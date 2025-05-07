ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Veltar Introduces Automated Endpoint Compliance for Apple

PUNE, India, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its unified management solution, has now introduced Automated Endpoint Compliance for Apple devices under its Veltar product offering. This capability empowers organizations to stay audit-ready and achieve security excellence by enforcing CIS Level 1 compliance on Apple devices.

Automated Endpoint Compliance enables IT and SecOps teams to choose from 95+ preconfigured CIS compliance rules to continuously monitor, enforce, and remediate CIS benchmarks for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices, all without the burden of repetitive audits or configuration drift.

With this, Scalefusion has taken a step ahead in offering UEM-integrated endpoint security that strengthens organizational security posture.

"With Automated Endpoint Compliance, we're empowering IT and security teams to achieve CIS standards effortlessly and stay audit-ready, without overwhelming device management tasks. This reinforces our commitment to deliver practical, built-in security that's easy to adopt and scales with business needs," said Spurti Preetham Gurram, VP of Product and Growth at Scalefusion.

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 10,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

