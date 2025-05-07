



GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. , May 07, 2025Exchange has deeply analyzed the evolving scam patterns in the crypto market in recent years, and proposed a response strategy through a long-term study to address the smart contract vulnerability issues that have long plagued the industry through the application of artificial intelligence.

The Evolution of Crypto Market Scams

Smart contracts have become the primary targets of attacks in the crypto market due to their openness, transparency, and immutability. Hackers exploit vulnerabilities or design flaws in contracts, and as the Web3 ecosystem grows, these attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Traditional auditing and manual monitoring methods are no longer sufficient to combat these threats.

To address this, OFUYC Exchange has enhanced its AI Core backend system, which uses deep learning to monitor smart contracts in real time. The system automatically detects and repairs vulnerabilities, avoiding the blind spots of traditional methods. Additionally, it predicts risks based on historical data and market behavior, significantly improving the platform security capabilities.

Decentralization and Security: OFUYC Reveals its Strategy

While decentralization is seen as a means to secure data privacy and transactions, it also introduces new risks. Many decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts are prone to attacks due to design flaws, such as unauthorized access vulnerabilities or governance loopholes in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). OFUYC emphasizes that decentralization alone does not guarantee security; robust technical safeguards are essential to prevent malicious manipulation.

AI Core System Upgrade: Enhanced Security and Reliability

The upgraded AI Core backend system provides users with accurate risk assessments and emergency response mechanisms. When abnormal transactions or potential attacks are detected, the system activates automatic protection measures, effectively preventing user asset losses.

The full deployment of the AI Core system of OFUYC has enabled OFUYC to further enhance its competitiveness in the industry as well, becoming a benchmark for compliance and security in the industry.

