Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
WKN: 863186 | ISIN: US0079031078 | Ticker-Symbol: AMD
Tradegate
07.05.25 | 15:35
89,51 Euro
+3,26 % +2,83
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,7889,8715:36
0,0000,00015:35
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 14:14 Uhr
Heaven Media: Endix Indie Showcase Returns This May With Biggest Lineup Yet, Featuring AMD and Global Developers

Finanznachrichten News

CAMBRIDGE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Endix Indie Showcase returns May 24-25 with a bold mission: to redefine what a games expo can be. Powered by AMD and featuring a growing lineup of global talent, Endix isn't just another digital event-it's a fully playable multiplayer experience, built by indie enthusiasts and the participants themselves who create their own booths in a video game environment for visitors to explore!

Following its breakout debut in 2024, Endix is back with even more to explore: more games, more demos, and more innovative ways to connect. Attendees don't just watch - they explore digital showfloors, interact with creators, and dive into hand-crafted booths through their own avatars. It's an inclusive, immersive celebration of indie games and the people behind them.

One of the most talked-about titles leading the charge is Ayasa: Shadows of Silence, a haunting debut with striking visuals and a mysterious narrative. It's joined by Mortal Crux, a medieval action RPG offering fast-paced combat in a richly imagined world-proof that small studios continue to raise the bar.

Endix is also welcoming back major publishers. Selecta Play will spotlight Bubble Ghost Remake, Morkull Ragast's Rage, and ANTRO, a genre-blending platformer where rhythm and music take center stage. Raw Fury brings its signature lineup of unique experiences, including Star Trucker, Esoteric Ebb, Ballionaire, Post Trauma, and the cozy, creative Craftlings.

Dutch studio Twirlbound, known for Pine, will debut The Knightling, a retro-inspired open-world adventure. Hypetrain Digital adds to the excitement with Tinkerlands, a survival crafting game where players build, scavenge, and battle to thrive in a mysterious island world.

Rounding out the lineup is Wargaming's fan-favorite World of Tanks Blitz, bringing big battles and tactical play to the Endix stage.

"We've had a fantastic response from the indie and publisher communities," said Nikos Perifanis, Product Manager at Endix. "It's inspiring to see so many creative teams come together, and we're thrilled to help bring their work to players around the world."

This year's digital expo will feature live streams, demos, interactive booths, and developer support services like free consultation sessions. Whether you're a gamer, developer, content creator, or brand, Endix is your gateway to what's next in gaming.

Media Registration
More Info
Press Kit

- END -

About Endix
Created in partnership with Heaven Media, Endix is a fully digital, global gaming showcase offering developers and publishers a new way to connect with fans, creators, and the industry.

Contact Information

Nikos Perifanis
Endix
n.perifanis@endix.live

.

SOURCE: Heaven Media



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/endix-indie-showcase-returns-this-may-with-biggest-lineup-yet-featuring-amd-an-1024155

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
