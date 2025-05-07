The flexible, automated production allows Swiss project partner Freesuns to produce its newly developed matrix shingle roof tiles on a pilot scale before moving into mass production. The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE has teamed up with Swiss solar roof manufacturer Freesuns to establish a pilot line for PV roof tiles at its Module Technology Evaluation Center (Module-TEC) in Freiburg as part of its Sustainable Photovoltaics Integration in Buildings and Infrastructure (SPHINX) research project. The flexible, automated production allows Freesuns to produce its newly developed ...

