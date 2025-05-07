Inside TutorABC: The 100% UK-US EdTech Giant Led by Rodney Miles and Samuel Yang, Revolutionizing Language Learning for 100 Million Users

100% UK-US Owned Only. No Other Outside Investment.

TAIPEI, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorABC is a fully foreign-owned education technology company, backed exclusively by investors from the United Kingdom and the United States only.

Since 2022, TutorABC has been 100% owned and governed by a UK-US investment consortium led by:

Rodney Miles - a British business leader with a 50+ year legacy in global retail, e-commerce, and education.

- a British business leader with a 50+ year legacy in global retail, e-commerce, and education. SamuelYang, CFA - an American-born, British-educated investment banker, and international education leader.

This ownership structure has been independently verified by a leading international law firm and is fully compliant with all local (and international) legal and regulatory requirements.

*Start 7 Days Free Trial: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=O87MXjKGDD

Global Leadership with Proven Track Records

Rodney Miles is the current co-chairman of TutorABC and is a pioneering entrepreneur with over five decades of global retail and e-commerce leadership. He is best known for driving the explosive growth of Watsons, Asia's leading health and beauty retailer. He began with just 8 stores and was responsible for laying the foundation that grew the brand into a global giant with over 15,000 stores-including opening Watsons' first store in Taiwan on Chung Hsiao East Road in the 1980s.

He later founded and built StrawberryNet, one of the world's first global online retailers of beauty and fragrance products. As a pioneer in cross-border online retail, he served millions of customers across more than 200 countries, offering over 30,000 SKUs from 800 global brands including Chanel, Christian Dior, Clinique, Estée Lauder, La Mer, La Prairie, Lancôme, L'Oréal, SK-II, Yves Saint Laurent (YSL), and many others.

Rodney's career began at Sainsbury's, one of the UK's largest supermarket chains, under the mentorship of Chairman John Sainsbury (later Lord Sainsbury of Preston Candover), where he developed a lifelong commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and strategic innovation.

Samuel Yang, CFA, is a seasoned investment banker and educator with over 25 years of experience. At MorganStanley and MerrillLynch he previously managed over USD 3 billion and specialized in venture capital, pre-IPO, and IPO investments. Additionally for over 20 years he has served as the chief representative in Taiwan for Kaplan, one of the world's largest education companies listed on the NYSE.

He was educated at Cambridge University for a Master's degree in Entrepreneurship, and City University of London for a degree in Investment and Financial Risk Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and was an instructor for all three levels of the CFA exams, and was the lead trainer for the analyst training programs at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and Julius Baer. He is also a certified Franklin Covey trainer, specializing in the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, and has used his expertise to develop and mentor young leaders globally - reaching over 160 partner high-schools in more than 30 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

As Co-Chairman and CEO of TutorABC, Samuel drives the company's global mission to deliver a "first-class education, in a first-class way, with first-class people." Samuel also leads The Yang Foundation, supporting education and cultural exchange programs across the world, and serves as Chairman of the British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei, and Chairman of the YPO East West Chapter.

*Start 7 Days Free Trial: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=O87MXjKGDD

Global Reach. Elite Partnerships.

TutorABC is not affiliated with any other country-directly or indirectly. Its governance, capital, and operations are 100% UK and US only.

It proudly partners with the world's leading institutions:

Oxford and Cambridge universities

National Geographic, Kaplan, Barron's, ETS, British Council

400+ study abroad partners at universities throughout the UK, USA, and Canada

It serves students and teachers in over 100 countries. It provides advanced corporate training programs for many Fortune 500 and other world-leading companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Citibank, Prudential Life, PwC, Deloitte, New Balance, Amazon, TSMC, MediaTek, Micron, Toyota, Shiseido, Yamaha, and many others.

*Learn more TutorABC Corporate Training Service: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=IIFb8LAKZr

Certified Safe. Trusted by Families.

TutorABC is kidSAFE-certified and implements child privacy practices consistent with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), maintaining high standards for child protection and cybersecurity.

TutorABC has a dedicated team of over 400 professionals-including education advisors, learning consultants, engineers, and customer service representatives-providing personalized support to every student.

Mission Statement

TutorABC is committed to delivering a first-class education, in a first-class way, with first-class people.

6 Reasons Why TutorABC Leads the World in Online Language Learning:

Best Teachers - native English speakers, Cambridge-trained, handpicking the top 3%. Best Materials - premium content from Oxford, Cambridge, Nat Geo, and global leaders. Best Curriculum - a 4-step adaptive path tailored by level, industry, goals, and interests. Best Technology - AI-powered platform with 24/7 access and 19 patented innovations. Best Customer Service - 200+ real human advisors-no chatbots-expert support. Best Ratings - 97% satisfaction, 4.8 on Google, and 4.7 on Trustpilot.

*Start 7 Days Free Trial: https://www.tutorabc.com/count.asp?code=O87MXjKGDD

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681412/TutorABC_CFA_CEO_Co_Chairman.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681413/TutorABC_Co_Chairman_Rodney_Miles.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681414/TutorABC_senior_management_team.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inside-tutorabc-the-100-uk-us-edtech-giant-led-by-rodney-miles-and-samuel-yang-revolutionizing-language-learning-for-100-million-users-302448502.html