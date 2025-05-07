Appointment comes as Sigma begins unveiling latest AI product innovations and enhancements

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced the appointment of Fred Studer as Chief Marketing Officer. Studer will support Sigma's marketing efforts as the company continues expanding its generative intelligence interface Ask Sigma and its robust set of best-in-class platform features.

In this role, Studer is focused on generating pipeline and further bringing Sigma's cutting-edge technology to life through high-impact customer storytelling. A pioneer in humanizing the marketing process, Studer is building on his 30-year track record of empowering organizations to engage in new types of conversations with current and prospective customers. He previously served as CMO at several leading high-tech and enterprise technology companies, including PowerSchool Holdings Inc., TIBCO, Certinia (formerly FinancialForce), Gigamon, and NetSuite.

"Sigma made self-service analytics a reality for all enterprise users," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "With Data Apps, we enabled self-service workflows to empower users to increase their productivity. Now, our AI services not only extend choice and governance to enterprises as they evolve their AI adoption, but also put natural language, sophisticated ML, and data discovery into everyone's hands. Sigma is the first and only platform to make data, AI, and workflow automation an enterprise-wide capability. Studer brings the clarity, integrity, and strategic discipline needed to communicate Sigma's differentiated approach at scale."

"Joining Sigma at this stage is a rare opportunity," says Studer. "The pace of innovation-particularly in AI and embedded analytics-is unmatched. What truly differentiates Sigma is its commitment to transparency and trust. Leaders don't have to take AI outputs at face value; they can see how decisions are made. That's a foundational shift in how businesses operate, and I'm excited to help drive the next phase of growth."

Studer will support Sigma's marketing efforts as the company continues to grow and expand its platform features in AI, Data Apps, and Embedded Analytics. On May 20, the company will reveal new ways to build data products, embed AI into products, and operationalize machine learning with transparency and control. Learn more about Sigma's upcoming product announcements here.

Studer will be meeting with customers and fellow industry leaders at Snowflake Summit 25 and the Databricks Data AI Summit this June.

For more information on Sigma, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

