Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025.

Third Quarter FY2025 Highlights

Third quarter organic revenue increased by 6% (4% reported) to $316.2 million.





GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.14 versus $0.31 one year ago. Delivered adjusted EPS of $0.56 compared to $0.48 one year ago.





Improved pharma end market conditions, combined with strong commercial execution in Protein Sciences led to 7% organic growth (6% reported) in the segment.





Delivered adjusted operating margin of 34.9% (12.2% reported) compared to 33.0% (22.1% reported) in the prior year driven by profitability initiatives and volume leverage.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted net earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic revenue, adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.

"Despite a dynamic macroenvironment, the Bio-Techne team once again executed at a high level and delivered strong third quarter results," said Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "Our pharma end market continued to improve, especially from our large pharma partners, which led to a solid performance in our cell therapy and protein analysis instrumentation businesses. Our continued focus on profitability resulted in a 34.9% adjusted operating margin, an increase of 190 basis points compared to the prior year period."

Kelderman added, "Our business remains well positioned both geographically and by end market, which paired with our experienced leadership team will enable the Company to successfully navigate the current operating environment. The portfolio we have built over the last five decades unlocks the scientific discoveries and diagnostic solutions that improve the quality of life and enable our differentiated financial performance."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025

Revenue

Net sales for the third quarter increased 4% to $316.2 million. Organic revenue increased 6% compared to the prior year. Foreign currency exchange and non-recurring prior year revenue from a business held-for-sale each had an unfavorable impact of 1%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $0.14 per diluted share, versus $0.31 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 42% to $38.7 million, compared to $67.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP operating margin was 12.2%, compared to 22.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Current quarter GAAP operating margin was unfavorably impacted by a non-recurring arbitration award.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS increased to $0.56 per diluted share compared to $0.48 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 11% to $110.3 million, compared to $99.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was 34.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 33.0% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating margin was impacted by favorable volume leverage and profitability initiatives.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biopharma and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides multiple platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $227.7 million, an increase of 6% from $214.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a business within the Protein Sciences Segment met the criteria as held-for-sale; this held-for-sale business has been excluded from the segment's operating results for both periods presented. Organic revenue growth was 7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 1%. The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin increased to 45.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 44.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The segment's operating margin increased primarily due to favorable volume leverage and ongoing profitability initiatives.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment develops and provides spatial biology products, carrier screening and oncology kits, as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment also provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's third quarter fiscal 2025 net sales were $89.2 million, an increase of 2% from $87.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Organic revenue growth was 2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with foreign exchange not having a material impact. The Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment's operating margin of 9.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was relatively consistent with the segment's prior year operating margin of 9.3%.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures:

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. These non-GAAP measures include:

Organic revenue

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted net earnings

Adjusted tax rate

Adjusted gross margin

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating margin

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

Adjusted EBITDA

We provide these measures as additional information regarding our operating results. We use these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. We believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to our results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results.

Our non-GAAP financial measure of organic revenue represents revenue growth excluding revenue from acquisitions within the preceding 12 months, the impact of foreign currency, the impact of businesses held-for-sale, as well as the impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries. Excluding these measures provides more useful period-to-period comparison of revenue results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, which can vary significantly from period to period, and revenue from acquisitions that would not be included in the comparable prior period. Revenues from businesses held-for-sale are excluded from our organic revenue calculation starting on the date they become held-for-sale as those revenues will not be comparative in future periods. Revenues from partially-owned subsidiaries consolidated in our financial statements are also excluded from our organic revenue calculation, as those revenues are not fully attributable to the Company. There was no revenue from partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries in the fiscal years 2025 and 2024.

Our non-GAAP financial measures for adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, exclude stock-based compensation, which is inclusive of the employer portion of payroll taxes on those stock awards, the costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, amortization of acquisition intangibles, restructuring and restructuring-related costs. Stock-based compensation is excluded from non-GAAP adjusted net earnings because of the nature of this charge, specifically the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, variety of award types, and unpredictability of amount and timing of employer related tax obligations. The Company excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, including costs recognized upon the sale of acquired inventory, and other non-recurring items including gains or losses on goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges, and one-time assessments from this measure because they occur as a result of specific events, and are not reflective of our internal investments, the costs of developing, producing, supporting and selling our products, and the other ongoing costs to support our operating structure. Costs related to restructuring and restructuring-related activities, including reducing overhead and consolidating facilities, are excluded because we believe they are not indicative of our normal operating costs. Additionally, these amounts can vary significantly from period to period based on current activity. The Company also excludes revenue and expense attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries as well as revenue and expense attributable to businesses held-for-sale in the calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes acquisition related expenses inclusive of the changes in fair value of contingent consideration, and other non-recurring items including certain costs related to the transition to a new CEO, goodwill and long-lived asset impairments, and gains. We also exclude certain litigation charges which are facts and circumstances specific including costs to resolve litigation and legal settlement (gains and losses). In some cases, these costs may be a result of litigation matters at acquired companies that were not probable, inestimable, or unresolved at the time of acquisition.

The Company's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings, in total and on a per share basis, also excludes gain and losses from investments, as they are not part of our day-to-day operating decisions (excluding our equity method investment in Wilson Wolf as it is certain to be acquired in the future) and certain adjustments to income tax expense. Additionally, gains and losses from investments that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability are excluded. The Company independently calculates a non-GAAP adjusted tax rate to be applied to the identified non-GAAP adjustments considering the impact of discrete items on these adjustments and the jurisdictional mix of the adjustments. In addition, the tax impact of other discrete and non-recurring charges which impact our reported GAAP tax rate are adjusted from net earnings. We believe these tax items can significantly affect the period-over-period assessment of operating results and not necessarily reflect costs and/or income associated with historical trends and future results.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of adjusted financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided with the financial statements attached to this press release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Our press releases may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the actual results of operations. The following important factors, among others, have affected and, in the future, could affect the Company's actual results: the effect of new branding and marketing initiatives, the integration of new businesses and leadership, the introduction and acceptance of new products, the funding and focus of the types of research by the Company's customers, the impact of the growing number of producers of biotechnology research products and related price competition, general economic conditions, the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations, and the costs and results of research and product development efforts of the Company and of companies in which the Company has invested or with which it has formed strategic relationships.

For additional information concerning such factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements we make in our press releases due to new information or future events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on these statements.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024 Net sales

$ 316,181

$ 303,428

$ 902,671

$ 852,961 Cost of sales



101,625



98,829



311,211



286,584 Gross margin



214,556



204,599



591,460



566,377 Operating expenses:























Selling, general and administrative



151,269



111,840



391,881



332,839 Research and development



24,579



25,761



73,464



72,675 Total operating expenses



175,848



137,601



465,345



405,514 Operating income



38,708



66,998



126,115



160,863 Other income (expense)



(434)



(5,914)



(4,793)



(16,835) Earnings before income taxes



38,274



61,084



121,322



144,028 Income taxes



15,686



12,025



30,244



16,511 Net earnings

$ 22,588

$ 49,059

$ 91,078

$ 127,517 Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.14

$ 0.31

$ 0.58

$ 0.81 Diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.31

$ 0.57

$ 0.79 Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic



157,372



157,309



158,117



157,655 Diluted



158,944



160,496



160,662



160,817

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





3/31/2025

6/30/2024 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 140,670

$ 151,791 Short-term available-for-sale investments



-



1,072 Accounts receivable, net



237,140



241,394 Inventories



191,083



179,731 Current assets held-for-sale



4,700



9,773 Other current assets



53,647



33,658 Total current assets



627,240



617,419













Property and equipment, net



251,977



251,154 Right of use assets



83,744



91,285 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,412,311



1,479,744 Other assets



268,987



264,265 Total assets

$ 2,644,259

$ 2,703,867













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 117,445

$ 112,672 Contract liabilities



32,269



27,930 Income taxes payable



3,628



3,706 Operating lease liabilities - current



14,049



12,920 Other current liabilities



1,813



2,151 Total current liabilities



169,204



159,379













Deferred income taxes



31,924



55,863 Long-term debt obligations



330,000



319,000 Operating lease liabilities



79,450



87,618 Other long-term liabilities



15,656



13,157 Stockholders' equity



2,018,025



2,068,850 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,644,259

$ 2,703,867

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Total consolidated net sales

$ 316,181

$ 303,428

$ 902,671

$ 852,961

Business held-for-sale1)



-



2,093



4,152



2,093

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 316,181

$ 301,335

$ 898,519

$ 850,868





























Gross margin - GAAP

$ 214,556

$ 204,599

$ 591,460

$ 566,377

Gross margin percentage - GAAP



67.9 %

67.4 %

65.5 %

66.4 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$ 181

$ 186

$ 554

$ 550

Amortization of intangibles



11,057



11,362



33,467



35,018

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



378



125



1,010



594

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



364



647



7,953



1,821

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



-



272



(147)



272

Adjusted gross margin

$ 226,536

$ 217,191

$ 634,297

$ 604,632

Adjusted gross margin percentage2)



71.6 %

71.9 %

70.6 %

71.0 %

































1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria. 2) Adjusted gross margin percentage excludes revenue of $4,152 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and revenue of $2,093 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted gross margin percentage also excludes gross margin of $ (147) for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and gross margin of $272 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Total consolidated net sales

$ 316,181

$ 303,428

$ 902,671

$ 852,961

Business held-for-sale1)



-



2,093



4,152



2,093

Revenue from recurring operations

$ 316,181

$ 301,335

$ 898,519

$ 850,868





























Operating income - GAAP

$ 38,708

$ 66,998

$ 126,115

$ 160,863

Operating income percentage - GAAP



12.2 %

22.1 %

14.0 %

18.9 %



























Identified adjustments:

























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

$ 181

$ 186

$ 554

$ 550

Amortization of intangibles



18,836



19,287



57,136



58,908

Acquisition related expenses and other



4,978



3,286



8,497



2,173

Certain litigation charges



38,927



-



40,606



-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



11,629



8,358



37,504



32,810

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



716



1,550



15,027



7,157

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale



(3,655)



-



(3,655)



6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



-



(78)



479



(78)

Adjusted operating income

$ 110,320

$ 99,587

$ 282,263

$ 268,421

Adjusted operating margin percentage2)



34.9 %

33.0 %

31.4 %

31.5 %





1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria. 2) Adjusted operating margin percentage excludes revenue of $4,152 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and revenue of $2,093 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024. Adjusted gross margin also excludes operating loss of $479 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and operating income of $78 for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024, for a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.





BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS





ENDED

ENDED





3/31/2025

3/31/2024



3/31/2025

3/31/2024

Net earnings before taxes - GAAP

$ 38,274

$ 61,084



$ 121,322

$ 144,028

Identified adjustments:



























Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



181



186





554



550

Amortization of intangibles



18,836



19,287





57,136



58,908

Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory



2,491



4,208





7,471



12,623

Acquisition related expenses and other



5,109



3,432





8,923



2,609

Certain litigation charges



38,927



-





40,606



-

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



11,629



8,358





37,504



32,810

Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



716



1,550





15,027



7,157

Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating



-



-





-



(283)

Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale



(3,655)



-





(3,655)



6,038

Impact of business held-for-sale1)



-



(78)





479



(78)

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted

$ 112,508

$ 98,027



$ 285,367

$ 264,362

Non-GAAP tax rate



21.5 %

22.0 %



21.5 %

22.0 % Non-GAAP tax expense

$ 24,190

$ 21,602



$ 61,385

$ 58,181

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings

$ 88,318

$ 76,425



$ 223,982

$ 206,181

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted

$ 0.56

$ 0.48



$ 1.39

$ 1.28





1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE (In percentages) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024 GAAP effective tax rate

41.0 %

19.7 %

24.9 %

11.5 % Discrete items

(19.5)



2.9



(1.8)



11.5

Annual forecast update

1.6



0.4



-



-

Long-term GAAP tax rate

23.1 %

23.0 %

23.1 %

23.0 % Rate impact items























Stock based compensation

(1.0) %

(2.0) %

(3.8) %

2.2 % Other

(0.6)



1.0



2.2



(3.2)

Total rate impact items

(1.6) %

(1.0) %

(1.6) %

(1.0) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.5 %

22.0 %

21.5 %

22.0 %

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 227,687

$ 214,589

$ 643,774

$ 616,914 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment revenue



89,231



87,511



256,558



235,715 Other revenue1)



-



2,093



4,152



2,093 lntersegment revenue



(737)



(765)



(1,813)



(1,761) Consolidated revenue

$ 316,181

$ 303,428

$ 902,671

$ 852,961



1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)































QUARTER

NINE MONTHS



ENDED

ENDED



3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 103,910

$ 94,829

$ 271,564

$ 262,777 Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment operating income



8,423



8,104



15,940



13,189 Segment operating income



112,333



102,933



287,504



275,966 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(2,013)



(3,346)



(5,241)



(7,545) Adjusted operating income



110,320



99,587



282,263



268,421 Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(181)



(186)



(554)



(550) Amortization of intangibles



(18,836)



(19,287)



(57,136)



(58,908) Acquisition related expenses and other



(4,978)



(3,286)



(8,497)



(2,173) Certain litigation charges



(38,927)



-



(40,606)



- Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(11,629)



(8,358)



(37,504)



(32,810) Restructuring and restructuring-related costs



(716)



(1,550)



(15,027)



(7,157) (Impairment) recovery of assets held-for-sale



3,655



-



3,655



(6,038) Impact of business held-for-sale1)



-



78



(479)



78 Operating income

$ 38,708

$ 66,998

$ 126,115

$ 160,863



1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.



BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)



























QUARTER

NINE MONTHS

ENDED

ENDED

3/31/2025

3/31/2024

3/31/2025

3/31/2024 Net earnings $ 22,588

$ 49,059

$ 91,078

$ 127,517 Net interest expense (income)

981



3,293



3,031



10,808 Depreciation and amortization

27,571



27,310



82,792



83,654 Income taxes

15,686



12,025



30,244



16,511 EBITDA

66,826



91,687



207,145



238,490 Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

181



186



554



550 Amortization of Wilson Wolf intangible assets and acquired inventory

2,491



4,208



7,471



12,623 Acquisition related expenses and other

5,109



3,432



8,923



2,609 Certain litigation charges

38,927



-



40,606



- Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

11,629



8,358



37,504



32,810 Restructuring and restructuring-related costs

716



1,550



15,027



7,157 Investment (gain) loss and other non-operating

-



-



-



(283) Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale

(3,655)



-



(3,655)



6,038 Impact of business held-for-sale1)

-



(78)



479



(78) Adjusted EBITDA $ 122,224

$ 109,343

$ 314,054

$ 299,916



1) Since December 31, 2023, the Company has a business that has met the held-for-sale criteria.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















NINE MONTHS



ENDED



3/31/2025

3/31/2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 91,078

$ 127,517 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



82,792



83,654 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



554



550 Deferred income taxes



(18,825)



(29,896) Stock-based compensation expense



36,283



30,979 Fair value adjustment to available-for-sale investments



-



(283) (Gain) Loss on equity method investment



169



6,042 Asset impairment restructuring



9,961



- Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



-



(3,500) Impairment (recovery) of assets held-for-sale



(3,655)



6,038 Other operating activities



(9,002)



2,384 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



189,355



223,485 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale investments



1,085



23,759 Purchases of available-for-sale investments



-



(5,526) Additions to property and equipment



(26,116)



(44,897) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(169,707) Distributions from (Investments in) Wilson Wolf



2,653



2,149 Investment in Spear Bio



(15,000)



- Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale



1,789



- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(35,589)



(194,222) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(38,004)



(37,792) Proceeds from stock option exercises



45,513



38,001 Long-term debt activity, net



11,000



39,000 Re-purchases of common stock



(175,674)



(80,042) Taxes paid on RSUs and net share settlements



(6,288)



(21,470) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(163,453)



(62,303) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(1,434)



(7,616) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(11,121)



(40,656) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



151,791



180,571 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 140,670

$ 139,915

