Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: 941230 | ISIN: IL0010851660 | Ticker-Symbol: GGN
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 09:31
2,040 Euro
+3,03 % +0,060
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,04014:13
1,9602,04014:08
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 13:00 Uhr
43 Leser
Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Networks Reports 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Revenues of $88.7 million, strongest bookings since Q1 2024

ROSH HA 'AIN, Israel, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, reports its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $88.7 million, up 0.2% year-over-year
  • Operating income (loss) of ($1.1) million on a GAAP basis and $4.5 million on a non-GAAP basis
  • Net income (loss) of ($1.0) million on a GAAP basis and $2.6 million on a non-GAAP basis
  • EPS of ($0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis and $0.03 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q1 2025 Business Highlights:

  • India: Highest bookings since Q1 2024
  • North America: Bookings continued to improve sequentially; Highest bookings since Q1 2024
  • Newly acquired E2E in North America with stronger bookings than anticipated
  • EMEA: Rebound in bookings based on strength in Africa predominantly from private networks

CEO Doron Arazi commented: "Ceragon's solutions are well-positioned for the needs of our customers, as was validated by customers at Mobile World Congress. The continued expansion of relevant and creative use-cases globally is encouraging and is indicative of a potential increase in our targeted addressable market. Our increased marketing efforts and the E2E acquisition have strengthened our private network sales pipeline."

"On the expense side, we remain disciplined while still making the necessary investments for achieving our long-term goals," concluded Arazi.

Primary First Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Revenues were $88.7 million, up 0.2% from $88.5 million in Q1 2024.

Gross profit was $29.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 32.8%, compared to gross margin of 36.2% in Q1 2024.

Operating income (loss) was ($1.1) million compared to $4.2 million in Q1 2024. The Company recorded a non-recurring charge of $3.7 million related to restructuring and acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million.

Net income (loss), inclusive of the non-recurring charges described above, was ($1.0) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.00 per diluted share in Q1 2024.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 33.5%, operating profit was $4.5 million, and net income of $2.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.7 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $35.3 million on December 31, 2024.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:


Q1 202 5

India

48 %

North America

20 %

EMEA

14 %

APAC

10 %

Latin America

8 %

Outlook

Management reiterated its 2025 outlook:

  • Revenue of $390 million to $430 million, inclusive of contribution from E2E Technologies, which was consolidated from February 2025.
  • Non-GAAP operating margins are targeted to be at least 10% at the low end of the revenue guidance.
  • Free cash flow growth in 2025 over 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

For investors unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website at www.ceragon.com within 24 hours after the call.

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; The effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel and the related evolving regional conflicts; risks associated with integration and deployment of acquired businesses; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on March 25, 2025, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Ceragon Investor & Media Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK IR
Tel. 1+646-809-4048
[email protected]

Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
Tel. 1+312-809-1087
[email protected]


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,


2025


2024





Revenues

88,652


88,498

Cost of revenues

59,553


56,430





Gross profit

29,099


32,068





Operating expenses:




Research and development, net

8,249


8,847

Sales and marketing

12,297


11,261

General and administrative

5,436


5,863

Restructuring and related charges

3,732


1,416

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

475


462





Total operating expenses

30,189


27,849





Operating income (loss)

(1,090)


4,219





Financial and other expenses (income), net

(990)


2,861





Income (loss) before taxes

(100)


1,358





Taxes on income

880


955





Net income (loss)

(980)


403





Basic net income (loss) per share

(0.01)


0.00





Diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.01)


0.00





Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net income (loss) per share

88,742,804


85,520,712





Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net income (loss) per share

88,742,804


87,584,818

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,


December 31,


2025


2024

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

27,688


35,311

Trade receivables, net

145,740


149,619

Inventories

62,343


59,693

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

17,878


16,415





Total current assets

253,649


261,038





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Severance pay and pension fund

4,613


4,915

Property and equipment, net

37,264


36,764

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,460


16,702

Intangible assets, net

22,293


16,791

Goodwill

11,046


7,749

Other non-current assets

854


1,037





Total non-current assets

92,530


83,958





Total assets

346,179


344,996





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

88,576


91,157

Deferred revenues

2,400


2,573

Short-term loans

25,200


25,200

Operating lease liabilities

3,130


2,971

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

31,180


29,547





Total current liabilities

150,486


151,448





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay and pension

8,104


8,359

Operating lease liabilities

12,441


12,936

Other long-term payables

8,141


5,928





Total long-term liabilities

28,686


27,223





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Share capital

232


232

Additional paid-in capital

449,516


447,369

Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)


(20,091)

Other comprehensive loss

(10,545)


(10,060)

Accumulated deficit

(252,105)


(251,125)





Total shareholders' equity

167,007


166,325





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

346,179


344,996

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)



Three months ended

March 31,


2025


2024





Cash flow from operating activities:




Net income (loss)

(980)


403

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
activities:




Depreciation and amortization

3,332


2,939

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

10


-

Stock-based compensation expenses

650


904

Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay and pensions, net

47


(352)

Decrease in trade receivables, net

6,384


6,776

Increase in other assets (including other accounts receivable, prepaid
expenses, other non-current assets, and the effect of exchange rate changes
on cash and cash equivalents)

(1,140)


(731)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,079)


7,369

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

731


932

Decrease in trade payables

(4,084)


(11,486)

Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses (including other
long-term payables)

754


2,102

Decrease in operating lease liability

(825)


(1,020)

Decrease in deferred revenues

(190)


(1,309)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,610


6,527





Cash flow from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment, net

(3,469)


(3,393)

Software development costs capitalized

(538)


(313)

Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net of acquired cash

(6,570)


-

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,577)


(3,706)





Cash flow from financing activities:




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

508


258

Repayments of bank credits and loans, net

-


(2,100)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

508


(1,842)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(164)


(433)





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7,623)


546





Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

35,311


28,237





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

27,688


28,783

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,


2025


2024





GAAP Cost of revenues

59,553


56,430

Stock-based compensation expenses

(108)


(131)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(505)


(189)

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*)

-


(124)

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

58,940


55,986





GAAP Gross profit

29,099


32,068

Stock-based compensation expenses

108


131

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

505


189

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*)

-


124

Non-GAAP Gross profit

29,712


32,512





GAAP Research and development expenses

8,249


8,847

Stock-based compensation expenses

(155)


(152)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

8,094


8,695





GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

12,297


11,261

Stock-based compensation expenses

(310)


(296)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(222)


(271)

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

11,765


10,694





GAAP General and administrative expenses

5,436


5,863

Stock-based compensation expenses

(77)


(325)

Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

5,359


5,538





GAAP Restructuring and related charges

3,732


1,416

Restructuring and related charges

(3,732)


(1,416)

Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges

-


-





GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

475


462

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

(475)


(462)

Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

-


-





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,


2025


2024





GAAP Operating income (loss)

(1,090)


4,219

Stock-based compensation expenses

650


904

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

727


460

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*)

-


124

Restructuring and other charges

3,732


1,416

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

475


462

Non-GAAP Operating income

4,494


7,585





GAAP Financial and other expenses (income), net

(990)


2,861

Leases - financial income

95


112

Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination

1,932


(673)

Non-GAAP Financial and other expenses, net

1,037


2,300





GAAP Tax expenses

880


955

Non-cash tax adjustments

-


(413)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

880


542





GAAP Net income (loss)

(980)


403

Stock-based compensation expenses

650


904

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

727


460

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination (*)

-


124

Restructuring and other charges

3,732


1,416

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

475


462

Leases - financial income

(95)


(112)

Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination

(1,932)


673

Non-cash tax adjustments

-


413

Non-GAAP Net income

2,577


4,743





GAAP Basic net income (loss) per share

(0.01)


0.00





GAAP Diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.01)


0.00





Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share

0.03


0.05





Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net
income (loss) per share

88,742,804


85,520,712





Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net
income (loss) per share

88,742,804


87,584,818





Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted
net income per share

91,514,527


87,584,818


(*) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the fair value of acquired inventory
in business combination, which was recorded at fair value, and the actual cost of this inventory, which
impacts the Company's gross profit.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704355/Ceragon_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
