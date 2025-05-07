Radware Ltd.: After Strong Quarter, Radware Announces U.S. Expansion

MAHWAH, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, is executing an aggressive strategy to expand its market presence and accelerate growth across its cloud services business in the U.S. The company is making strategic new hires, adding tech alliances, and reinforcing its commitment to AI innovation. The announcement follows Radware's report on its strong first quarter financial results .

"Increasing business opportunities have led us to fast track an aggressive U.S. growth plan," said Roy Zisapel, Radware's president and chief executive officer. "We are doubling down our efforts in the region. This includes strengthening our bench of security experts, bringing more technical support and cloud delivery services closer to our customer base, and stepping up our competitive game. Our new U.S. executives have built a revenue generation engine designed to win customers and increase market share."

New U.S. leadership

Radware is investing in a new team of seasoned security leaders, charged with overseeing growth across the region. Radware's new U.S executives include Constance (Connie) Stack, chief growth officer; Randy Wood, senior vice president of North American sales; and Joshua Bafalis, director of acquisition sales.

Stack joined Radware from NextDLP where she was CEO. During her 24-month tenure, she grew ARR by more than 300%, resulting in the company's successful acquisition by Fortinet in August 2024. Wood previously served as senior vice president of North American sales at Akamai for five years, delivering consistent double-digit growth in application security during that time. Bafalis, formerly regional vice president of sales at Cloudflare, played a key role in scaling the Cloudflare channel and alliance business.

Expanding workforce

To accelerate growth, Radware has filled 30+ new positions in the U.S. across sales, marketing, cloud services, and customer support. The company has added account executive roles and cloud service engineers tasked with facilitating cloud delivery and a follow-the-sun service model. Interested candidates should visit the Radware careers page .

New tech alliances

In April, Radware announced a collaboration with SUSE. The partnership brings together the industry's only Kubernetes Web Application and API Protection (KWAAP) from Radware with SUSE® Rancher Prime and SUSE® Security. The unique combination provides a world-class solution for modern application developers who need to secure distributed Kubernetes workloads at scale.

Investing in AI

Radware accelerated its AI innovation with the launch of AI SOC Xpert , a next-gen cloud service designed to fight AI-driven threats using agentic-AI threat detection and response. This addition to the Radware ® EPIC-AI platform empowers SOC teams to instantly detect attacks, access real-time forensics, and deploy one-click, AI-generated remediation-cutting mean time to resolution by up to 95%.

U.S. senior leadership commentary

"Having spent the last 25 years of my career scaling early- and late-stage, venture- and PE-funded security start-ups to successful acquisitions, I know how to grow a SaaS business," said Connie Stack, Radware's chief growth officer. "We are putting these growth strategies into place, at scale at Radware. We have the tech and the team to dominate the U.S. application security market."

"Joining Radware is an exciting move," said Randy Wood, Radware's senior vice president of North American sales. "I know this space and the players in it; I'm confident that Radware's superior tech can and will beat the competition. I see a clear path for Radware to lead. The strength of our first quarter performance is just the beginning-what's ahead is even bigger."

"Many U.S. enterprises are still navigating their journey to the cloud and require both on-prem and cloud solutions," said Josh Bafalis, Radware's director of acquisition sales. "Unlike cloud-only competitors, Radware bridges on-prem and cloud seamlessly. We offer the expertise and tech to support businesses at every stage of their cloud transition without multi-vendor chaos and integration complexity."

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Radware Blog , X , and YouTube .

©2025 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/ . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.