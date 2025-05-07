Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Updates 2025 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its second quarter ended March 31, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2025. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5275 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2025 to stockholders of record on May 16, 2025.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2024 Q2 2025 Q2 Change Underlying Orders2



4 % Net Sales $4,376 $4,432 1 % Underlying Sales 3



2 % Pretax Earnings $711 $629

Margin 16.3 % 14.2 % (210) bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4 $1,139 $1,240

Margin 26.0 % 28.0 % 200 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.95 $0.86 (9) % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 $1.36 $1.48 9 % Operating Cash Flow $733 $825 13 % Free Cash Flow $651 $738 14 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered strong underlying orders in the second quarter with margin expansion and adjusted earnings exceeding our expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We achieved another quarter of record gross profit and adjusted segment EBITA margins, supported by our Emerson Management System and demonstrating the value customers attribute to our leading technology. Our superior first half performance and ability to navigate the tariff environment give us the confidence to update our 2025 outlook."

Karsanbhai continued, "We have also marked the conclusion of Emerson's portfolio transformation with the completion of the AspenTech buy-in on March 12. We are pleased to be making significant progress on the integration. In addition, our review of strategic alternatives for our Safety & Productivity segment concluded the best value for our shareholders is to retain the business and continue to drive the segment's industry leading margins and cash flow. Looking ahead, we are excited to capitalize on the growth potential of our transformed portfolio, supported by secular drivers, and to sustain the excellent operational performance we have consistently delivered since 2021."

2025 Outlook

The fiscal year 2025 guidance framework now reflects the full ownership of AspenTech. Net sales guidance increases to ~4%, as the impact from foreign exchange is now expected to be flat, and underlying sales are held at the midpoint. GAAP EPS decreases due to transaction-related costs, while adjusted EPS guidance increases at the midpoint. Expectations for operating cash flow and free cash flow are updated to $3.5B - $3.6B and $3.1B - $3.2B, respectively, as strong operational performance partially offsets transaction-related headwinds of ~$0.2B. The 2025 outlook assumes returning ~$2.3B to shareholders through $1.1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividend.

Guidance figures are approximate. 2025 Q3 2025 Net Sales Growth 4.5% - 5.5% ~4% Underlying Sales Growth 3.5% - 4.5% ~4% Earnings Per Share $1.04 - $1.08 $4.05 - $4.20 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.36 ~$1.34 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.06 ~$0.20 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.02 ~$0.22 Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction

$0.09 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.48 - $1.52 $5.90 - $6.05 Operating Cash Flow

$3.5B - $3.6B Free Cash Flow

$3.1B - $3.2B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia - Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,





2024

2025

2024

2025















Net sales $ 4,376

$ 4,432

$ 8,493

$ 8,608 Cost of sales 2,092

2,061

4,293

4,002 SG&A expenses 1,296

1,283

2,573

2,506 Gain on subordinated interest (79)

-

(79)

- Other deductions, net 330

418

781

646 Interest expense, net 57

41

101

50 Interest income from related party1 (31)

-

(62)

- Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 711

629

886

1,404 Income taxes 162

199

178

382 Earnings from continuing operations 549

430

708

1,022 Discontinued operations, net of tax (46)

-

(73)

- Net earnings 503

430

635

1,022 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2

(55)

(8)

(48) Net earnings common stockholders $ 501

$ 485

$ 643

$ 1,070















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 547

$ 485

$ 716

$ 1,070 Discontinued operations (46)

-

(73)

- Net earnings common stockholders $ 501

$ 485

$ 643

$ 1,070















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 574.1

565.4

573.7

568.2















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.95

$ 0.86

$ 1.24

$ 1.88 Discontinued operations (0.08)

-

(0.12)

- Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.87

$ 0.86

$ 1.12

$ 1.88

































Quarter Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,





2024

2025

2024

2025 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 273

$ 229

$ 547

$ 457 Restructuring costs 30

21

113

32 Other 27

168

121

157 Total $ 330

$ 418

$ 781

$ 646



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2024

Mar 31, 2025 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 3,588

$ 1,887 Receivables, net 2,927

2,901 Inventories 2,180

2,216 Other current assets 1,497

1,623 Total current assets 10,192

8,627 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,807

2,757 Goodwill 18,067

17,999 Other intangible assets 10,436

9,823 Other 2,744

2,772 Total assets $ 44,246

$ 41,978







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 532

$ 6,187 Accounts payable 1,335

1,340 Accrued expenses 3,875

3,319 Total current liabilities 5,742

10,846 Long-term debt 7,155

8,176 Other liabilities 3,840

3,690 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 21,636

19,249 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,873

17 Total equity 27,509

19,266 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,246

$ 41,978









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Six Months Ended March 31,



2024

2025 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 635

$ 1,022 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

73

- Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

846

767 Stock compensation

147

127 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231

- Gain on subordinated interest

(79)

- Changes in operating working capital

(347)

(203) Other, net

(329)

(110) Cash from continuing operations

1,177

1,603 Cash from discontinued operations

(19)

(585) Cash provided by operating activities

1,158

1,018









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(159)

(170) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(8,342)

(36) Proceeds from subordinated interest

79

- Other, net

(68)

(58) Cash from continuing operations

(8,490)

(264) Cash from discontinued operations

1

- Cash used in investing activities

(8,489)

(264)









Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

2,464

2,628 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

99

2,496 Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,544 Dividends paid

(600)

(598) Purchases of common stock

(175)

(1,122) AspenTech purchases of common stock

(129)

- Purchase of noncontrolling interest

-

(7,171) Settlement of AspenTech share awards

-

(76) Other, net

(46)

(83) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,613

(2,382)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(15)

(73) Decrease in cash and equivalents

(5,733)

(1,701) Beginning cash and equivalents

8,051

3,588 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,318

$ 1,887

Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended March 31,

2024

2025

Reported

Underlying Sales













Final Control $ 1,051

$ 1,073

2 %

3 % Measurement & Analytical 1,013

1,002

(1) %

- % Discrete Automation 632

615

(3) %

(1) % Safety & Productivity 365

339

(7) %

(6) % Intelligent Devices $ 3,061

$ 3,029

(1) %

- %















Control Systems & Software1 965

1,062

10 %

11 % Test & Measurement 367

359

(2) %

(1) % Software and Control $ 1,332

$ 1,421

7 %

7 %















Eliminations (17)

(18)







Total $ 4,376

$ 4,432

1 %

2 %













Sales Growth by Geography













Quarter Ended

March 31,











Americas 3 %











Europe (1) %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 3 %















1 AspenTech was fully acquired on March 12, 2025 and is now an independent business unit inside of the Control Systems & Software reporting segment.



Table 4 cont.



Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2025

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $ 1,991

$ 2,049

3 %

4 % Measurement & Analytical 1,960

1,977

1 %

2 % Discrete Automation 1,245

1,195

(4) %

(3) % Safety & Productivity 687

651

(5) %

(5) % Intelligent Devices $ 5,883

$ 5,872

- %

1 %















Control Systems & Software 1,897

2,055

8 %

9 % Test & Measurement 749

718

(4) %

(3) % Software and Control $ 2,646

$ 2,773

5 %

6 %















Eliminations (36)

(37)







Total $ 8,493

$ 8,608

1 %

2 %















Sales Growth by Geography















Six Months Ended

March 31,











Americas 3 %











Europe (2) %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 3 %















Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,

2024

2025

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 259

$ 274

$ 267

$ 290 Margins 24.7 %

26.1 %

24.9 %

27.0 % Measurement & Analytical 274

287

266

279 Margins 27.0 %

28.3 %

26.6 %

27.8 % Discrete Automation 116

131

117

130 Margins 18.4 %

20.9 %

19.0 %

21.2 % Safety & Productivity 83

91

75

82 Margins 22.7 %

24.7 %

22.2 %

24.3 % Intelligent Devices $ 732

$ 783

$ 725

$ 781 Margins 23.9 %

25.6 %

23.9 %

25.8 %















Control Systems & Software 143

278

239

372 Margins 14.8 %

28.8 %

22.5 %

35.0 % Test & Measurement (79)

78

(24)

87 Margins (21.7) %

21.4 %

(6.8) %

24.2 % Software and Control $ 64

$ 356

$ 215

$ 459 Margins 4.7 %

26.7 %

15.1 %

32.3 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (73)

(59)

(59)

(50) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 38

38

27

27 Corporate and other (103)

(46)

(238)

(74) Gain on subordinated interest 79

-

-

- Interest expense, net (57)

-

(41)

- Interest income from related party1 31

-

-

- Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 711

$ 1,072

$ 629

$ 1,143 Margins 16.3 %

24.5 %

14.2 %

25.8 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,139





$ 1,240 Margins



26.0 %





28.0 %



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.





Table 4 cont.







Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,



2024

2025



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 22

$ (7)

$ 21

$ 2

Measurement & Analytical 12

1

11

2

Discrete Automation 8

7

8

5

Safety & Productivity 7

1

6

1

Intelligent Devices $ 49

$ 2

$ 46

$ 10



















Control Systems & Software 132

3

127

6

Test & Measurement 141

16

105

6

Software and Control $ 273

$ 19

$ 232

$ 12



















Corporate -

123

-

53

Total $ 322

$ 33

$ 278

$ 27





1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 and $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring of $5 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 includes $1 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to AspenTech. Corporate restructuring of $12 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 includes $10 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.











Quarter Ended March 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2024

2025 Final Control $ 39

$ 41 Measurement & Analytical 33

31 Discrete Automation 21

22 Safety & Productivity 15

14 Intelligent Devices 108

108







Control Systems & Software 152

146 Test & Measurement 153

119 Software and Control 305

265







Corporate 11

11 Total $ 424

$ 384

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.

The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The

Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year

purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for

reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended March 31,









2024

2025 Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (73)

$ (59) Integration-related stock compensation expense







141

92 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (59)

$ (50)











Quarter Ended March 31,









2024

2025 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (103)

$ (238) Corporate restructuring and related costs







2

4 Acquisition / divestiture costs







16

160 Loss on divestiture of business







39

- Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (46)

$ (74)



1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 relates to NI and includes $10 reported as restructuring costs. 2 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relates to AspenTech and includes $1 reported as restructuring costs.

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring

expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase

accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,

adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31,

2024

2025 Pretax earnings $ 711

$ 629 Percent of sales 16.3 %

14.2 % Interest expense, net 57

41 Interest income from related party1 (31)

- Amortization of intangibles 322

278 Restructuring and related costs 33

27 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 20

168 Loss on divestiture of business 39

- Gain on subordinated interest (79)

- Adjusted EBITA $ 1,072

$ 1,143 Percent of sales 24.5 %

25.8 %









Quarter Ended March 31,

2024

2025 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.95

$ 0.86 Amortization of intangibles 0.36

0.32 Restructuring and related costs 0.05

0.04 Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction -

0.09 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.03

0.17 Loss on divestiture of business 0.07

- Gain on subordinated interest (0.10)

- Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.36

$ 1.48







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 629

$ 199

$ 430

$ (55)

$ 485

$ 0.86 Amortization of intangibles 2781

63

215

32

183

0.32 Restructuring and related costs 272

5

22

-

22

0.04 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 168

22

146

48

98

0.17 Discrete taxes related to AspenTech transaction -

(49)

49

-

49

0.09 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,102

$ 240

$ 862

$ 25

$ 837

$ 1.48 Interest expense, net 41



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,143























1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 7

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

2025 Q2 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 2 % 1 % - % 3 % Measurement & Analytical (1) % 1 % - % - % Discrete Automation (3) % 2 % - % (1) % Safety & Productivity (7) % 1 % - % (6) % Intelligent Devices (1) % 1 % - % - % Control Systems & Software 10 % 1 % - % 11 % Test & Measurement (2) % 1 % - % (1) % Software and Control 7 % - % - % 7 % Emerson 1 % 1 % - % 2 %

Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 3 % 1 % - % 4 % Measurement & Analytical 1 % 1 % - % 2 % Discrete Automation (4) % 1 % - % (3) % Safety & Productivity (5) % - % - % (5) % Intelligent Devices - % 1 % - % 1 % Control Systems & Software 8 % 1 % - % 9 % Test & Measurement (4) % 1 % - % (3) % Software and Control 5 % 1 % - % 6 % Emerson 1 % 1 % - % 2 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2025 Q3

Guidance 2025 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 4.5% - 5.5% ~4% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~1 pt - (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) 3.5% - 4.5% ~4%



2024 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 259 24.7 % $ 22 $ (7) $ 274 26.1 % Measurement & Analytical 274 27.0 % 12 1 287 28.3 % Discrete Automation 116 18.4 % 8 7 131 20.9 % Safety & Productivity 83 22.7 % 7 1 91 24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 732 23.9 % $ 49 $ 2 $ 783 25.6 % Control Systems & Software 143 14.8 % 132 3 278 28.8 % Test & Measurement (79) (21.7) % 141 16 78 21.4 % Software and Control $ 64 4.7 % $ 273 $ 19 $ 356 26.7 %

2025 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 267 24.9 % $ 21 $ 2 $ 290 27.0 % Measurement & Analytical 266 26.6 % 11 2 279 27.8 % Discrete Automation 117 19.0 % 8 5 130 21.2 % Safety & Productivity 75 22.2 % 6 1 82 24.3 % Intelligent Devices $ 725 23.9 % $ 46 $ 10 $ 781 25.8 % Control Systems & Software 239 22.5 % 127 6 372 35.0 % Test & Measurement (24) (6.8) % 105 6 87 24.2 % Software and Control $ 215 15.1 % $ 232 $ 12 $ 459 32.3 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 Q2 2025 Q2 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 711 $ 629 Margin

16.3 % 14.2 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

85 311 Amortization of intangibles

322 278 Restructuring and related costs

21 22 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,139 $ 1,240 Margin

26.0 % 28.0 %





Free Cash Flow

2024 Q2 2025 Q2

2025E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 733 $ 825

$3.5 - $3.6

Capital expenditures

(82) (87)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 651 $ 738

$3.1 - $3.2





Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2025E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

