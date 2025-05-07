New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 7th

Equities are fractionally higher Wednesday as markets anticipate the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision at 2 PM ET today. It is expected that the central bank will keep borrowing costs unchanged.

At 2:30 PM ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will meet with reporters to take their questions on the path forward amid tariffs and the current economic landscape.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week in Switzerland.

Opening Bell

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their founding.

Closing Bell

No Kid Hungry celebrates the launch of their summer campaign for kids, accompanied by many of their prominent CEO supporters.

