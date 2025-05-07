Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and a part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, today announced that its facility in Leiden, Netherlands, has achieved the highest level of certification in the My Green Lab Certification program. This 'Green' level certification is the gold standard in laboratory sustainability best practices.

The My Green Lab Certification program, which is endorsed by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, evaluated Crown Bioscience Netherlands across a range of sustainability metrics, including energy, water, waste, materials, recycling, and environmental engagement. After a thorough assessment, the lab earned a score of 81%-the highest level possible-demonstrating excellence and leadership in eco-friendly laboratory management.

"We are thrilled to have our Netherlands site become the first My Green Lab certified location within Crown Bioscience," said Maria Radino, Vice President, Global Quality and Regulatory Compliance at Crown Bioscience. "This reflects the tremendous work our sustainability team has done to make our laboratories more environmentally responsible."

The lab has implemented green initiatives to promote sustainability in several key areas. An administrative effort involved establishing a dedicated sustainability team to facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices throughout the organization. Sustainability has been integrated into the lab's documentation and training systems to reaffirm a long-term commitment to eco-friendly practices, including recycling and reducing plastic waste. Operationally, there has been a strong emphasis on equipment use, exploring new products with sustainable benefits, and promoting eco-friendly practices in water consumption and autoclave operations. The facility is taking steps to embed sustainability across its value chain by employing specific criteria in supplier selection and adopting a first in, first out (FIFO) inventory system to prevent product expiration and streamline ordering processes. Priority continues to focus on enhancing reagent and supply management, as well as sourcing biodegradable and environmentally safe products.

By achieving this certification, Crown Bioscience is leading the way in building a culture of sustainability in the life sciences industry. The company is committed to expanding its sustainable lab practices to all locations worldwide.

As a leading CRO, Crown Bioscience's certification demonstrates that environmental responsibility and world-class oncology research go hand in hand. Its Netherlands facility has set the sustainability bar high-defining what it means to be a green lab of the future. For more information on Crown Bioscience's certifications and accreditations, please click here.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world's largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit www.crownbio.com.

