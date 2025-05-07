The volume of imported modules was 18% lower than in 2023. After growth in 2024 compared to 2023, installations of large solar plants are expected to face a decline in 2025, with the combination of energy prices close to the floor and worsening curtailment potentially postponing new investments. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil's centralized solar generation market saw demand for PV modules reach 5. 1 GWp in 2024, 18% lower volume than in 2023 when demand climbed to 6. 2 GWp. The segment's share of imported modules fell to 23% of the total 22. 3 GWp of modules that entered the country in 2024, ...

