Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.
(dollars in millions, except per share)
2024 Q2
2025 Q2
Change
Underlying Orders2
4 %
Net Sales
$4,376
$4,432
1 %
Underlying Sales 3
2 %
Pretax Earnings
$711
$629
Margin
16.3 %
14.2 %
(210) bps
Adjusted Segment EBITA4
$1,139
$1,240
Margin
26.0 %
28.0 %
200 bps
GAAP Earnings Per Share
$0.95
$0.86
(9) %
Adjusted Earnings Per Share5
$1.36
$1.48
9 %
Operating Cash Flow
$733
$825
13 %
Free Cash Flow
$651
$738
14 %
Management Commentary
"Emerson delivered strong underlying orders in the second quarter with margin expansion and adjusted earnings exceeding our expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We achieved another quarter of record gross profit and adjusted segment EBITA margins, supported by our Emerson Management System and demonstrating the value customers attribute to our leading technology. Our superior first half performance and ability to navigate the tariff environment give us the confidence to update our 2025 outlook."
Karsanbhai continued, "We have also marked the conclusion of Emerson's portfolio transformation with the completion of the AspenTech buy-in on March 12. We are pleased to be making significant progress on the integration. In addition, our review of strategic alternatives for our Safety & Productivity segment concluded the best value for our shareholders is to retain the business and continue to drive the segment's industry leading margins and cash flow. Looking ahead, we are excited to capitalize on the growth potential of our transformed portfolio, supported by secular drivers, and to sustain the excellent operational performance we have consistently delivered since 2021."
2025 Outlook
The fiscal year 2025 guidance framework now reflects the full ownership of AspenTech. Net sales guidance increases to ~4%, as the impact from foreign exchange is now expected to be flat, and underlying sales are held at the midpoint. GAAP EPS decreases due to transaction-related costs, while adjusted EPS guidance increases at the midpoint. Expectations for operating cash flow and free cash flow are updated to $3.5B - $3.6B and $3.1B - $3.2B, respectively, as strong operational performance partially offsets transaction-related headwinds of ~$0.2B. The 2025 outlook assumes returning ~$2.3B to shareholders through $1.1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividend.
Guidance figures are approximate.
2025 Q3
2025
Net Sales Growth
4.5% - 5.5%
~4%
Underlying Sales Growth
3.5% - 4.5%
~4%
Earnings Per Share
$1.04 - $1.08
$4.05 - $4.20
Amortization of Intangibles
~$0.36
~$1.34
Restructuring / Related Costs
~$0.06
~$0.20
Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs
~$0.02
~$0.22
Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction
$0.09
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$1.48 - $1.52
$5.90 - $6.05
Operating Cash Flow
$3.5B - $3.6B
Free Cash Flow
$3.1B - $3.2B
1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.
2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.
3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.
5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.
Conference Call
Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.
About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.
Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
(tables attached)
Table 1
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS
(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net sales
$ 4,376
$ 4,432
$ 8,493
$ 8,608
Cost of sales
2,092
2,061
4,293
4,002
SG&A expenses
1,296
1,283
2,573
2,506
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
-
(79)
-
Other deductions, net
330
418
781
646
Interest expense, net
57
41
101
50
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
(62)
-
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
711
629
886
1,404
Income taxes
162
199
178
382
Earnings from continuing operations
549
430
708
1,022
Discontinued operations, net of tax
(46)
-
(73)
-
Net earnings
503
430
635
1,022
Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
2
(55)
(8)
(48)
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 501
$ 485
$ 643
$ 1,070
Earnings common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 547
$ 485
$ 716
$ 1,070
Discontinued operations
(46)
-
(73)
-
Net earnings common stockholders
$ 501
$ 485
$ 643
$ 1,070
Diluted avg. shares outstanding
574.1
565.4
573.7
568.2
Diluted earnings per share common stockholders
Earnings from continuing operations
$ 0.95
$ 0.86
$ 1.24
$ 1.88
Discontinued operations
(0.08)
-
(0.12)
-
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.87
$ 0.86
$ 1.12
$ 1.88
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2025
2024
2025
Other deductions, net
Amortization of intangibles
$ 273
$ 229
$ 547
$ 457
Restructuring costs
30
21
113
32
Other
27
168
121
157
Total
$ 330
$ 418
$ 781
$ 646
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 2
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Sept 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$ 3,588
$ 1,887
Receivables, net
2,927
2,901
Inventories
2,180
2,216
Other current assets
1,497
1,623
Total current assets
10,192
8,627
Property, plant & equipment, net
2,807
2,757
Goodwill
18,067
17,999
Other intangible assets
10,436
9,823
Other
2,744
2,772
Total assets
$ 44,246
$ 41,978
Liabilities and equity
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
$ 532
$ 6,187
Accounts payable
1,335
1,340
Accrued expenses
3,875
3,319
Total current liabilities
5,742
10,846
Long-term debt
7,155
8,176
Other liabilities
3,840
3,690
Equity
Common stockholders' equity
21,636
19,249
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
5,873
17
Total equity
27,509
19,266
Total liabilities and equity
$ 44,246
$ 41,978
Table 3
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Operating activities
Net earnings
$ 635
$ 1,022
Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
73
-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
846
767
Stock compensation
147
127
Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up
231
-
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
-
Changes in operating working capital
(347)
(203)
Other, net
(329)
(110)
Cash from continuing operations
1,177
1,603
Cash from discontinued operations
(19)
(585)
Cash provided by operating activities
1,158
1,018
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(159)
(170)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired
(8,342)
(36)
Proceeds from subordinated interest
79
-
Other, net
(68)
(58)
Cash from continuing operations
(8,490)
(264)
Cash from discontinued operations
1
-
Cash used in investing activities
(8,489)
(264)
Financing activities
Net increase in short-term borrowings
2,464
2,628
Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months
99
2,496
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
1,544
Dividends paid
(600)
(598)
Purchases of common stock
(175)
(1,122)
AspenTech purchases of common stock
(129)
-
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-
(7,171)
Settlement of AspenTech share awards
-
(76)
Other, net
(46)
(83)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
1,613
(2,382)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents
(15)
(73)
Decrease in cash and equivalents
(5,733)
(1,701)
Beginning cash and equivalents
8,051
3,588
Ending cash and equivalents
$ 2,318
$ 1,887
Table 4
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended
to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 1,051
$ 1,073
2 %
3 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,013
1,002
(1) %
- %
Discrete Automation
632
615
(3) %
(1) %
Safety & Productivity
365
339
(7) %
(6) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 3,061
$ 3,029
(1) %
- %
Control Systems & Software1
965
1,062
10 %
11 %
Test & Measurement
367
359
(2) %
(1) %
Software and Control
$ 1,332
$ 1,421
7 %
7 %
Eliminations
(17)
(18)
Total
$ 4,376
$ 4,432
1 %
2 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Quarter Ended
Americas
3 %
Europe
(1) %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
3 %
1 AspenTech was fully acquired on March 12, 2025 and is now an independent business unit inside of the Control Systems & Software reporting segment.
Table 4 cont.
Six Months Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Reported
Underlying
Sales
Final Control
$ 1,991
$ 2,049
3 %
4 %
Measurement & Analytical
1,960
1,977
1 %
2 %
Discrete Automation
1,245
1,195
(4) %
(3) %
Safety & Productivity
687
651
(5) %
(5) %
Intelligent Devices
$ 5,883
$ 5,872
- %
1 %
Control Systems & Software
1,897
2,055
8 %
9 %
Test & Measurement
749
718
(4) %
(3) %
Software and Control
$ 2,646
$ 2,773
5 %
6 %
Eliminations
(36)
(37)
Total
$ 8,493
$ 8,608
1 %
2 %
Sales Growth by Geography
Six Months Ended
Americas
3 %
Europe
(2) %
Asia, Middle East & Africa
3 %
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
As Reported
Adjusted
As
Adjusted
Earnings
Final Control
$ 259
$ 274
$ 267
$ 290
Margins
24.7 %
26.1 %
24.9 %
27.0 %
Measurement & Analytical
274
287
266
279
Margins
27.0 %
28.3 %
26.6 %
27.8 %
Discrete Automation
116
131
117
130
Margins
18.4 %
20.9 %
19.0 %
21.2 %
Safety & Productivity
83
91
75
82
Margins
22.7 %
24.7 %
22.2 %
24.3 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 732
$ 783
$ 725
$ 781
Margins
23.9 %
25.6 %
23.9 %
25.8 %
Control Systems & Software
143
278
239
372
Margins
14.8 %
28.8 %
22.5 %
35.0 %
Test & Measurement
(79)
78
(24)
87
Margins
(21.7) %
21.4 %
(6.8) %
24.2 %
Software and Control
$ 64
$ 356
$ 215
$ 459
Margins
4.7 %
26.7 %
15.1 %
32.3 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net:
Stock compensation
(73)
(59)
(59)
(50)
Unallocated pension and postretirement costs
38
38
27
27
Corporate and other
(103)
(46)
(238)
(74)
Gain on subordinated interest
79
-
-
-
Interest expense, net
(57)
-
(41)
-
Interest income from related party1
31
-
-
-
Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA
$ 711
$ 1,072
$ 629
$ 1,143
Margins
16.3 %
24.5 %
14.2 %
25.8 %
Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:
Adjusted Total Segment EBITA
$ 1,139
$ 1,240
Margins
26.0 %
28.0 %
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.
Table 4 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Amortization of
Intangibles1
Restructuring
and
Related Costs2
Final Control
$ 22
$ (7)
$ 21
$ 2
Measurement & Analytical
12
1
11
2
Discrete Automation
8
7
8
5
Safety & Productivity
7
1
6
1
Intelligent Devices
$ 49
$ 2
$ 46
$ 10
Control Systems & Software
132
3
127
6
Test & Measurement
141
16
105
6
Software and Control
$ 273
$ 19
$ 232
$ 12
Corporate
-
123
-
53
Total
$ 322
$ 33
$ 278
$ 27
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 and $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
3 Corporate restructuring of $5 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $1 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech. Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.
Quarter Ended March 31,
Depreciation and Amortization
2024
2025
Final Control
$ 39
$ 41
Measurement & Analytical
33
31
Discrete Automation
21
22
Safety & Productivity
15
14
Intelligent Devices
108
108
Control Systems & Software
152
146
Test & Measurement
153
119
Software and Control
305
265
Corporate
11
11
Total
$ 424
$ 384
Table 5
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Stock compensation (GAAP)
$ (73)
$ (59)
Integration-related stock compensation expense
141
92
Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)
$ (59)
$ (50)
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Corporate and other (GAAP)
$ (103)
$ (238)
Corporate restructuring and related costs
2
4
Acquisition / divestiture costs
16
160
Loss on divestiture of business
39
-
Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)
$ (46)
$ (74)
1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs.
2 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relates to AspenTech and includes $1 reported as restructuring costs.
Table 6
EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES
The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
Pretax earnings
$ 711
$ 629
Percent of sales
16.3 %
14.2 %
Interest expense, net
57
41
Interest income from related party1
(31)
-
Amortization of intangibles
322
278
Restructuring and related costs
33
27
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
20
168
Loss on divestiture of business
39
-
Gain on subordinated interest
(79)
-
Adjusted EBITA
$ 1,072
$ 1,143
Percent of sales
24.5 %
25.8 %
Quarter Ended March 31,
2024
2025
GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 0.95
$ 0.86
Amortization of intangibles
0.36
0.32
Restructuring and related costs
0.05
0.04
Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction
-
0.09
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
0.03
0.17
Loss on divestiture of business
0.07
-
Gain on subordinated interest
(0.10)
-
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share
$ 1.36
$ 1.48
1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable
Table 6 cont.
Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Pretax
Income
Earnings
Non-
Interests3
Net
Diluted
As reported (GAAP)
$ 629
$ 199
$ 430
$ (55)
$ 485
$ 0.86
Amortization of intangibles
2781
63
215
32
183
0.32
Restructuring and related costs
272
5
22
-
22
0.04
Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs
168
22
146
48
98
0.17
Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction
-
(49)
49
-
49
0.09
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$ 1,102
$ 240
$ 862
$ 25
$ 837
$ 1.48
Interest expense, net
41
Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,143
1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.
2 Restructuring and related costs includes $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.
3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other
Table 7
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
2025 Q2 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
2 %
1 %
- %
3 %
Measurement & Analytical
(1) %
1 %
- %
- %
Discrete Automation
(3) %
2 %
- %
(1) %
Safety & Productivity
(7) %
1 %
- %
(6) %
Intelligent Devices
(1) %
1 %
- %
- %
Control Systems & Software
10 %
1 %
- %
11 %
Test & Measurement
(2) %
1 %
- %
(1) %
Software and Control
7 %
- %
- %
7 %
Emerson
1 %
1 %
- %
2 %
Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 Underlying Sales Change
Reported
(Favorable) /
(Acquisitions) /
Divestitures
Underlying
Final Control
3 %
1 %
- %
4 %
Measurement & Analytical
1 %
1 %
- %
2 %
Discrete Automation
(4) %
1 %
- %
(3) %
Safety & Productivity
(5) %
- %
- %
(5) %
Intelligent Devices
- %
1 %
- %
1 %
Control Systems & Software
8 %
1 %
- %
9 %
Test & Measurement
(4) %
1 %
- %
(3) %
Software and Control
5 %
1 %
- %
6 %
Emerson
1 %
1 %
- %
2 %
Underlying Growth Guidance
2025 Q3
2025
Guidance
Reported (GAAP)
4.5% - 5.5%
~4%
(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX
~1 pt
-
(Acquisitions) / Divestitures
-
-
Underlying (non-GAAP)
3.5% - 4.5%
~4%
2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
of
Intangibles
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 259
24.7 %
$ 22
$ (7)
$ 274
26.1 %
Measurement & Analytical
274
27.0 %
12
1
287
28.3 %
Discrete Automation
116
18.4 %
8
7
131
20.9 %
Safety & Productivity
83
22.7 %
7
1
91
24.7 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 732
23.9 %
$ 49
$ 2
$ 783
25.6 %
Control Systems & Software
143
14.8 %
132
3
278
28.8 %
Test & Measurement
(79)
(21.7) %
141
16
78
21.4 %
Software and Control
$ 64
4.7 %
$ 273
$ 19
$ 356
26.7 %
2025 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA
EBIT
EBIT
Margin
Amortization
Restructuring
Adjusted
Adjusted
Final Control
$ 267
24.9 %
$ 21
$ 2
$ 290
27.0 %
Measurement & Analytical
266
26.6 %
11
2
279
27.8 %
Discrete Automation
117
19.0 %
8
5
130
21.2 %
Safety & Productivity
75
22.2 %
6
1
82
24.3 %
Intelligent Devices
$ 725
23.9 %
$ 46
$ 10
$ 781
25.8 %
Control Systems & Software
239
22.5 %
127
6
372
35.0 %
Test & Measurement
(24)
(6.8) %
105
6
87
24.2 %
Software and Control
$ 215
15.1 %
$ 232
$ 12
$ 459
32.3 %
Total Adjusted Segment EBITA
2024 Q2
2025 Q2
Pretax earnings (GAAP)
$ 711
$ 629
Margin
16.3 %
14.2 %
Corporate items and interest expense, net
85
311
Amortization of intangibles
322
278
Restructuring and related costs
21
22
Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)
$ 1,139
$ 1,240
Margin
26.0 %
28.0 %
Free Cash Flow
2024 Q2
2025 Q2
2025E
($ in billions)
Operating cash flow (GAAP)
$ 733
$ 825
$3.5 - $3.6
Capital expenditures
(82)
(87)
~(0.4)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 651
$ 738
$3.1 - $3.2
Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.
Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.
