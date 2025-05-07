The Paris Court of International Arbitration Elects Dr. John J. Maalouf as Its New President

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / The Paris Court of International Arbitration is pleased to announce that Dr. John J. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Wall Street law firm Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, has been elected as the new President of the Court.

President of the Court, Dr. John J. Maalouf

The PCIA Board of Directors issued the following statement: "We are delighted to announce that Dr. Maalouf has agreed to serve as the PCIA's new President. John is one of the world's leading authorities on international arbitration with over thirty (30) years of experience in the field, both as an attorney and as an arbitrator, and he brings to the PCIA not only a wealth of experience and knowledge, but also unparalleled leadership abilities".

Dr. Maalouf said on his appointment: "I'm honored to have been elected to serve as President of the Paris Court of International Arbitration, of one of the world's most respected and prestigious centers for global dispute resolution. The PCIA's Roster of Arbitrators includes many of the world's leading experts in the field of international arbitration, and I'm looking forward to working closely with each of them".

About the Paris Court of International Arbitration

The Paris Court of International Arbitration is one of the world's leading institutions for global commercial dispute resolution. The PCIA provides efficient, flexible and impartial administration of arbitration and other ADR proceedings, regardless of location, and under any system of law. PCIA arbitrators deliver effective, timely and cost-effective resolution of disputes, so that companies can get back to doing what they do best, running their businesses.

For additional information, please visit https://pariscourt.org

About Dr. John J. Maalouf

The President of the Court, Dr. John J. Maalouf, is Senior Partner of the Wall Street law firm Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, and is a globally recognized expert in the areas of International Trade & Finance Law, International Arbitration & Litigation, Banking Law, Corporate Law, Business Law, Oil & Gas Law, Shipping & Maritime Law, Mining Law and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Dr. Maalouf has been ranked as one of the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for the past 19 consecutive years by the United States Lawyer Rankings, 2006 - 2025 Editions, being named to the No. 1 position for the past eight (8) successive years.

Dr. Maalouf was first admitted to the Bar in 1993. He has over 30 years of experience representing clients in connection with large cross-border disputes as an attorney, and over 20 years of experience resolving complex international commercial disputes as an arbitrator.

In addition, Dr. Maalouf is a member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society.

Media Contact

admin@pariscourt.org

SOURCE: Paris Court of International Arbitration

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-paris-court-of-international-arbitration-elects-dr.-john-j.-1024315