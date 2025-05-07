Endo, Inc.: Endo Reports First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms 2025 Financial Guidance

XIAFLEX ® revenues grew 7% compared to first-quarter 2024

The Company reaffirms 2025 revenue guidance of $1,775 to $1,860 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $620 to $650 million

Combination with Mallinckrodt expected to close in second half of 2025

MALVERN, Pa., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --- Endo, Inc. ("Endo" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NDOI) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"As we advance Endo's transformation with two major transactions announced in March, the Company remains focused on executing our growth drivers, as evidenced by strong XIAFLEX® performance in our Branded Pharmaceuticals business and the advancement of our Sterile Injectables pipeline," said Scott Hirsch, Endo's Interim CEO. "As a result of our first-quarter results, which met internal expectations across all segments, we are reaffirming our full-year 2025 earnings guidance."

ENDOFIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(in thousands)



Successor (a)



Predecessor (a)





Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

% Change

2025 vs. 2024 Branded Pharmaceuticals $ 209,491



$ 200,796

4 % Sterile Injectables $ 71,271



$ 98,234

(27) % Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 99,084



$ 103,317

(4) % International Pharmaceuticals $ 12,987



$ 17,160

(24) % Total Revenues, Net $ 392,833



$ 419,507

(6) % Net Loss $ (128,630)



$ (154,230)

(17) % Adjusted Net Income (b) $ 23,780



$ 131,415

(82) % Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 99,049



$ 146,302

(32) %

__________ (a) Endo acquired substantially all of the assets of Endo International plc ("EIP") on April 23, 2024, as contemplated by EIP's plan of reorganization. (b) The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the "Supplemental Financial Information" section below for reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues in first-quarter 2025 were $393 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $420 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily attributable to competitive pressure across the Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segments, partially offset by Branded Pharmaceuticals revenue growth.

Net Loss in first-quarter 2025 was $129 million, compared to $154 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily due to decreased expenses related to the Chapter 11 reorganization process, partially offset by increased costs of revenues driven by non-cash amortization of inventory fair value adjustments and increased interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA in first-quarter 2025 was $99 million, compared to $146 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily driven by decreased revenues, lower adjusted gross margin due to changes in segment and product mix and investments in the Sterile Injectables manufacturing network, and additional investments in Sterile Injectables research and development.

Adjusted Net Income in first-quarter 2025 was $24 million, compared to $131 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily due to the decrease in adjusted EBITDA coupled with an increase in interest expense.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues in first-quarter 2025 were $209 million, compared to $201 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily due to XIAFLEX® revenue growth. XIAFLEX® revenues were $121 million in first-quarter 2025, an increase of 7% compared to $113 million in first-quarter 2024, primarily driven by volume growth.

Sterile Injectables segment revenues in first-quarter 2025 were $71 million, compared to $98 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily driven by competitive pressure on VASOSTRICT® and ADRENALIN® vials. Additionally, during first-quarter 2025, the Company advanced its sterile injectables pipeline through increased adoption of the recently launched ADRENALIN® ready-to-use premixed bags and the completion of three FDA submissions.

Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues in first-quarter 2025 were $99 million, compared to $103 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on dexlansoprazole delayed-release capsules and several other products, partially offset by a 16% increase in revenues from lidocaine patch 5%.

International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues in first-quarter 2025 were $13 million, compared to $17 million in first-quarter 2024. This change was primarily attributable to the expiration of a license to distribute a product.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2025, Endo had $370 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $387 million as of December 31, 2024. This change reflects the use of cash for interest expense, investment in working capital, taxes and expenses related to the previously announced corporate transactions.

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED TRANSACTIONS

Mallinckrodt and Endo Combination

On March 13, 2025, Endo and Mallinckrodt plc entered into a definitive agreement to create a global, scaled, diversified pharmaceutical industry leader. Under the terms of the agreement, Endo shareholders will receive a total of $80 million in cash (subject to possible adjustment) and will own 49.9% of the combined company. Mallinckrodt shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company on a pro-forma basis.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to approval by shareholders of both companies, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Mallinckrodt and Endo plan to combine their generic pharmaceuticals businesses and Endo's sterile injectables business after the transaction closes and to separate that business from the combined company at a later date. The planned separation would be subject to approval by the combined company's Board of Directors and other conditions.

International Pharmaceuticals Business Divestiture

On March 10, 2025, Endo entered into a definitive agreement to divest its International Pharmaceuticals business. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Based on first-quarter 2025 results, Endo is reaffirming its previously provided financial guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025. Guidance for the full year 2025 is based on Endo's current views, beliefs, estimates and assumptions. It includes the International Pharmaceuticals business and will be updated following completion of the divestiture. It does not include any potential impact related to future tariffs and trade policy changes, which the Company is unable to predict at this time. All financial expectations provided by Endo are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially from such expectations, as further discussed below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements."



Current Outlook ($ in millions)

Total Revenues, Net $1,775 - $1,860 Adjusted EBITDA $620 - $650 Assumptions:

Segment Revenues:

Branded Pharmaceuticals $895 - $920 Sterile Injectables $360 - $395 Generic Pharmaceuticals $450 - $475 International Pharmaceuticals ~$70 Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of Total Revenues, Net ~64% Adjusted Operating Expenses $590 - $610

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents unaudited Total Revenues, Net (dollars in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor





Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024

% Change 2025 vs. 2024 Specialty Products:











XIAFLEX® $ 121,366



$ 113,049

7 % SUPPRELIN® LA 27,380



20,135

36 % Other Specialty (1) 11,583



15,219

(24) % Total Specialty Products $ 160,329



$ 148,403

8 % Established Products:











PERCOCET® $ 21,986



$ 24,544

(10) % TESTOPEL® 10,290



10,491

(2) % Other Established (2) 16,886



17,358

(3) % Total Established Products $ 49,162



$ 52,393

(6) % Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 209,491



$ 200,796

4 % Sterile Injectables:











ADRENALIN® $ 14,051



$ 27,367

(49) % VASOSTRICT® 8,286



26,953

(69) % Other Sterile Injectables (4) 48,934



43,914

11 % Total Sterile Injectables (3) $ 71,271



$ 98,234

(27) % Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5) $ 99,084



$ 103,317

(4) % Total International Pharmaceuticals (6) $ 12,987



$ 17,160

(24) % Total Revenues, Net $ 392,833



$ 419,507

(6) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include, but are not limited to, AVEED®. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products for the periods presented and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during the quarter. (4) Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include, but are not limited to, APLISOL®. No individual product within Other Sterile Injectables has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (5) The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily through the same wholesalers, generally have limited or no intellectual property protection and are sold within the U.S. During the Successor three months ended March 31, 2025 and the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2024, Lidocaine patch 5% made up 9% and 7%, respectively, of consolidated revenues. Dexlansoprazole delayed release capsules, which launched in November 2022, made up 5% for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2024 of consolidated total revenues. No other individual product within the segment has exceeded 5% of consolidated total revenues for the periods presented. (6) No individual product within the International Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for more than 5% of consolidated total revenues for any of the periods presented.

The following table presents the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (dollars in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 TOTAL REVENUES, NET $ 392,833



$ 419,507 COSTS AND EXPENSES:







Cost of revenues 295,403



199,013 Selling, general and administrative 149,041



130,068 Research and development 31,634



25,902 Acquired in-process research and development 2,536



750 Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 320



- Asset impairment charges -



304 Acquisition-related and integration items, net 1,015



621 Interest expense, net 52,670



- Reorganization items, net -



203,046 Other expense (income), net 1,028



5,755 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX $ (140,814)



$ (145,952) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (12,184)



7,882 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (128,630)



$ (153,834) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX -



(396) NET LOSS $ (128,630)



$ (154,230) NET LOSS PER SHARE-BASIC:







Continuing operations $ (1.69)



$ (0.65) Discontinued operations -



(0.01) Basic $ (1.69)



$ (0.66) NET LOSS PER SHARE-DILUTED:







Continuing operations $ (1.69)



$ (0.65) Discontinued operations -



(0.01) Diluted $ (1.69)



$ (0.66) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:







Basic 76,211



235,220 Diluted 76,211



235,220

The following table presents the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (dollars in thousands):



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,683

$ 387,247 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 91,913

89,183 Accounts receivable 394,877

415,924 Inventories, net 459,280

527,736 Assets held for sale 63,717

- Other current assets 75,459

55,797 Total current assets $ 1,454,929

$ 1,475,887 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,736,120

2,877,014 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,191,049

$ 4,352,901 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 449,173

$ 476,827 Liabilities held for sale 4,863

- Other current liabilities 37,749

38,166 Total current liabilities $ 491,785

$ 514,993 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 2,420,747

2,422,721 OTHER LIABILITIES 152,294

162,849 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,126,223

1,252,338 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,191,049

$ 4,352,901

The following table presents the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data (dollars in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss $ (128,630)



$ (154,230) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities 129,758



180,024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,128



$ 25,794 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest (13,618)



(16,602) Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (1,036)



(750) Proceeds from sale of business and other assets 2,102



1,565 Proceeds from the U.S. Government Agreement 632



5,324 Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,920)



$ (10,463) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Payments on borrowings, including certain adequate protection payments, net (a) (3,750)



(152,343) Other (288)



(976) Net cash used in financing activities $ (4,038)



$ (153,319) Effect of foreign exchange rate (4)



(784) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (14,834)



$ (138,772) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 476,430



1,030,621 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 461,596



$ 891,849

__________ (a) Beginning during the third-quarter of 2022, Endo International plc (EIP) became obligated to make certain adequate protection payments as a result of its previously disclosed Chapter 11 proceedings.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides certain financial information of Endo, Inc. in this release that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP when evaluating operating performance and the Company believes that these measures will be used by certain investors to evaluate operating results. The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding certain items, which may be favorable or unfavorable, as more fully described in the reconciliation tables below.

Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the Company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income (unlike GAAP net income and its components) may differ from, and may not be comparable to, the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP metrics. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor (a)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (128,630)



$ (154,230) Income tax (benefit) expense, net (12,184)



7,882 Interest expense, net 52,670



- Depreciation and amortization (1) 76,473



74,527 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (11,671)



$ (71,821) Asset impairment charges (2) -



304 Share-based compensation (1) 3,180



- Acquisition & Divestitures (3) 107,232



621 Restructuring or similar transactions (4) (1,409)



4,961 Reorganization items, net (5) -



203,046 Other (6) 1,717



8,795 Discontinued Operations (8) -



396 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 99,049



$ 146,302

__________ (a) Certain prior period non-GAAP adjustments have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Unless otherwise noted in the footnotes below, there have been no changes to the adjustment amounts.

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Endo's Net Loss (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (in thousands):



Successor



Predecessor (a)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2025



Three Months

Ended March 31,

2024 Net Loss (GAAP) $ (128,630)



$ (154,230) Non-GAAP adjustments:







Asset impairment charges (2) -



304 Acquisition & Divestitures (3) 169,830



62,529 Restructuring or similar transactions (4) (1,409)



4,961 Reorganization items, net (5) -



203,046 Other (6) 1,717



6,917 Tax adjustments (7) (17,728)



7,492 Discontinued Operations (8) -



396 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 23,780



$ 131,415

__________ (a) Certain prior period non-GAAP adjustments have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Unless otherwise noted in the footnotes below, there have been no changes to the adjustment amounts.

Reconciliation of Select Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of select other income statement data for Endo, Inc. between the GAAP and non-GAAP measure (in thousands):





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (Successor)



Cost of

revenues

Gross profit (a)

Gross margin (a)

Total operating

expenses (b)

Reorganization

items, net

Other expense,

net

Income tax

(benefit)

expense Reported (GAAP)

$ 295,403

$ 97,430

24.8 %

$ 184,546

$ -

$ 1,028

$ (12,184) Items impacting comparability:



























Acquisition & Divestitures (3)

(146,574)

146,574





(23,256)

-

-

- Restructuring or similar transactions (4)

1,044

(1,044)





365

-

-

- Other (6)

-

-





(690)

-

(1,028)

- Tax adjustments (7)

-

-





-

-

-

17,728 Non-GAAP

$ 149,873

$ 242,960

61.8 %

$ 160,965

$ -

$ -

$ 5,544





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (Predecessor) (c)



Cost of

revenues

Gross profit (a)

Gross margin (a)

Total operating

expenses (b)

Reorganization

items, net

Other expense,

net

Income tax

expense Reported (GAAP)

$ 199,013

$ 220,494

52.6 %

$ 157,645

$ 203,046

$ 5,755

$ 7,882 Items impacting comparability:



























Asset impairment charges (2)

-

-





(304)

-

-

- Acquisition & Divestitures (3)

(61,908)

61,908





(621)

-

-

- Restructuring or similar transactions (4)

(3,623)

3,623





(1,338)

-

-

- Reorganization items, net (5)

-

-





-

(203,046)

-

- Other (6)

(125)

125





(2,915)

-

(3,877)

- Tax adjustments (7)

-

-





-

-

-

(7,492) Non-GAAP

$ 133,357

$ 286,150

68.2 %

$ 152,467

$ -

$ 1,878

$ 390

__________ (a) Gross profit is calculated as total revenues less cost of revenues. Gross margin is calculated as gross profit divided by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as total revenues less adjusted cost of sales. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. (b) Total operating expenses is calculated as the total of: (i) Selling, general and administrative; (ii) Research and development; (iii) Acquired in-process research and development; (iv) Litigation-related and other contingencies, net; (v) Asset impairment charges; and (vi) Acquisition related and integration items, net. (c) Certain prior period non-GAAP adjustments have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Unless otherwise noted in the footnotes below, there have been no changes to the adjustment amounts.

Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:

(1) Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including amounts related to restructuring or other transactions. (2) To exclude property, plant and equipment impairment charges for the Predecessor three months ended March 31, 2024. (3) Adjustments for acquisitions and divestitures included the following (in thousands):







Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Amortization of inventory step-up $ 83,976

$ -



$ -

$ - Fair value of contingent consideration -

1,015



-

621 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 62,598

-



61,908

- Integration (b) -

22,241



-

- Total $ 146,574

$ 23,256



$ 61,908

$ 621

__________ (a) For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), amortization of intangible assets is excluded from the adjustments for acquisitions and divestitures as it is included as an adjustment to arrive at EBITDA (non-GAAP). Amortization of intangible assets is an adjustment included in the acquisitions and divestitures line item for the purposes calculating Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP). (b) The Company has incurred certain transaction costs during the Successor three months ended March 31, 2025 in connection with the execution of the combination of Mallinckrodt and Endo. (4) Adjustments for Restructuring or similar transactions included the following (in thousands):







Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses



Cost of revenues

Operating

expenses Continuity and separation benefits $ (1,044)

$ (365)



$ 3,623

$ 1,338 Total $ (1,044)

$ (365)



$ 3,623

$ 1,338





(5) Amounts relate to the net expense or income recognized during Endo International plc's bankruptcy proceedings required to be presented as Reorganization items, net under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 852, Reorganizations. (6) The "Other" row included in the above reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) includes the following adjustments:







Successor



Predecessor

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Operating

expenses

Other

(Income)/

Expense



Cost of

revenues

Operating

expenses

Other

(Income)/

Expense Certain Legal Costs $ -

$ -



$ -

$ 2,069

$ - Legal Settlements 320

-



-

-

- Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement

of intercompany debt instruments -

958



-

-

(2,123) Other 370

69



125

846

6,000 Total $ 690

$ 1,027



$ 125

$ 2,915

$ 3,877





(7) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which Endo, Inc. operates or EIP operated. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability. (8) To exclude from the results of the Predecessor reported as discontinued operations. No portion of Endo, Inc.'s business is currently reported as a discontinued operation.

