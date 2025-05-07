Speech Processing Solutions, global leader in professional dictation solutions under the Philips brand, today announced that the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch has been officially recognized by Microsoft as the recommended successor to the soon-to-be-retired Nuance PowerMic series.

The Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch.

As the only microphone recommended by Microsoft for PowerMic replacement, the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch delivers seamless, plug-and-play compatibility with many Nuance speech recognition solutions, including Dragon Medical One, Dragon Professional Anywhere, Dragon Legal Anywhere, and some versions of PowerScribe offering medical, legal and business professionals a superior alternative for uninterrupted documentation workflows.

With an intuitive button layout mirroring the PowerMic, the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch offers users a familiar, yet enhanced dictation experience to enable effortless transitions. Already in use by millions of medical, legal and business professionals worldwide, the Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch offers:

Compatibility with Dragon Medical One, Dragon Professional Anywhere, Dragon Legal Anywhere, and some versions of PowerScribe, as well as other legacy software such as Dragon NaturallySpeaking, Dragon Medical Practice Edition, and Winscribe

Pre-configured Dragon function keys for convenient speech recognition control

Studio-quality microphone with noise reduction for unprecedented accuracy in speech recognition

Ergonomic design and hygienic housing, ideal for long-shift use and clinical work environments

Advanced touch sensor navigation replaces the need to switch to a mouse

"With the PowerMic now being retired in the coming weeks, organizations must move quickly to maintain continuity in documentation," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO at Speech Processing Solutions. "The Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch is delivering both familiarity and unprecedented quality in speech recognition accuracy. I am delighted to be able to offer the Philips SpeechMike the leading and most widely used dictation microphone in the world to all existing PowerMic users."

The Philips SpeechMike Premium Touch is available now through professional distribution channels.

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS):

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is the global leader in AI-powered dictation and transcription solutions. Active in over 50 countries with more than 4 million users and a network of 1,000+ partners, SPS develops award-winning speech-to-text technologies and devices under the Philips brand. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS is globally active with offices in Australia, Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, the UK, and the US.

