07.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve to release interest rate decision

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 7th

  • Equities are fractionally higher Wednesday as markets anticipate the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision at 2 PM ET today. It is expected that the central bank will keep borrowing costs unchanged.
  • At 2:30 PM ET, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will meet with reporters to take their questions on the path forward amid tariffs and the current economic landscape.
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are expected to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week in Switzerland.

Opening Bell
Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) celebrates the 20th anniversary of their founding.

Closing Bell
No Kid Hungry celebrates the launch of their summer campaign for kids, accompanied by many of their prominent CEO supporters.

