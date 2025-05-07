ESSE Care and Wellness LLC: Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein Named to 2025 New York Rising Stars List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Founder of ESSE Care and leading endometriosis specialist recognized for her leadership in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and integrative reproductive health care

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / ESSE Care proudly announces that Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG , has once again been named to the prestigious New York Rising Stars list for 2025, marking her fourth consecutive year receiving this esteemed recognition (2022-2025).

Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein

Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein Named to 2025 New York Rising Stars List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Published by Super Doctors , the Rising Stars distinction honors exceptional physicians who have demonstrated outstanding clinical expertise, professional accomplishments, and strong peer endorsement. The selection process is highly competitive, involving peer nominations, independent credential verification, and review by a blue ribbon panel of top physicians in each specialty. Fewer than 2.5% of eligible physicians in a given region are selected annually.

A board-certified, fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, Dr. Goldstein is the founder of ESSE Care, a boutique reproductive health and surgical practice located in Greenwich, Connecticut. She specializes in advanced laparoscopic and robotic excision of endometriosis, treatment of adenomyosis, fertility optimization, fibroid management, chronic pelvic pain, and hormone balancing. Dr. Goldstein is widely recognized for her surgical precision, integrative philosophy, and deeply personalized care model.

"Being named to the New York Rising Stars list for the fourth year in a row is a meaningful affirmation of our dedication to patient-centered, precision care," said Dr. Goldstein. "At ESSE Care, we go beyond treating symptoms - we treat the whole person, honoring the complexity of each individual's reproductive health journey."

At ESSE Care, patients are welcomed into a tranquil, supportive environment designed to make them feel seen, heard, and understood - often for the first time in their medical experience. From the initial consultation to post-surgical recovery and wellness planning, Dr. Goldstein and her team provide deeply compassionate, integrative care that honors both the emotional and physical aspects of healing. This continued recognition speaks to ESSE's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes with a human touch.

About Super Doctors

Super Doctors is a peer-nominated, physician-led directory recognizing outstanding doctors in over 40 medical specialties. The Rising Stars list spotlights physicians who exhibit exceptional promise, typically within their first 10 years of independent practice. Selection is based on professional achievement, peer recognition, and independent research.

About ESSE Care

ESSE Care is a private, boutique gynecologic surgical and reproductive health practice based in Greenwich, CT. Founded by Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, ESSE specializes in minimally invasive surgery, fertility support, hormonal balance, and integrative wellness. The practice is especially renowned for its expertise in endometriosis and adenomyosis treatment, offering patients a unique blend of advanced surgical techniques and whole-person care in a calm, welcoming setting.

For more information, visit www.esse.care .

SOURCE: ESSE Care and Wellness LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-karli-provost-goldstein-named-to-2025-new-york-rising-stars-list-1024248