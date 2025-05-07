ELIQUENT Life Sciences (ELIQUENT), a global regulatory, quality, and safety consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Azzur Consulting, a leading quality and validation engineering firm. This strategic acquisition reinforces ELIQUENT's position as a premier provider of end-to-end support for every stage of the product lifecycle.

"Azzur Consulting has earned a reputation for hands-on, high-impact consulting in many of the life sciences industry's most complex GxP environments. Their integration into ELIQUENT strengthens our platform and positions us to better serve clients with the tools, expertise, and operational capacity to move forward with speed and confidence," said Tim Dietlin, Chief Executive Officer, ELIQUENT Life Sciences.

With this acquisition, ELIQUENT gains deeper technical delivery capabilities that support life sciences companies across the product development lifecycle. Azzur Consulting's network of seasoned quality, validation, and engineering professionals enable a deep domain of expertise and add to ELIQUENT's GxP compliance, equipment and process validation, facility qualification, and IT system validation.

"Together with ELIQUENT, we are positioned to deliver seamless, scalable, and science-driven solutions across regulatory, quality, and safety functions. Our shared commitment to scientific rigor, quality, and client success makes this a natural alignment of values and vision," said Allison Kerska, President, Azzur Consulting.

Expanded Capabilities

The integration of Azzur Consulting's service offerings expands ELIQUENT's platform to provide an even broader range of solutions. As part of the transition, Azzur Consulting team members will become part of ELIQUENT's global delivery organization, serving clients across North America, Europe, Japan, and other international markets.

Azzur Consulting's expert team brings deep expertise in commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV); equipment and facility qualification; and quality systems implementation-strengthening ELIQUENT's ability to deliver end-to-end solutions from concept through commercialization.

Key capabilities now incorporated into ELIQUENT's full-service platform include:

Validation Engineering CQV Services Expert support for equipment, utilities, and process validation, enabling inspection-ready environments and accelerated tech transfer.

Expert support for equipment, utilities, and process validation, enabling inspection-ready environments and accelerated tech transfer. GxP Quality and Compliance Consulting Advisory and operational support for establishing and maintaining compliant quality systems across manufacturing, labs, and operations.

Advisory and operational support for establishing and maintaining compliant quality systems across manufacturing, labs, and operations. IT Compliance Computer System Validation (CSV) Specialized services that ensure data integrity, regulatory compliance, and system readiness across digital platforms.

Specialized services that ensure data integrity, regulatory compliance, and system readiness across digital platforms. Technical Staffing Embedded Support Agile resourcing models that provide on-site and hybrid consulting to meet client needs during rapid scale-up, remediation, or regulatory pressure.

About ELIQUENT

ELIQUENT Life Sciences is a leading global consulting group delivering regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality, and compliance solutions that support clients across therapeutic modalities, phase-based pathways, and major global markets. The firm's unprecedented assembly of regulatory leaders, industry experts, and technical specialists collaborate seamlessly to deliver the global solutions that pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies need to bring new therapies to gain and maintain market authorization for their products. ELIQUENT's continued growth is supported by GHO Capital, the European specialist investor in healthcare.

Learn more about ELIQUENT Life Sciences at eliquent.com.

