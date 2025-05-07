Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D1AL | ISIN: CA83417Y1088 | Ticker-Symbol: GY2
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 13:45
1,960 Euro
+8,89 % +0,160
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARBANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLARBANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9302,08014:02
1,9602,00013:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOLARBANK
SOLARBANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLARBANK CORPORATION1,960+8,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.