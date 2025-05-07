Lubrizol's microencapsulated curcumin ingredient shown to enhance skin radiance and reduce wrinkle depth in just six weeks.

Lubrizol's CURCUSHINE microcapsules microencapsulated curcumin ingredient was found to deliver improved skin radiance, reduced wrinkle depth and other skin benefits in a newly released clinical study. The study, demonstrating strong evidence for the efficacy of CURCUSHINE for beauty-from-within nutraceutical applications, was published in the Agro FOOD Industry hi-tech journal.

Lubrizol will present the results of the study at our booth, #4F10, at Vitafoods Europe 2025, held in Barcelona from May 20-22.

The CURCUSHINE clinical study tested 63 women between the ages of 21 to 50 who said they had facial skin imperfections. Participants consumed CURCUSHINE microcapsules or a placebo daily for 42 days. Participants who took CURCUSHINE microcapsules were reported to have improved skin radiance, reduced wrinkle depth, and enhanced overall skin appearance in just six weeks, including:

An increase in skin luminosity by up to 19%, and skin homogeneity by up to 69%

An improvement in the L* parameter (degree of brightness) for facial skin

A reduction in dark spots of up to 8%

A reduction of the wrinkle volume in the outer corners of the eyes, known as the crow's feet region, by 10.32% on average

A reduction in wrinkle volume in the forehead area by an average of 5.14%

The findings build on a previous in vitro study that highlighted the ability of CURCUSHINE microcapsules to shield collagen and elastin from oxidative and inflammatory damage.

"Aging gracefully is a growing concern among younger adults, including Gen Z and Millennials," said Isabel Gómez, Global Marketing Manager for Lubrizol Nutraceuticals. "By leveraging the power of curcumin for skin rejuvenation, we are proud to be able to deliver the high performance consumers are looking for with our now clinically proven CURCUSHINE ingredient for beauty from within."

CURCUSHINE microcapsules is a powerful beauty-from-within ingredient, capable of enhancing skin luminosity and uniform skin tone. Its unique microencapsulation process enhances the dispersibility of curcumin in water and increases its bioavailability, making it an easy-to-formulate nutricosmetic ingredient that may provide a protective effect on skin structures when supplemented regularly alongside a standard diet.

CURCUSHINE microencapsulated curcumin has a neutral taste and water dispersibility. CURCUSHINE curcumin microcapsules can be incorporated into various nutraceutical and nutricosmetic applications, including tablets, capsules, gummies, powder sachets, and functional beverages.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

Lubrizol, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a science-based company whose specialty chemistry delivers sustainable solutions to advance mobility, improve well-being and enhance modern life. Every day, the innovators of Lubrizol strive to create extraordinary value for customers at the intersection of science, market needs and business success, driving discovery and creating breakthrough solutions that enhance life and make the world work better. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has global reach and local presence, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities, sales and technical offices and more than 7,000 employees around the world. For more information, visit www.Lubrizol.com.

