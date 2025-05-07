Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended March 31, 2025

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.



Quarter Ended

Dollars in millions, except per share data

March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



Change





2025



2024



2024



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.

Revenue from Continuing Operations

$ 143



$ 148



$ 136





(3) %



5 % Organic growth



































6 % Sample Management Solutions

$ 80



$ 81



$ 74





(2) %



8 % Multiomics

$ 64



$ 66



$ 62





(4) %



2 %









































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ (0.40)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.29)





(93) %



(36) % Diluted EPS Total

$ (0.88)



$ (0.29)



$ (2.47)





NM





64 %









































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations

$ 0.05



$ 0.08



$ 0.06





(43) %



(23) % Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations

$ 14



$ 13



$ 8





7 %



75 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



10.0 %



9.0 %



6.0 %





















Management Comments

"We delivered another quarter of strong performance in an evolving and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our performance in the second quarter and first half of our fiscal year demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams that focus on our customers with our clearly differentiated products and services," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "We have a healthy balance sheet, and strong cash position, which provides optionality to continue investing in our long-term growth plans while maintaining our continued disciplined in capital deployment. We remain confident in our positioning and disciplined in how we operate the business while navigating these uncertain times."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

Revenue was $143?million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, was up?6% year over year.?The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher?Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics revenues.

Sample Management Solutions revenue was $80 million, up 8% year over year. Organic revenue grew 8%, mainly driven by higher revenues in?Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments, Sample Storage, Clinical Stores and Product Services.

Multiomics revenue was $64 million, up 2% year over year. Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.



Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Operating loss was $16 million. Operating margin was (11.3%), up 650?basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.9%, up 140 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operational efficiencies. Operating expenses were $82 million, down 3% year over year, primarily due to lower research and development expense and the impact of non-recurring intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the same period last year. These were partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as increased restructuring and transformation charges.

Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $9.5 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.40) compared to ($0.29) in the second?quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.49). Total diluted EPS was ($0.88), compared to ($2.47) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

Adjusted operating loss?was $0.6?million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 280?basis points year over year. Adjusted gross margin was 47.5%, up?130?basis points compared to the second?quarter?of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operating efficiencies. Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $69?million, up 2% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.

Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.05, compared to $0.06 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2025

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $540 million, which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.

Operating cash flow was $14 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $7 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025: Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.



Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore

[email protected]

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue























Products

$ 41,955



$ 38,772



$ 85,782



$ 82,479

Services



101,463





97,583





205,146





195,601

Total revenue



143,418





136,355





290,928





278,080

Cost of revenue























Products



23,159





24,015





48,493





50,798

Services



54,373





51,676





107,878





104,875

Total cost of revenue



77,532





75,691





156,371





155,673

Gross profit



65,886





60,664





134,557





122,407

Operating expenses























Research and development



6,869





7,733





13,249





15,046

Selling, general and administrative



71,588





69,058





144,801





138,947

Impairment of intangible assets



-





4,658





-





4,658

Restructuring charges



3,580





3,428





4,011





4,214

Total operating expenses



82,037





84,877





162,061





162,865

Operating loss



(16,151)





(24,213)





(27,504)





(40,458)

Other income























Interest income, net



4,489





9,479





8,787





19,434

Other income (expense), net



1,157





(268)





2,360





250

Loss before income taxes



(10,505)





(15,002)





(16,357)





(20,774)

Income tax expense



7,680





1,200





11,249





2,620

Loss from continuing operations



(18,185)





(16,202)





(27,606)





(23,394)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(22,271)





(120,678)





(26,190)





(129,210)

Net loss

$ (40,456)



$ (136,880)



$ (53,796)



$ (152,604)

Basic net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.40)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.60)



$ (0.42)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.49)





(2.18)





(0.57)





(2.30)

Basic net loss per share

$ (0.88)



$ (2.47)



$ (1.18)



$ (2.72)

Diluted net loss per share:























Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.40)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.60)



$ (0.42)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.49)





(2.18)





(0.57)





(2.30)

Diluted net loss per share

$ (0.88)



$ (2.47)



$ (1.18)



$ (2.72)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:























Basic



45,732





55,440





45,658





56,078

Diluted



45,732





55,440





45,658





56,078



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





March 31,



September 30,





2025



2024



















Assets















Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 253,642



$ 280,030

Short-term marketable securities



74,697





151,162

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,624 and $5,349, respectively)



149,490





156,273

Inventories



83,321





78,923

Short-term restricted cash



2,102





2,069

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



67,590





75,456

Current assets held for sale



79,754





88,894

Total current assets



710,596





832,807

Property, plant and equipment, net



151,716





155,622

Long-term marketable securities



176,781





49,454

Long-term deferred tax assets



731





837

Operating lease right-of-use assets



59,856





60,406

Goodwill



682,955





691,409

Intangible assets, net



111,202





125,042

Other assets



7,125





10,670

Noncurrent assets held for sale



140,963





173,794

Total assets

$ 2,041,925



$ 2,100,041

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 39,155



$ 33,344

Deferred revenue



41,608





30,493

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



5,237





5,213

Accrued compensation and benefits



26,039





27,785

Accrued customer deposits



26,318





22,324

Accrued income taxes payable



10,321





9,266

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



43,102





46,364

Current liabilities held for sale



28,933





30,050

Total current liabilities



220,713





204,839

Long-term tax reserves



417





398

Long-term deferred tax liabilities



22,458





18,084

Long-term operating lease liabilities



53,696





56,683

Other long-term liabilities



10,062





8,874

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



33,087





42,196

Total liabilities



340,433





331,074

















Stockholders' equity













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,237,887 shares issued and 45,776,018 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



593





590

Additional paid-in capital



520,961





505,958

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(42,149)





(13,464)

Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)





(200,956)

Retained earnings



1,423,043





1,476,839

Total stockholders' equity



1,701,492





1,768,967

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,041,925



$ 2,100,041



AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)





Six Months Ended March 31,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (53,796)



$ (152,604)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



32,053





44,214

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-





115,975

Loss on assets held for sale



24,187





-

Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs



4,326





7,499

Stock-based compensation



13,453





8,804

Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(983)





(2,084)

Deferred income taxes



(1,885)





(9,456)

(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



(7)





260

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



6,713





2,922

Inventories



(6,030)





8,238

Accounts payable



1,864





936

Deferred revenue



12,042





3,379

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



343





(714)

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(2,379)





(7,831)

Accrued restructuring costs



1,548





1,454

Other assets and liabilities



12,752





1,379

Net cash provided by operating activities



44,201





22,371

Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(15,158)





(19,542)

Purchases of marketable securities



(236,237)





(345,447)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities



184,636





190,504

Proceeds from other investment



2,130





-

Net investment hedge settlement



3,043





1,476

Net cash used in investing activities



(61,586)





(173,009)

Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,553





1,678

Payments of finance leases



(457)





(386)

Share repurchases



-





(186,834)

Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)





-

Net cash used in financing activities



(10,280)





(185,542)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(4,459)





16,255

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(32,124)





(319,925)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990





684,045

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 288,866



$ 364,120

Supplemental disclosures:











Cash (received) / paid for income taxes, net



(4,594)





5,008

Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,773





2,270

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















March 31,



September 30,





2025



2024

Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 253,642



$ 280,030

Cash included in current assets held for sale



27,025





30,899

Short-term restricted cash



2,102





2,069

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



6,097





7,992

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 288,866



$ 320,990



Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.





Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024













per diluted











per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share



$



share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (18,185)



$ (0.40)



$ (9,421)



$ (0.21)



$ (16,202)



$ (0.29)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,308





0.05





1,500





0.03





2,067





0.04

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,803





0.08





4,573





0.10





5,152





0.09

Transformation costs(1)



5,183





0.11





3,046





0.07





4,095





0.07

Restructuring charges



3,580





0.08





431





0.01





3,428





0.06

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





-





4,658





0.08

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



688





0.02





1,570





0.03





426





0.01

Investment income(3)



(2,130)





(0.05)





-





-





-





-

Tax adjustments(4)



6,900





0.15





408





0.01





1,645





0.03

Tax effect of adjustments



(40)





(0.00)





1,530





0.03





(1,959)





(0.04)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 2,107



$ 0.05



$ 3,637



$ 0.08



$ 3,310



$ 0.06

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



8,031





0.18





4,872





0.11





5,410





0.10

Tax rate



17 %



-





15 %



-





12 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



6,690





0.15





4,141





0.09





4,761





0.09

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 8,797



$ 0.19



$ 7,778



$ 0.17



$ 8,071



$ 0.15



















































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,732





-





45,626





-





55,440







Six Months Ended





March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024













per diluted











per diluted

Amounts in thousands, except per share data

$



share



$



share

Net loss from continuing operations

$ (27,606)



$ (0.60)



$ (23,394)



$ (0.42)

Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



3,808





0.08





3,923





0.07

Amortization of other intangible assets



8,376





0.18





10,523





0.19

Transformation costs(1)



8,229





0.18





4,136





0.07

Restructuring charges



4,011





0.09





4,214





0.08

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





4,658





0.08

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,258





0.05





4,747





0.08

Investment income(3)



(2,130)





(0.05)





-





-

Tax adjustments(4)



7,308





0.16





3,338





0.06

Tax effect of adjustments



1,490





0.03





(4,288)





(0.08)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 5,744



$ 0.13



$ 7,857



$ 0.14

Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



12,904





0.28





8,411





0.15

Tax rate



17 %



-





12 %



-

Stock-based compensation, net of tax



10,749





0.24





7,402





0.13

Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations

$ 16,493



$ 0.36



$ 15,259



$ 0.27



































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-





45,658





-





56,078



(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.

(4) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.





Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024



2025



2024

GAAP net loss

$ (40,456)



$ (13,340)



$ (136,880)



$ (53,796)



$ (152,604)

Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(22,271)





(3,919)





(120,678)





(26,190)





(129,210)

GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(18,185)





(9,421)





(16,202)





(27,606)





(23,394)

Adjustments:







































Interest income, net



(4,489)





(4,298)





(9,479)





(8,787)





(19,434)

Income tax expense



7,680





3,569





1,200





11,249





2,620

Depreciation



7,818





7,474





7,395





15,292





14,815

Amortization of completed technology



2,308





1,500





2,067





3,808





3,923

Amortization of other intangible assets



3,803





4,573





5,152





8,376





10,523

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (1,065)



$ 3,397



$ (9,867)



$ 2,332



$ (10,947)







Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024



2025



2024

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (1,065)



$ 3,397



$ (9,867)



$ 2,332



$ (10,947)

Adjustments:







































Stock-based compensation



8,031





4,872





5,410





12,904





8,411

Restructuring charges



3,580





431





3,428





4,011





4,214

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





4,658





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



688





1,570





426





2,258





4,747

Transformation costs(2)



5,183





3,046





4,095





8,229





4,136

Investment income(3)



(2,130)





-





-





(2,130)





-

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 14,287



$ 13,316



$ 8,150



$ 27,604



$ 15,219



(1) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design. (3) The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.





Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 65,886





45.9 %

$ 68,671





46.6 %

$ 60,664





44.5 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,308





1.6 %



1,500





1.0 %



2,067





1.5 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



52





0.0 %



359





0.3 % Other adjustments



(9)





(0.0) %



6





0.0 %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 68,185





47.5 %

$ 70,229





47.6 %

$ 63,091





46.3 %





Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 134,557





46.3 %

$ 122,407





44.0 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



3,808





1.3 %



3,923





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



359





0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 138,417





47.6 %

$ 126,689





45.6 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 38,251





47.9 %

$ 38,114





46.9 %

$ 32,943





44.4 %

$ 27,635





43.5 %

$ 30,557





46.1 %

$ 27,721





44.6 % Adjustments:































































































Amortization of completed technology



1,449





1.8 %



639





0.8 %



1,028





1.4 %



859





1.4 %



861





1.3 %



1,040





1.7 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



52





0.1 %



359





0.5 %



-





- %



-





- %



-





- % Other adjustment



(9)





(0.0) %



5





0.0 %



-





- %



-





- %



1





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 39,691





49.7 %

$ 38,810





47.8 %

$ 34,330





46.3 %

$ 28,494





44.9 %

$ 31,419





47.4 %

$ 28,761





46.2 %









Segment Total





Quarter Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 65,886





45.9 %

$ 68,671





46.6 %

$ 60,664





44.5 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



2,308





1.6 %



1,500





1.0 %



2,068





1.5 % Transformation costs(1)



-





- %



52





0.0 %



359





0.3 % Other adjustment



(9)





(0.0) %



6





0.0 %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 68,185





47.5 %

$ 70,229





47.6 %

$ 63,091





46.3 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 76,366





47.4 %

$ 66,215





43.2 %

$ 58,191





44.8 %

$ 56,192





45.0 % Adjustments:































































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





1.3 %



1,843





1.4 %



1,720





1.3 %



2,080





1.7 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



359





0.3 %



-





- %



-





- % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 78,506





48.7 %

$ 68,417





44.7 %

$ 59,911





46.2 %

$ 58,272





46.6 %





Segment Total





Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024

GAAP gross profit

$ 134,557





46.3 %

$ 122,407





44.0 % Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



3,808





1.3 %



3,923





1.4 % Transformation costs(1)



52





0.0 %



359





0.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 138,417





47.6 %

$ 126,689





45.6 %

(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 567



$ 1,562



$ (2,894)



$ (6,132)



$ (3,387)



$ (3,920)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



1,449





639





1,028





859





861





1,040

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





13





52





-





-





-

Transformation costs(1)



2,606





103





359





-





-





-

Restructuring charges



-





-





-





(23)





23





-

Other adjustments



(9)





-





(2)





-





-





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 4,613



$ 2,317



$ (1,457)



$ (5,296)



$ (2,503)



$ (2,880)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ (5,565)



$ (1,825)



$ (6,814)



$ (10,586)



$ (9,528)



$ (17,399)



$ (16,151)



$ (11,353)



$ (24,213)

Adjustments:







































































Amortization of completed technology



2,308





1,500





2,068





-





-





(1)





2,308





1,500





2,067

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





13





52





3,803





4,560





5,100





3,803





4,573





5,152

Transformation costs(1)



2,606





103





359





2,577





2,943





3,736





5,183





3,046





4,095

Restructuring charges



(23)





23





-





3,603





408





3,428





3,580





431





3,428

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





-





-





4,658





-





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





-





688





1,570





426





688





1,570





426

Other adjustments



(9)





-





(2)





-





9





2





(9)





9





-

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (683)



$ (186)



$ (4,337)



$ 85



$ (38)



$ (50)



$ (598)



$ (224)



$ (4,387)







Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP operating income (loss)

$ 2,129



$ (4,380)



$ (9,519)



$ (8,223)

Adjustments:































Amortization of completed technology



2,088





1,843





1,720





2,080

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





103





-





-

Transformation costs(1)



2,709





359





-





-

Other adjustments



4





2





3





(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 6,930



$ (2,073)



$ (7,796)



$ (6,144)







Total Segments



Corporate



Total





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2024



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024

GAAP operating loss

$ (7,390)



$ (12,603)



$ (20,114)



$ (27,855)



$ (27,504)



$ (40,458)

Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed technology



3,808





3,923





-





-





3,808





3,923

Amortization of other intangible assets



-





103





8,376





10,420





8,376





10,523

Transformation costs(1)



2,709





359





5,520





3,777





8,229





4,136

Restructuring charges



-





-





4,011





4,214





4,011





4,214

Impairment of intangible assets



-





-





-





4,658





-





4,658

Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-





-





2,258





4,747





2,258





4,747

Other adjustments



7





1





(7)





(2)





-





(1)

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (866)



$ (8,217)



$ 44



$ (41)



$ (822)



$ (8,258)



(1) Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2) Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended





March 31,



March 31,











March 31,



March 31,











March 31,



March 31,









Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 80



$ 74





8 %

$ 64



$ 62





2 %

$ 143



$ 136





5 % Currency exchange rates



0





-





1 %



1





-





1 %



1





-





1 % Organic revenue

$ 80



$ 74





8 %

$ 64



$ 62





3 %

$ 144



$ 136





6 %





Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total





Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended





March 31,



March 31,











March 31,



March 31,











March 31,



March 31,









Dollars in millions

2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change

Revenue

$ 161



$ 153





5 %

$ 130



$ 125





4 %

$291



$ 278





5 % Currency exchange rates



0





-





0 %



1





-





0 %



1



-





0 % Organic revenue

$ 161



$ 153





5 %

$ 130



$ 125





4 %

$ 292



$278





5 %











































































SOURCE Azenta