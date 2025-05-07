Ceva, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue of $24.2 million, up 10% year-over-year

11 license agreements concluded in the quarter, including Wi-Fi 7 deal with long-term strategic connectivity customer, edge AI NPU for automotive ADAS and spatial audio software for wireless headsets for a leading PC OEM

Powered 420 million devices in the quarter, up 13% year-over-year

Customer milestone: leading U.S. OEM successfully ramped in-house 5G modem integrating Ceva IP

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.2 million, compared to $22.1 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Licensing and related revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $15.0 million, compared to $11.4 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.2 million, compared to $10.7 million reported for the first quarter of 2024.

Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer of Ceva, commented: "I am pleased with the continued progress we made in our licensing business this quarter, further solidifying our edge AI strategy and reinforcing key customer engagements across our IP portfolio. While royalty revenue was below expectations, we are encouraged by the adoption and successful implementation of our IP in a leading U.S. OEM's in-house 5G modem launched in the quarter. Additionally, the Wi-Fi 7 design win with a long-term wireless connectivity customer and new licensees for our edge AI and spatial audio IPs are incremental drivers for future royalty growth."

During the quarter, eleven IP licensing agreements were concluded, targeting a wide range of end markets and applications, including edge AI NPU for automotive ADAS, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for AIoT, Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6 for combo connectivity products, 5G cellular IoT for industrial devices, audio for consumer devices and spatial audio for PC headsets. Two of the deals signed were with first-time customers.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 86%, as compared to 89% in the first quarter of 2024. GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $4.4 million, as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $5.0 million for the same period in 2024. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million reported for the same period in 2024. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.14, as compared to GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 87%, as compared to 90% for the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, as compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $0.8 million reported for the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $1.4 million and $0.06, respectively, compared with non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share of $1.3 million and $0.05, respectively, reported for the first quarter of 2024.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of Ceva, stated: "We experienced a shortfall in royalty revenue in the quarter due to a combination of soft low-cost smartphone shipments and an industrial customer who had a slower product ramp-up than in the prior year. We remain focused on operating efficiency and having the agility to navigate challenges arising from market uncertainty."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Ceva to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding drivers for revenue growth, Ceva's ability to navigate challenges from market uncertainty. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause differing Ceva results include: the effect of intense industry competition; the ability of Ceva's technologies and products incorporating Ceva's technologies to achieve market acceptance; Ceva's ability to meet changing needs of end-users and evolving market demands; the cyclical nature of and general economic conditions in the semiconductor industry; Ceva's ability to diversify its royalty streams and license revenues; Ceva's ability to continue to generate significant revenues from the handset baseband market and to penetrate new markets; instability and disruptions related to the ongoing Israel - Gaza conflict; and general market conditions and other risks relating to Ceva's business, including, but not limited to, those that are described from time to time in our SEC filings. Ceva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarters of 2025 and 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $0.2 million and (b) amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.1 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million and (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with a business acquisition. Non-GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million and (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with a business acquisition.

Non-GAAP net income and diluted income per share for the first quarter of 2025 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $4.3 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.2 million, (c) $0.1 million of costs associated with a business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. Non-GAAP net loss and diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2024 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.6 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $0.3 million, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with a business acquisition and (d) $0.1 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities.

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS - U.S. GAAP U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues:



Licensing and related revenues $ 15,042 $ 11,414 Royalties 9,203 10,658





Total revenues 24,245 22,072





Cost of revenues 3,487 2,503





Gross profit 20,758 19,569





Operating expenses:



Research and development, net 17,609 17,991 Sales and marketing 3,449 2,816 General and administrative 3,933 3,572 Amortization of intangible assets 149 150 Total operating expenses 25,140 24,529





Operating Loss (4,382) (4,960) Financial income, net 2,100 1,257 Remeasurement of marketable equity securities (54) (60)





Loss before taxes on income (2,336) (3,763) Taxes on Income 991 1,685





Net Loss $ (3,327) $ (5,448)





Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.14) $ (0.23) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share (in thousands):



Basic 23,764 23,508 Diluted 23,764 23,508

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts



Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (3,327) $ (5,448) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 159 203 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development

expenses 2,466 2,007 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing expenses 566 365 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative

expenses 1,132 996 Amortization of intangible assets 208 278 Costs associated with business acquisition 144 280 loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities. 54 60 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,402 $ (1,259) GAAP weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of

diluted net income (loss) and income (loss) per share (in thousands) 23,764 23,508 Weighted-average number of shares related to outstanding stock-based awards

(in thousands) 1,618 - Weighted-average number of Common Stock used in computation of diluted

net income (loss) per share, excluding the above (in thousands) 25,382 23,508





GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.14) $ (0.23) Equity-based compensation expense $ 0.18 $ 0.15 Amortization of intangible assets $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Costs associated with business acquisition $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.06 $ (0.05)



Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP Operating loss $ (4,382) $ (4,960) Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 159 203 Equity-based compensation expense included in research and development

expenses 2,466 2,007 Equity-based compensation expense included in sales and marketing

expenses 566 365 Equity-based compensation expense included in general and administrative

expenses 1,132 996 Amortization of intangible assets 208 278 Costs associated with business acquisition 144 280 Total non-GAAP Operating Income (loss) $ 293 $ (831)



Three months ended

March 31,

2025 2024

Unaudited Unaudited





GAAP Gross Profit $ 20,758 $ 19,569 GAAP Gross Margin 86 % 89 %





Equity-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues 159 203 Amortization of intangible assets 59 128 Total Non-GAAP Gross profit 20,976 19,900 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 87 % 90 %

Ceva, Inc. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)





March 31, December 31,



2025 2024 (*)



Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,814 $ 18,498 Marketable securities and short-term bank deposits

139,534 145,146 Trade receivables, net

15,088 15,969 Unbilled receivables

25,731 21,240 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

17,818 15,488 Total current assets

216,985 216,341 Long-term assets:





Severance pay fund

7,132 7,161 Deferred tax assets, net

1,171 1,456 Property and equipment, net

6,578 6,877 Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,281 5,811 Investment in marketable equity securities

258 312 Goodwill

58,308 58,308 Intangible assets, net

1,669 1,877 Other long-term assets

12,609 10,805 Total assets

$ 309,991 $ 308,948







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade payables

$ 2,527 $ 1,125 Deferred revenues

2,954 3,599 Accrued expenses and other payables

21,645 23,207 Operating lease liabilities

2,003 2,598 Total current liabilities

29,129 30,529 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued severance pay

7,395 7,365 Operating lease liabilities

2,829 2,963 Other accrued liabilities

1,506 1,535 Total liabilities

40,859 42,392 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

24 24 Additional paid in-capital

262,857 259,891 Treasury stock

- (3,222) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,108) (1,330) Retained earnings

7,359 11,193 Total stockholders' equity

269,132 266,556 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 309,991 $ 308,948



(*) Derived from audited financial statements.

SOURCE Ceva, Inc.