Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Introducing Sungrow Charging IDC480E-C: Powering the Future with Flexibility, Scalability, and Smart Charging

MUNICH, May 7, 2025 -- Sungrow Charging is proud to introduce the IDC480E-C, an Isolated Air-Cooling ultra-fast compact DC charger built for flexibility, reliability, and long-term scalability. Featuring Sungrow's in-house developed and manufactured power modules, the IDC480E-C marks a new chapter in flexible, high-performance EV charging.

Built to Last, Engineered for Performance

Isolated Air-Cooling Technology : A pioneering design featuring a fully sealed, dust-free chamber and intelligent 3D airflow for exceptional heat dissipation and stable performance under demanding conditions.

: A pioneering design featuring a fully sealed, dust-free chamber and intelligent 3D airflow for exceptional heat dissipation and stable performance under demanding conditions. High Reliability : Designed with IP65 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, the IDC480E-C ensures robust operation both indoors and outdoors-even in the harshest environments.

: Designed with IP65 and C5 anti-corrosion protection, the IDC480E-C ensures robust operation both indoors and outdoors-even in the harshest environments. AI-Optimized Longevity: Powered by advanced lifecycle management with AI algorithm support, the IDC480E-C is engineered for over 10 years of reliable service, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership.

In-House Designed Power Modules

At the heart of the IDC480E-C is Sungrow's proprietary 40kW Power Module with Maximum efficiency = 97%, fully self-developed and manufactured to ensure superior quality control, optimized performance, and enhanced supply chain security.

Built for Flexibility, Designed for Growth

Whether you're building a compact urban site or a large-scale charging depot, the IDC480E-C is designed to adapt and grow with your business. Based on the core power unit, clients can configure total output capacities of:

240kW | 320kW | 360kW | 400kW | 480kW

This Flexible architecture ensures high system reliability, easier maintenance, and a future-proof upgrade path.

Power on Demand : Intelligent power distribution across multiple dispensers ensures maximum utilization and higher turnover at your station.

: Intelligent power distribution across multiple dispensers ensures maximum utilization and higher turnover at your station. Expandable Architecture : Add power modules or increase dispenser configurations as your needs grow-without costly replacements.

: Add power modules or increase dispenser configurations as your needs grow-without costly replacements. Optional Dispenser Configurations

Plus extra Air-Cooled dispenser: Max up to 4 connectors



Plus extra Liquid-Cooled dispenser: Max up to 3 connectors

This flexibility allows operators to serve diverse vehicle types with customized charging strategies.

A Smarter Way to Power EV Charging

The IDC480E-C seamlessly integrates with Sungrow's Beyond Charging Solution-a unified PV + ESS + EVC system delivered under one brand. This enables:

One-Stop Solution : Fully integrated sustainable energy components supporting an independent energy supply.

: Fully integrated sustainable energy components supporting an independent energy supply. One-Stop Service: Streamlined deployment and service across the entire energy chain.

Driving Competitive Advantage

With breakthrough cooling technology, AI-enhanced power management, and a design optimized for integrated charging systems-coupled with the one-brand Beyond Charging Solution-the IDC480E-C delivers:

Maximized ROI : Lower total cost of ownership through reduced maintenance and extended service life.

: Lower total cost of ownership through reduced maintenance and extended service life. Superior Operational Reliability : Robust design ensures consistent and dependable performance.

: Robust design ensures consistent and dependable performance. Accelerated Charging Turnaround: Designed for high-efficiency station setups to keep vehicles moving faster.

Discover the Future of Charging

Join us at Booth B6.109, Power2Drive Europe 2025, to see how the IDC480E-C and Sungrow's Beyond Charging Solution are shaping a safer, more independent, and more resilient energy future.

Visit the Sungrow Charging booth for live demos, expert insights, and an exclusive look at innovations unifying sustainable energy with high-performance EV charging.

