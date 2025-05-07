GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 07, 2025has launched the "Stablecoin Compliance Audit and Innovation Development Program". This initiative aims to enhance reserve audit mechanisms, foster cross-border compliance cooperation, strengthen the OFUYC regulatory enforcement, and ensure the safe and sustainable operation of stablecoins in the digital asset ecosystem.

Stablecoin Compliance Challenges and Industry Upgrades

Stablecoins, linked to fiat currencies or assets, are popular but face regulatory scrutiny over reserve transparency, fund flows, and compliance risks. Many jurisdictions now require stablecoin issuers to conduct reserve audits, disclose fund custody, and meet AML standards for cross-border transactions. In response, OFUYC extends its "Compliance First" strategy to create a full compliance audit chain, ensuring transparent reserves, risk alerts, and adherence to local regulations. Without meeting these requirements, stablecoins risk stricter restrictions.

OFUYC Strengthening Audit and Risk Control Segments

To address the challenges, OFUYC has proposed three key initiatives: first, conducting high-frequency reserve audits using blockchain-verifiable ledgers and multi-party monitoring to ensure reserve assets align with token issuance; second, upgrading multi-signature wallet authority management and real-time risk control to analyze large or anomalous transactions and respond swiftly to violations; third, cooperating with multinational regulators and auditors to establish a unified data exchange protocol, providing technical support for cross-border verification and tracking, and promoting the formation of a new model of cross-border compliance for digital currencies.

OFUYC: A Dual Audit Model and Its Industry Impact

OFUYC emphasizes professional risk control through dual on-chain and off-chain audits, verifying stablecoin value from technical, legal, and market perspectives to boost investor confidence. As enterprises adopt stablecoins for payments and settlements, demonstrating compliance will lower transaction costs in cross-border e-commerce and supply chain finance. Efforts by OFUYC not only expand stablecoin applications but also set new audit standards. Industry experts agree that stablecoins are vital for bridging digital and traditional finance, but without proven reserves and compliance, they will struggle to gain acceptance. Contributions from OFUYC promote industry-wide compliance and unlock new opportunities.

