Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent automation platforms for accelerating chemical process development, today announced a key milestone in the commercial advancement of its lithium sulfide (Li2S) production platform, DualPure .

The Company has shipped its first battery-grade Li2S samples to leading battery industry groups in Asia and North America as part of its commercial development program. These shipments mark the first customer evaluation of lithium sulfide produced using the Company's proprietary low-temperature process. The samples (Figure 1) were produced using North American feedstocks, including lithium hydroxide monohydrate sourced from a Standard Lithium Ltd. demonstration plant in southwest Arkansas.

Figure 1. A sample of battery-grade lithium sulfide produced by Telescope's proprietary, low-temperature DualPure process.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/251084_a58b5935a422984b_001full.jpg

Paving the way to Commercialization

Telescope's proprietary DualPure process offers a lower-cost and more scalable method for producing lithium sulfide compared to conventional high-temperature approaches. Traditional methods rely on elevated temperatures, require high-purity feedstocks, and are capital and energy intensive - all of which have constrained the availability of high-quality Li2S for advanced battery applications.

As first announced in a joint news release with Standard Lithium Ltd. in August 2024, the DualPure process was developed to enable:

Feedstock flexibility , with both lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate as viable inputs;

, with both lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate as viable inputs; Impurity tolerance , allowing the use of technical-grade feedstocks;

, allowing the use of technical-grade feedstocks; Lower processing temperatures (<100 °C) , which reduce equipment complexity and operating costs; and

, which reduce equipment complexity and operating costs; and Enhanced safety in manufacturing, by avoiding high-temperature conditions and associated thermal risks.

Telescope has refined this breakthrough process, and now demonstrates that either lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide can be reliably converted to battery-grade lithium sulfide at temperatures < 100 °C, capitalizing on the advantages above.

DualPure: A breakthrough at the right time

The DualPure process is progressing toward commercialization as global battery manufacturers are beginning to prioritize lithium sulfide supply for next-generation solid-state technologies.

Lithium sulfide is a critical raw material for manufacturing solid-state batteries. Industry leaders such as CATL, Toyota, and Panasonic are advancing plans for large-scale production of these next-generation batteries, underscoring the need for a robust and scalable lithium sulfide supply chain. This industrial shift has driven the lithium sulfide market to an anticipated CAGR of 50-67%, compared to 11-15% for lithium carbonate and 10-15% for lithium hydroxide.1 With the development of the DualPure process, Telescope positions itself strategically within the high-growth, critical minerals processing sector.

Next Steps

Telescope is focused on scaling up its DualPure process, advancing production capabilities, and continuing to validate the technology using both lithium hydroxide and carbonate feedstocks.

The Company is engaged in ongoing discussions with potential partners across the battery materials supply chain - including lithium producers, battery manufacturers, and strategic investors - as part of its commercial development efforts. Telescope is also exploring licensing opportunities and collaborative development programs to support the establishment of a scalable lithium sulfide supply chain and to contribute to the broader adoption of solid-state battery technologies.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-Looking statements in this document include the anticipated growth of the lithium sulfide, carbonate, and hydroxide, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

