Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 257275 | ISIN: US1143401024 | Ticker-Symbol: BA3
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 09:31
22,600 Euro
+0,89 % +0,200
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AZENTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZENTA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,60023,40014:11
21,60023,40013:02
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azenta Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025, Ended March 31, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.


The results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations and reflected in total diluted EPS, following the Company's announcement in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 of its intention to pursue a sale.



Quarter Ended


Dollars in millions, except per share data


March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



Change




2025



2024



2024



Prior Qtr



Prior Yr.


Revenue from Continuing Operations


$

143



$

148



$

136




(3)

%



5

%

Organic growth



















6

%

Sample Management Solutions


$

80



$

81



$

74




(2)

%



8

%

Multiomics


$

64



$

66



$

62




(4)

%



2

%






















Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

(0.40)



$

(0.21)



$

(0.29)




(93)

%



(36)

%

Diluted EPS Total


$

(0.88)



$

(0.29)



$

(2.47)




NM




64

%






















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations


$

0.05



$

0.08



$

0.06




(43)

%



(23)

%

Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations


$

14



$

13



$

8




7

%



75

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Continuing Operations



10.0

%



9.0

%



6.0

%











Management Comments

"We delivered another quarter of strong performance in an evolving and uncertain macroeconomic environment. Our performance in the second quarter and first half of our fiscal year demonstrates the resilience of our portfolio and the dedication of our teams that focus on our customers with our clearly differentiated products and services," said John Marotta, President and CEO. "We have a healthy balance sheet, and strong cash position, which provides optionality to continue investing in our long-term growth plans while maintaining our continued disciplined in capital deployment. We remain confident in our positioning and disciplined in how we operate the business while navigating these uncertain times."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results - Continuing Operations

  • Revenue was $143?million, up 5% year over year. Organic revenue, which excludes the impact?from foreign exchange, was up?6% year over year.?The year-over-year revenue increase was attributable to higher?Sample Management Solutions and Multiomics revenues.
  • Sample Management Solutions revenue was $80 million, up 8% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 8%, mainly driven by higher revenues in?Sample Repository Solutions and Core Products, particularly in Consumables and Instruments, Sample Storage, Clinical Stores and Product Services.
  • Multiomics revenue was $64 million, up 2% year over year.
    • Organic revenue grew 3% year over year, primarily driven by growth in Next Generation Sequencing, partially offset by a year-over-year decline in Sanger Sequencing and Gene Synthesis.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Operating loss was $16 million. Operating margin was (11.3%), up 650?basis points year over year.
    • Gross margin was 45.9%, up 140 basis points year over year, mainly driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operational efficiencies.
    • Operating expenses were $82 million, down 3% year over year, primarily due to lower research and development expense and the impact of non-recurring intangible asset impairment charges recorded in the same period last year. These were partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as well as increased restructuring and transformation charges.
  • Other income included $4 million of net interest income versus $9.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.40) compared to ($0.29) in the second?quarter of fiscal year 2024.?Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was ($0.49). Total diluted EPS was ($0.88), compared to ($2.47) a year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results - Continuing Operations

  • Adjusted operating loss?was $0.6?million. Adjusted operating margin was (0.4%), an improvement of 280?basis points year over year.
    • Adjusted gross margin was 47.5%, up?130?basis points compared to the second?quarter?of fiscal 2024, primarily driven by higher revenue, favorable sales mix and operating efficiencies.
    • Adjusted operating expense in the quarter was $69?million, up 2% year over year, primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, partially offset by lower research and development costs.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.0%, an improvement of 400 basis points year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Diluted EPS was $0.05, compared to $0.06 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity as of March 31, 2025

  • The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $540 million, which includes $27 million of cash held in discontinued operations.
  • Operating cash flow was $14 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $7 million, and free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was $7 million.

Guidance for Continuing Operations for Full Year Fiscal 2025

  • The Company is reiterating its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025:
    • Total organic revenue is expected to grow in the range of 3% to 5% relative to fiscal 2024.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be approximately 300 basis points relative to fiscal 2024.

Azenta does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis for the measures on which it provides forward-looking non-GAAP guidance as the Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, transformation costs, restructuring charges, costs related to acquisitions and divestitures costs, governance-related matters, goodwill and intangible impairments, and other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay.

Regulation G - Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Certain amounts in the tables that supplement the consolidated financial statements may not sum due to rounding. All percentages are calculated using unrounded amounts.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on goods imported into the US, our ability to reduce costs effectively; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstance on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron
Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Sherry Dinsmore
[email protected]

AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)




Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended




March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenue













Products


$

41,955



$

38,772



$

85,782



$

82,479


Services



101,463




97,583




205,146




195,601


Total revenue



143,418




136,355




290,928




278,080


Cost of revenue













Products



23,159




24,015




48,493




50,798


Services



54,373




51,676




107,878




104,875


Total cost of revenue



77,532




75,691




156,371




155,673


Gross profit



65,886




60,664




134,557




122,407


Operating expenses













Research and development



6,869




7,733




13,249




15,046


Selling, general and administrative



71,588




69,058




144,801




138,947


Impairment of intangible assets



-




4,658




-




4,658


Restructuring charges



3,580




3,428




4,011




4,214


Total operating expenses



82,037




84,877




162,061




162,865


Operating loss



(16,151)




(24,213)




(27,504)




(40,458)


Other income













Interest income, net



4,489




9,479




8,787




19,434


Other income (expense), net



1,157




(268)




2,360




250


Loss before income taxes



(10,505)




(15,002)




(16,357)




(20,774)


Income tax expense



7,680




1,200




11,249




2,620


Loss from continuing operations



(18,185)




(16,202)




(27,606)




(23,394)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(22,271)




(120,678)




(26,190)




(129,210)


Net loss


$

(40,456)



$

(136,880)



$

(53,796)



$

(152,604)


Basic net loss per share:













Loss from continuing operations


$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)



$

(0.60)



$

(0.42)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.49)




(2.18)




(0.57)




(2.30)


Basic net loss per share


$

(0.88)



$

(2.47)



$

(1.18)



$

(2.72)


Diluted net loss per share:













Loss from continuing operations


$

(0.40)



$

(0.29)



$

(0.60)



$

(0.42)


Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(0.49)




(2.18)




(0.57)




(2.30)


Diluted net loss per share


$

(0.88)



$

(2.47)



$

(1.18)



$

(2.72)


Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share:













Basic



45,732




55,440




45,658




56,078


Diluted



45,732




55,440




45,658




56,078


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




March 31,



September 30,




2025



2024











Assets









Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

253,642



$

280,030


Short-term marketable securities



74,697




151,162


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($5,624 and $5,349, respectively)



149,490




156,273


Inventories



83,321




78,923


Short-term restricted cash



2,102




2,069


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



67,590




75,456


Current assets held for sale



79,754




88,894


Total current assets



710,596




832,807


Property, plant and equipment, net



151,716




155,622


Long-term marketable securities



176,781




49,454


Long-term deferred tax assets



731




837


Operating lease right-of-use assets



59,856




60,406


Goodwill



682,955




691,409


Intangible assets, net



111,202




125,042


Other assets



7,125




10,670


Noncurrent assets held for sale



140,963




173,794


Total assets


$

2,041,925



$

2,100,041


Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

39,155



$

33,344


Deferred revenue



41,608




30,493


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



5,237




5,213


Accrued compensation and benefits



26,039




27,785


Accrued customer deposits



26,318




22,324


Accrued income taxes payable



10,321




9,266


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



43,102




46,364


Current liabilities held for sale



28,933




30,050


Total current liabilities



220,713




204,839


Long-term tax reserves



417




398


Long-term deferred tax liabilities



22,458




18,084


Long-term operating lease liabilities



53,696




56,683


Other long-term liabilities



10,062




8,874


Noncurrent liabilities held for sale



33,087




42,196


Total liabilities



340,433




331,074










Stockholders' equity








Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 59,237,887 shares issued and 45,776,018 shares outstanding at March 31, 2025; 59,031,953 shares issued and 45,570,084 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



593




590


Additional paid-in capital



520,961




505,958


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(42,149)




(13,464)


Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024



(200,956)




(200,956)


Retained earnings



1,423,043




1,476,839


Total stockholders' equity



1,701,492




1,768,967


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,041,925



$

2,100,041


AZENTA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)




Six Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss


$

(53,796)



$

(152,604)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



32,053




44,214


Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



-




115,975


Loss on assets held for sale



24,187




-


Inventory write-downs and other asset write-offs



4,326




7,499


Stock-based compensation



13,453




8,804


Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(983)




(2,084)


Deferred income taxes



(1,885)




(9,456)


(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



(7)




260


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



6,713




2,922


Inventories



(6,030)




8,238


Accounts payable



1,864




936


Deferred revenue



12,042




3,379


Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



343




(714)


Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(2,379)




(7,831)


Accrued restructuring costs



1,548




1,454


Other assets and liabilities



12,752




1,379


Net cash provided by operating activities



44,201




22,371


Cash flows from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(15,158)




(19,542)


Purchases of marketable securities



(236,237)




(345,447)


Sales and maturities of marketable securities



184,636




190,504


Proceeds from other investment



2,130




-


Net investment hedge settlement



3,043




1,476


Net cash used in investing activities



(61,586)




(173,009)


Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from issuance of common stock



1,553




1,678


Payments of finance leases



(457)




(386)


Share repurchases



-




(186,834)


Excise tax payment for settled share repurchases



(11,376)




-


Net cash used in financing activities



(10,280)




(185,542)


Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(4,459)




16,255


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(32,124)




(319,925)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



320,990




684,045


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$

288,866



$

364,120


Supplemental disclosures:







Cash (received) / paid for income taxes, net



(4,594)




5,008


Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,773




2,270


Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets









March 31,



September 30,




2025



2024


Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations


$

253,642



$

280,030


Cash included in current assets held for sale



27,025




30,899


Short-term restricted cash



2,102




2,069


Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



6,097




7,992


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows


$

288,866



$

320,990


Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continuing Operations

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A, non-recurring costs related to the Company's business transformation initiatives and share repurchases to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.



Quarter Ended



March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024








per diluted







per diluted







per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share



$



share


Net loss from continuing operations


$

(18,185)



$

(0.40)



$

(9,421)



$

(0.21)



$

(16,202)



$

(0.29)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,308




0.05




1,500




0.03




2,067




0.04


Amortization of other intangible assets



3,803




0.08




4,573




0.10




5,152




0.09


Transformation costs(1)



5,183




0.11




3,046




0.07




4,095




0.07


Restructuring charges



3,580




0.08




431




0.01




3,428




0.06


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




-




4,658




0.08


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



688




0.02




1,570




0.03




426




0.01


Investment income(3)



(2,130)




(0.05)




-




-




-




-


Tax adjustments(4)



6,900




0.15




408




0.01




1,645




0.03


Tax effect of adjustments



(40)




(0.00)




1,530




0.03




(1,959)




(0.04)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

2,107



$

0.05



$

3,637



$

0.08



$

3,310



$

0.06


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



8,031




0.18




4,872




0.11




5,410




0.10


Tax rate



17

%



-




15

%



-




12

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



6,690




0.15




4,141




0.09




4,761




0.09


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

8,797



$

0.19



$

7,778



$

0.17



$

8,071



$

0.15



























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-




45,732




-




45,626




-




55,440




Six Months Ended




March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024








per diluted







per diluted


Amounts in thousands, except per share data


$



share



$



share


Net loss from continuing operations


$

(27,606)



$

(0.60)



$

(23,394)



$

(0.42)


Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



3,808




0.08




3,923




0.07


Amortization of other intangible assets



8,376




0.18




10,523




0.19


Transformation costs(1)



8,229




0.18




4,136




0.07


Restructuring charges



4,011




0.09




4,214




0.08


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




4,658




0.08


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



2,258




0.05




4,747




0.08


Investment income(3)



(2,130)




(0.05)




-




-


Tax adjustments(4)



7,308




0.16




3,338




0.06


Tax effect of adjustments



1,490




0.03




(4,288)




(0.08)


Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations


$

5,744



$

0.13



$

7,857



$

0.14


Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



12,904




0.28




8,411




0.15


Tax rate



17

%



-




12

%



-


Stock-based compensation, net of tax



10,749




0.24




7,402




0.13


Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations


$

16,493



$

0.36



$

15,259



$

0.27



















Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



-




45,658




-




56,078


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.

(4)

Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 include $6.6 million of tax expenses related to a one-time repatriation of historical earnings from China.



Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024



2025



2024


GAAP net loss


$

(40,456)



$

(13,340)



$

(136,880)



$

(53,796)



$

(152,604)


Less: Loss from discontinued operations



(22,271)




(3,919)




(120,678)




(26,190)




(129,210)


GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(18,185)




(9,421)




(16,202)




(27,606)




(23,394)


Adjustments:





















Interest income, net



(4,489)




(4,298)




(9,479)




(8,787)




(19,434)


Income tax expense



7,680




3,569




1,200




11,249




2,620


Depreciation



7,818




7,474




7,395




15,292




14,815


Amortization of completed technology



2,308




1,500




2,067




3,808




3,923


Amortization of other intangible assets



3,803




4,573




5,152




8,376




10,523


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

(1,065)



$

3,397



$

(9,867)



$

2,332



$

(10,947)




Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024



2025



2024


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

(1,065)



$

3,397



$

(9,867)



$

2,332



$

(10,947)


Adjustments:





















Stock-based compensation



8,031




4,872




5,410




12,904




8,411


Restructuring charges



3,580




431




3,428




4,011




4,214


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




4,658




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(1)



688




1,570




426




2,258




4,747


Transformation costs(2)



5,183




3,046




4,095




8,229




4,136


Investment income(3)



(2,130)




-




-




(2,130)




-


Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations


$

14,287



$

13,316



$

8,150



$

27,604



$

15,219


(1)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.

(2)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(3)

The Company received $2.1 million of cash proceeds from a cost method investment which had no cost basis during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The gain is non-recurring and non-operational in nature.



Quarter Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2025



December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

65,886




45.9

%


$

68,671




46.6

%


$

60,664




44.5

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,308




1.6

%



1,500




1.0

%



2,067




1.5

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



52




0.0

%



359




0.3

%

Other adjustments



(9)




(0.0)

%



6




0.0

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

68,185




47.5

%


$

70,229




47.6

%


$

63,091




46.3

%



Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

134,557




46.3

%


$

122,407




44.0

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



3,808




1.3

%



3,923




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



359




0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

138,417




47.6

%


$

126,689




45.6

%

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024


GAAP gross profit


$

38,251




47.9

%


$

38,114




46.9

%


$

32,943




44.4

%


$

27,635




43.5

%


$

30,557




46.1

%


$

27,721




44.6

%

Adjustments:

















































Amortization of completed technology



1,449




1.8

%



639




0.8

%



1,028




1.4

%



859




1.4

%



861




1.3

%



1,040




1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



52




0.1

%



359




0.5

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Other adjustment



(9)




(0.0)

%



5




0.0

%



-




-

%



-




-

%



1




-

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

39,691




49.7

%


$

38,810




47.8

%


$

34,330




46.3

%


$

28,494




44.9

%


$

31,419




47.4

%


$

28,761




46.2

%





Segment Total




Quarter Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024


GAAP gross profit


$

65,886




45.9

%


$

68,671




46.6

%


$

60,664




44.5

%

Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



2,308




1.6

%



1,500




1.0

%



2,068




1.5

%

Transformation costs(1)



-




-

%



52




0.0

%



359




0.3

%

Other adjustment



(9)




(0.0)

%



6




0.0

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

68,185




47.5

%


$

70,229




47.6

%


$

63,091




46.3

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024



March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

76,366




47.4

%


$

66,215




43.2

%


$

58,191




44.8

%


$

56,192




45.0

%

Adjustments:

































Amortization of completed technology



2,088




1.3

%



1,843




1.4

%



1,720




1.3

%



2,080




1.7

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



359




0.3

%



-




-

%



-




-

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

78,506




48.7

%


$

68,417




44.7

%


$

59,911




46.2

%


$

58,272




46.6

%



Segment Total




Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31, 2025



March 31, 2024


GAAP gross profit


$

134,557




46.3

%


$

122,407




44.0

%

Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



3,808




1.3

%



3,923




1.4

%

Transformation costs(1)



52




0.0

%



359




0.1

%

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit


$

138,417




47.6

%


$

126,689




45.6

%

(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

567



$

1,562



$

(2,894)



$

(6,132)



$

(3,387)



$

(3,920)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



1,449




639




1,028




859




861




1,040


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




13




52




-




-




-


Transformation costs(1)



2,606




103




359




-




-




-


Restructuring charges



-




-




-




(23)




23




-


Other adjustments



(9)




-




(2)




-




-




-


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

4,613



$

2,317



$

(1,457)



$

(5,296)



$

(2,503)



$

(2,880)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,


Dollars in thousands


2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024



2025



2024



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

(5,565)



$

(1,825)



$

(6,814)



$

(10,586)



$

(9,528)



$

(17,399)



$

(16,151)



$

(11,353)



$

(24,213)


Adjustments:





































Amortization of completed technology



2,308




1,500




2,068




-




-




(1)




2,308




1,500




2,067


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




13




52




3,803




4,560




5,100




3,803




4,573




5,152


Transformation costs(1)



2,606




103




359




2,577




2,943




3,736




5,183




3,046




4,095


Restructuring charges



(23)




23




-




3,603




408




3,428




3,580




431




3,428


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




-




-




4,658




-




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




-




688




1,570




426




688




1,570




426


Other adjustments



(9)




-




(2)




-




9




2




(9)




9




-


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

(683)



$

(186)



$

(4,337)



$

85



$

(38)



$

(50)



$

(598)



$

(224)



$

(4,387)




Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics




Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP operating income (loss)


$

2,129



$

(4,380)



$

(9,519)



$

(8,223)


Adjustments:

















Amortization of completed technology



2,088




1,843




1,720




2,080


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




103




-




-


Transformation costs(1)



2,709




359




-




-


Other adjustments



4




2




3




(1)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

6,930



$

(2,073)



$

(7,796)



$

(6,144)




Total Segments



Corporate



Total




Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended


Dollars in thousands


March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,



March 31,




2024



2024



2025



2024



2025



2024


GAAP operating loss


$

(7,390)



$

(12,603)



$

(20,114)



$

(27,855)



$

(27,504)



$

(40,458)


Adjustments:

























Amortization of completed technology



3,808




3,923




-




-




3,808




3,923


Amortization of other intangible assets



-




103




8,376




10,420




8,376




10,523


Transformation costs(1)



2,709




359




5,520




3,777




8,229




4,136


Restructuring charges



-




-




4,011




4,214




4,011




4,214


Impairment of intangible assets



-




-




-




4,658




-




4,658


Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to share repurchase(2)



-




-




2,258




4,747




2,258




4,747


Other adjustments



7




1




(7)




(2)




-




(1)


Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (loss)


$

(866)



$

(8,217)



$

44



$

(41)



$

(822)



$

(8,258)


(1)

Transformation costs represent non-recurring expenses for strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the Company focused on cost reduction and productivity improvement that do not meet the definition of restructuring charges. These costs are directed at simplifying, standardizing, streamlining, and optimizing the Company's operations, processes and systems to permanently alter the Company's operations for the long term. For a project to be considered transformational, successful completion of the project must be expected to bring long-term material benefits to the organization and involve significant changes to process and/or underlying technology. Transformation costs in the period result from actions taken as part of the Company's 2024 transformation plan and primarily relate to one time asset write downs associated with changes in technology, one time inventory write downs relating to restructuring actions taken in the period, and third-party consulting costs associated with process and systems re-design.

(2)

Includes expenses related to governance-related matters.



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended



Quarter Ended




March 31,



March 31,







March 31,



March 31,







March 31,



March 31,






Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

80



$

74




8

%


$

64



$

62




2

%


$

143



$

136




5

%

Currency exchange rates



0




-




1

%



1




-




1

%



1




-




1

%

Organic revenue


$

80



$

74




8

%


$

64



$

62




3

%


$

144



$

136




6

%



Sample Management Solutions



Multiomics



Azenta Total




Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended



Six Months Ended




March 31,



March 31,







March 31,



March 31,







March 31,



March 31,






Dollars in millions


2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change



2025



2024



Change


Revenue


$

161



$

153




5

%


$

130



$

125




4

%


$291



$

278




5

%

Currency exchange rates



0




-




0

%



1




-




0

%



1



-




0

%

Organic revenue


$

161



$

153




5

%


$

130



$

125




4

%


$

292



$278




5

%






































SOURCE Azenta

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.