, BMW, SBM Offshore, and major shipyards such as Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo, Azimut|Benetti Group, Oceanco, and Lürssen, the event represents an open-air laboratory where academic research and industry meet. The 2025 edition marks a significant turning point with the introduction of the AI Class, a category dedicated to autonomous boats capable of integrating artificial intelligence systems for navigation and energy management. A new feature that, according to Yacht Club General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri, embodies the need to "redefine our relationship with the sea and build together" a sustainable future.

Alongside the competitions on the water, the program includes two days of highly technical and strategic conferences. On July 3rd, discussions will focus on advanced yachting technologies: from onboard carbon capture to noise pollution, from cybersecurity to decarbonization through artificial intelligence and space technologies. On July 4th, the 6th Hydrogen & Alternative Fuels Conference will take place, organized in collaboration with the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Energy Transition Mission. Topics such as hydrogen refueling infrastructure, liquid or solid storage, the use of methanol in superyachts, and the potential of dual-fuel engines will be explored.

Particular attention is given to training and professional integration: the Corporate Mentoring Programme involves major names like Monaco Marine, Sanlorenzo, and SBM Offshore, who mentor university teams in the design and creation of boats. This initiative is supported by the Job Forum, a practical opportunity to help young talents enter the workforce: in 2024, over 90 interviews were held between students and companies.

The four classes in competition - AI Class, Energy Class, SeaLab Class, and Open Sea Class - cover a broad range of approaches to sustainable navigation, from CE-certified prototypes up to 25 meters to experimental solutions using batteries, hydrogen, or alternative fuels. The Sustainable Yachting Technology Award, offered by the Prince Albert II Foundation with a contribution of €25,000, will once again reward engineering creativity. In 2024, the award was given to the Physis Synergy team from Politecnico di Milano for innovations in the field of fuel cells.

After hosting the E-Prix, a symbol of the energy transition in motorsport, Monaco reaffirms its role as a frontrunner in the fight against climate change, this time on the sea, transforming into the beating heart of the yachting industry of the future for a week.

