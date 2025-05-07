Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & CEO Rana Vig will be attending and presenting at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, May 12-13, 2025.

As Blue Lagoon advances toward production at its fully permitted high-grade Dome Mountain Gold Project - featuring an average grade of 9 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and one of only nine mining permits granted in British Columbia since 2015 - the Company continues to engage with institutional and retail investors globally. Mr. Vig will be meeting with leading resource investors to discuss the Company's near-term production plans, expected cash flow growth, and the significant exploration upside across Dome Mountain's highly prospective 22,000-hectare land package.

"With gold prices strengthening and our project now fully funded for production starting this summer, it's an ideal time to bring Dome Mountain to the attention of a broader investor audience," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "We're one of the few junior companies positioned to generate meaningful cash flow while offering exceptional exploration potential," he added.

The Company will be holding a series of one-on-one meetings at the conference with institutional funds, family offices, and high-net-worth investors as it seeks to further diversify and expand its shareholder base.

About Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

Blue Lagoon Resources is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company (CSE: BLLG) (FSE: 7BL) (OTCQB: BLAGF) focused on building shareholder value through the aggressive development of its 100% owned Dome Mountain Gold project. The Company is run by professionals with significant finance and mining experience and operates within a prime mining jurisdiction in British Columbia, Canada. With the granting of a full mining permit, a key milestone achieved in February 2025 - one of only nine such permits issued in British Columbia since 2015 - Blue Lagoon is now focused on last preparatory activities and tasks related to the safe and secure opening of the Dome Mountain Gold Mine, targeting Q3 2025 as the start of gold production. The Company's primary objective has always been to become a cash-flowing mining company, to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

The Company is not basing its production decision at Dome Mountain on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. The production decision is based on having existing mining infrastructure, past bulk sampling and processing activity, and the established mineral resource. The Company understands that there is increased uncertainty, and consequently a higher risk of failure, when production is undertaken in advance of a feasibility study.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "targets", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "mine", "production" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of gold and silver prices, delays in mine development activities, future cash flow expectations and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management, contractors and consultants on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's, contractor's and consultants' beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

