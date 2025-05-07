Safe Life Acquires AEDMAX.PL, Enters Polish Market

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of AEDMAX.PL ( https://aedmax.pl ). The company is active in automated external defibrillators (AEDs), first aid equipment and first aid training, and has a leading market position in Poland. The acquisition is Safe Life's first in Poland, and expands the company's market footprint to fortify its position as a leading player in the European AED market.

AEDMAX.PL was founded out of passion for rescue and the need to share their knowledge and experience in saving lives. From the very beginning, they focused on two foundations of their activity: the availability of rescue equipment, including AED defibrillators and first aid kits to stop bleeding, and training in CPR and first aid. Knowledge, equipment and courage - that's all that is needed to make the world safer. To date, they have delivered over 25,000 AEDs and trained over 200,000 people.

"Welcoming AEDMAX.PL into Safe Life is an honor and a privilege, and marks an important step on our expansion journey," says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "Their success to date builds on strengths in market position, team and product & service portfolio, and I see fantastic opportunities ahead when marrying those to the platform and depth of expertise we have across Safe Life. Poland is a very large and bustling market, and we are extremely pleased to have AEDMAX.PL join us on our quest to spread lifesaving readiness and equipment availability across Europe."

AEDMAX.PL will continue to operate and further strengthen its well-known and highly respected brands, while benefiting from Safe Life's international reach and scale. Safe Life's strategy continues to be to synergistically combine deep, trusted local market presence with an internationally scalable infrastructure.

"I am extremely enthusiastic about joining Safe Life," says Grzegorz T. Dokurno, co-founder and Management Board member of AEDMAX.PL. "The Safe Life journey has been impressive, and I believe we will be able to contribute to its continuation by providing even better customer service and proven and reliable rescue equipment in Poland." Michal Pyka, co-founder and Management Board member, adds: "Enabling people to know how to, and to be able to, handle an accident or a sudden cardiac arrest has been our mission throughout. Safe Life's is the same. Working together, we will be able to accelerate our efforts in the Polish market."

The acquisition represents a continuation of Safe Life's European growth strategy. With increasing demand for AEDs and public safety equipment, Safe Life remains committed to pursuing strategic opportunities to expand its reach and impact.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on delivering life-saving equipment and training. With a core focus on AEDs, Safe Life has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America through a series of successful acquisitions, supporting a shared vision of safer communities everywhere. Learn more at https://www.safelife.se .

About AEDMAX.PL

AEDMAX.PL is a Polish company founded by volunteer rescuers, dedicated to sales and service of AEDs, first aid equipment, and to training client employees on CPR and first aid response. It operates several different brands and web sites, including the uniquely TRAUMAKIT brand - the first modular first aid kit system fully adapted to the needs of companies and institutions. Over 15.000 large, midsized and small companies have partnered with AEDMAX.PL to achieve a safer workplace. Working with regional and local governments, they also changed the public domain, making AEDs available in police cars, trams, trains and even in taxis.

