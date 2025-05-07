Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - SolarBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CBOE CA: SUNN) today announced its participation in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference, taking place May 14, 2025, at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Dr. Richard Lu, Chief Executive Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on May 14th from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. (ET).

To register for one-on-one meetings with management at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit www.solarbankcorp.com.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York which provides advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. The Company has a proven track record of offering strategic guidance to clients across the globe in any sector, with access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

D. Boral Capital is a leader on Wall Street, having aggregated over $25 billion in capital across approximately 350 transactions through various product types.

