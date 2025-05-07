7Learnings, a leading provider of AI-powered retail optimization technology, has raised over €10 million in Series B funding to scale its predictive pricing and optimization solutions, with a strong focus on North America. The round was led by Acton Capital, known for backing companies like Etsy, mytheresa, and Clio, with continued support from High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

7Learnings founders celebrate €10m funding round

Unlike many high-growth startups, 7Learnings achieved profitability ahead of its Series B, demonstrating the strength and scalability of its business model. The new funds will be used entirely for growth, supporting the company's rapid global expansion.

"We've built a profitable business by delivering measurable results for our customers," said Felix Hoffmann, CEO and Co-Founder of 7Learnings. "Amid trade uncertainties, inflation, and supply chain challenges, better decision intelligence is now business-critical. This investment enables us to bring our technology to more retailers worldwide, especially in North America."

7Learnings has become a clear market leader in AI-driven pricing, trusted by top global retailers and validated through hundreds of A/B tests. Its Retail AI platform goes beyond dynamic pricing, providing predictive capabilities that align marketing campaigns, optimize product ordering, and unlock full-margin potential across the value chain.

"With the continued pressure from inflation and shifting consumer behavior, plus the renewed impact of U.S. tariffs, 7Learnings has been instrumental in helping us adapt," said Timo Bethlehem, Managing Director at meinemarkenmode.de. The fashion retailer, a 7Learnings client for five years, reports a 13% revenue increase thanks to predictive pricing.

"Pricing is one of the most powerful levers in e-commerce profitability," said Sebastian Wossagk, Managing Partner at Acton Capital. "We're excited to support 7Learnings as they expand internationally with their state-of-the-art proprietary AI technology."

Martin Möllmann, Principal at HTGF, added, "At a time when AI is everywhere, 7Learnings stands out for delivering clear ROI and bottom-line impact. We're thrilled to double down on our investment."

About 7Learnings

Founded in Berlin in 2019 by Felix Hoffmann, Eiko van Hettinga, and Martin Nowak, 7Learnings provides an AI-powered optimization platform for B2C companies. Its machine learning algorithms predict pricing impacts, determine optimal prices, and reduce manual work by up to 80%. Clients include Westwing, Bonprix, Tom Tailor, Tamaris, and DK Company, with profit lifts of over 10% reported across deployments.

