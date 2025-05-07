Japan House London Announces Pictograms: Iconic Japanese Designs

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

30 July 2025 - 9 November 2025

Simple but powerful, the humble pictogram has become an indispensable, global communication tool, visible on everything from maps and street signs to text messages and dashboards.

Japan's role in progressing this type of visual language is undeniable, from the standards set for sporting pictograms in 1964, to the Japanese term 'emoji' being used to describe digital pictograms.

The exhibition delves into the long history of visual communication around the world, as well as the more contemporary process of creating a pictogram. It will examine what a world without pictograms would look like, as well as look at their important part they play in global tourism.

Pictograms are brought to life in two interactive sections, where visitors are invited to devise their own pictogram or become part of a pictogram themselves with 3D models.

The exhibition also features winning pictogram designs by primary school pupils local to Japan House London, asked to create something that represents 'their London'.

Pictograms are everywhere; on street signs and in text messages, on toilet doors and maps. They have transformed global travel, removing barriers by creating a visual language to be universally understood.

This brand new exhibition will shed light on the beauty and precision inherent in Japanese design, exploring the design of pictograms - both past and present - and their potential for international communication.

Pictograms have developed out of a long history of visual communication, stretching right back to cave paintings (over 15,000 years old) and ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs. Examples revealed in the exhibition, such as the Lascaux murals in France and carvings on ancient Egyptian tombs, demonstrate how this form of communication is present throughout human history.

Japan has played an important role in the development of pictograms, with designers from the Nippon Design Center creating the first full set of sporting pictograms in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which went on to become the international standard for sporting events. Japan's pioneering role in the development of digital pictograms is also evident in the now ubiquitous Japanese word 'emoji' (e meaning picture and moji meaning character).

In 2019, the Nippon Design Center launched a new project, Experience Japan Pictograms, designed to enhance the experience of international visitors to Japan through a more comprehensive visual communication system. The project is a prime example of the creativity and precision inherent in Japanese design, offering visitors an unparalleled perspective on Japan's inimitable character and visual legacy.

As part of the exhibition, Japan House London has developed a competition called 'My London' inviting primary and secondary school pupils local to its Kensington High Street location to design their own pictogram, representing an aspect of London important to them. The winning designs will be featured as part of the exhibition.

An interactive section featuring 3D models of pictograms will offer guests the chance to bring the 2D symbols to life by becoming part of a pictogram themselves. There will also be the opportunity for visitors to design their own pictogram.

Simon Wright, Director of Programming at Japan House, said:

"How much information can a single image convey? Can it transcend language?"

"Whether on a mobile phone, car dashboard or fire escape, pictograms are part of everyone's daily lives, and Japan's impact on the development and popularity of these symbols cannot be overstated. Communicating with images has been a part of human activity for millennia and is hugely relevant today, arguably more so than ever in an increasingly globalized environment. Paring back communication to its simplest form, this exhibition shines a light on the most basic building blocks of design, and how we can strive to communicate more effectively across cultures."

This exhibition is produced in conjunction with the Nippon Design Center. The exhibition is due to appear at Japan House Los Angeles and Japan House São Paulo in 2026.

The Japan House London Pictograms exhibition is supported by Epson UK Ltd.

