BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenNew Century Logistics (BVI) Limited (NCEW) is up over 72% at $3.75. Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) is up over 42% at $1.69. NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) is up over 39% at $45.99. CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is up over 26% at $4.17. Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) is up over 25% at $7.94. Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is up over 20% at $15.70. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is up over 18% at $9.74. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) is up over 16% at $1.05. MicroAlgo Inc. (MLGO) is up over 15% at $4.08. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (CEP) is up over 12% at $32.93.In the RedVestis Corporation (VSTS) is down over 26% at $6.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) is down over 20% at $5.76. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is down over 18% at $38.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 17% at $42.60. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is down over 17% at $1.03. CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (CAMP) is down over 11% at $2.05. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 8% at $1.26. The Chemours Company (CC) is down over 7% at $11.18. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) is down over 5% at $6.50. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is down over 5% at $1.43.