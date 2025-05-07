Sett Emerges From Stealth With $27 Million to Bring AI at Scale to Mobile Games Studios

Sett's agentic AI platform creates high-performing marketing and in-game content automatically, at scale, and based on real campaign data. It helps mobile gaming studios move faster, cut production time, and stay competitive in the $100 billion gaming market.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Sett, an Agentic AI platform for mobile gaming studios, has emerged from stealth today with a $15 million Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, alongside Saga VC, F2 Venture Capital, Vgames, and gaming kingpin Akin Babayigit (Arcadia Gaming Advisors, Tripledot). This latest round follows a $12 million seed round backed by F2 Venture Capital, Bessemer, and gaming industry leaders as angel investors, bringing Sett's total funding to $27 million. Sett is already working with top gaming companies, including Playtika, SuperPlay, Candivore, and Cyplay. The company plans to double its team by the end of 2025, focusing on hiring the very best AI and engineering talent in Israel.

Founded in 2022 by Amit Carmi (CEO) and Yoni Blumenfeld (CTO), Sett is tackling the rapidly expanding mobile gaming market. In a post-IDFA world, where Apple's privacy changes have limited user-level tracking, gaming studios can no longer rely solely on targeting to acquire and retain users. Creative content has become the new and most important competitive edge, both in marketing and for in-game content. To stay ahead, studios need to generate a constant stream of high-performing, tailored content quickly, cost-effectively, and at a massive scale, and it will only get harder over the coming years.

By 2030, the market is expected to nearly double, reaching $180-250 billion, with an estimated CAGR of 10-12%. Mobile game developers spent $29 billion on user acquisition ads in 2023, and this figure only increased in 2024, signaling the need for hyper-tailored marketing content to capture audiences' attention. Most marketing and in-game content today is created manually, a time-consuming and costly process that limits scalability and pace.

Sett's Agentic AI platform enables gaming companies to generate diverse, data-driven video ads and in-game content at scale. Unlike its competitors, its AI is trained on data from live campaigns, competitor activity, and consumer trends, enabling it to produce creative assets optimized for performance and ROI. This includes not only high-performing video ads that maximize return on ad spend (ROAS) for mobile marketers' user acquisition but also personalized mini-games and in-game assets.

What sets Sett apart is its focus on high variability and its ability to introduce new creative concepts. While other solutions flood the market with similar variations of the same content, Sett's AI iterates strategically, refining content to identify a few winning creatives out of drastically different options rather than hundreds of similar ones. By automating and optimizing the performance of the creation process, Sett helps gaming companies save 15x the time and 25x the costs associated with the manual production of creatives.

"Mobile gaming is one of the most competitive and fast-moving industries," said Amit Carmi, co-founder and CEO of Sett. "With rising CPIs and endless copycats, building a game is easier than ever, but making it profitable and scalable is a different story."

"The key to success is unique content at every stage, from acquisition to monetization," said Yoni Blumenfeld, CTO and co-founder of Sett. "Our AI agents help game studios do what was once impossible: create and optimize content dynamically so they can stay ahead in an ever-changing market. Growing over 10x in a year purely through word of mouth proves just how much the industry needs this."

"In all my years of operating and investing in companies, I have rarely seen such a no-brainer product," said Akin Babayigit, founder of Arcadia Gaming Advisors. "What's more, the team is truly world-class, and Amit and Yoni are generational entrepreneurs. If you are running performance marketing, not using sett.ai is simply irrational."

Sett has quickly emerged as the leading Agentic AI platform for the Gaming vertical, a near-$200B industry even before the impact of AI," said Ariel Sterman, Managing Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Under Amit and Yoni's leadership, Sett is demonstrating the overwhelming business impact that cutting-edge Agentic workflows have on even the largest studios in the world - across marketing, creative, product, and monetization. We all believe that Vertical AI is the next frontier, but the speed of adoption and intensity of demand have been eye-opening as to just how big the market opportunity really is."

"It's not just about the high volume of creatives that Sett provides for our top games," said Noga Laron, CMO of SuperPlay. "It's their ability to explore new directions and consistently uncover winning concepts to double down on, that's what really makes the difference for us."

Sett is an Agentic AI platform that empowers mobile gaming studios to create diverse, data-driven marketing and in-game content at scale. By automating the creative process, Sett helps studios reduce production time by up to 90%, optimize ad performance, and drive business growth in the competitive $100 billion gaming industry. Founded in 2022 by Amit Carmi (CEO) and Yoni Blumenfeld (CTO), Sett is backed by top investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital Saga VC, VGames, and gaming leaders. The company works with leading gaming studios such as Playtika, SuperPlay, Candivore, and Cyplay.

For more information, visit www.sett.ai

