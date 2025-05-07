Elavon, one of the world's leading payment service providers, is launching its new payment gateway on the Polish market. The 'Elavon Payment Gateway' service enables entrepreneurs to accept payments in shops, using POS terminals, and online, through an integrated payment gateway. Elavon is dedicated to driving digital transformation and to deliver multi-faceted solutions that combine all popular payment methods from payment cards, through BLIK and Account-2-Account bank payments, to Google Pay and Apple Pay digital wallets, providing convenience for end customers.

One gateway thousands of payment possibilities

With Elavon's payment gateway, merchants can simplify their operations by offering customers an easy and secure way to make payments. All this in one convenient place without the need to sign multiple contracts or manage different billing systems. This tool makes payments faster and entrepreneurs can focus on what really matters to them growing their business.

The Elavon Payment Gateway solution is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises in various industries, such as trade, services, restaurants, hotels, and guesthouses, as well as for any business looking for a secure and complex option for accepting cashless payments. Elavon offers additional value through innovative solutions such as self-service platforms, the Elavon Connect mobile app and the Smart Form product that improve customer interactions. The team of experts provides support in 12 languages, including Polish, English, German, and Spanish, allowing merchants to communicate in the customer's preferred language.

For the hospitality industry, the ability to handle payments in more than 80 currencies and Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) are key benefits. Hotels attract guests from all over the world, and with Elavon's gateway, they can accept payments in their customers' currencies, increasing the guest experience and simplifying the payment process.

Meanwhile, for the retail industry, the key advantages are transaction security and reduction of shopping cart abandonment. Elavon offers the highest standards of security, which builds customer trust.

Security and business development

"We estimate that up to 70% of customers abandon purchases when they encounter difficulties with payment, which means merchants are potentially losing out on a lot of business. That's why we've made it as simple as possible for both buyers and sellers. Our gateway integrates with popular e-commerce platforms through ready-made plugins, and buyers can choose their language and preferred payment method," said Rafal Golebiewski, Head of Small and Medium Business, Poland, Germany, and Nordics at Elavon.

Entrepreneurs need solutions that are supportive, not an additional challenge. Elavon's payment gateway is easy to use, reliable and helps you grow your business without unnecessary complications.

Elavon, owned by US Bank, is one of the largest payment service providers in the world. The company guarantees the security of transactions and user data with its PCI DSS certification, which covers all card payments, regardless of amount or type.

Elavon customers can count on 24/7 technical support, with an average wait time on the helpline of just 20 seconds. From the first contact with a business customer, a dedicated support team is assigned, ensuring the highest level of comfort and satisfaction.

"Entrepreneurs today expect not only secure, but above all simple payment solutions that will allow them to focus on business development. Our new gateway is the answer to these needs a one-stop shop for all sales channels, with a single contract and joint billing," continued Rafal Golebiewski, Head of Small and Medium Business, Poland, Germany, and Nordics at Elavon.

The service will be available in Poland from April 2025.

About Elavon

Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers in the United States, Europe, and Canada. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon's innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for the smallest businesses to the largest global enterprises.

U.S. Bank Europe Designated Activity Company (a limited liability company with a designated object of business) branch in Poland with its registered office in Warsaw, 17 Pulawska St., 02-515 Warsaw, registered in the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XIII Economic Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 287836, REGON number 300649197, NIP number 2090000825, share capital of U.S. Bank Europe Designated Activity Company 6,400,001.00 Euros.

U.S. Bank Europe DAC conducts business under the name Elavon Merchant Services and is subject to the supervision of the Central Bank of Ireland.

