LifeQ, Inc.: LifeQ and BlueZone Launch Advanced Wearable Health Tech in Mainland China

BEIJING, CHINA AND ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / In a landmark collaboration marking a leap in digital health innovation, LifeQ has partnered with BlueZone to introduce its proprietary biometrics technology platform to mainland China. This initiative brings LifeQ's breakthrough health insights-derived from everyday wearables-to one of the largest and fastest-growing digital health markets in the world.

BlueZone is pioneering a next-generation health platform tailored to the distinct needs of Chinese consumers. Powered by LifeQ's globally acclaimed biometric engine, the platform delivers real-time insights into users' physical, mental, and physiological well-being. Its mission: to empower millions to make smarter lifestyle choices, prevent chronic diseases, and ultimately extend both healthspan and lifespan.

"We're thrilled to enter the Chinese market alongside BlueZone-a partner that shares our vision for making preventative, personalized healthcare both accessible and impactful," said Laurence (Laurie) Olivier, CEO and Co-Founder of LifeQ. "We're proud to power these innovations with LifeQ's advanced biometric technology, unlocking new frontiers in smart healthcare across one of the world's most dynamic markets."

Introducing the LifeQ-Powered Lenz

Beginning in May 2025, BlueZone will be the first to roll out LifeQ-powered health insights built on the new LifeQ Lenz -a proprietary wearable device initially launching in China's major urban centers, before expanding nationwide. The partnership aims to reach 2 million paying users by 2026.

"LifeQ's technology represents a paradigm shift in proactive health management," said Zuo Deyou, CEO of BlueZone. "We are not just launching a product-we are initiating a lifestyle of data-driven wellness for Chinese consumers."

The Lenz generates continuous, near clinical-grade biometrics from a simple everyday wristband, enabling LifeQ's cloud-based platform to deliver a deep, holistic understanding of human physiology and behavior. Unlike standard wearables that primarily offer basic biometrics-such as steps, heart rate, or sleep-the LifeQ Health Platform delivers deeply personalized, real-time health intelligence across key physiological systems, including cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, and mental.

At the Core: LifeQ's Proprietary Health Engine

LifeQ's advanced systems biology platform transforms wearable sensor data into clinical-grade insights by modeling human physiology in real time. Core features include:

Predictive, Non-Invasive Disease Screening : Early warnings for chronic and acute conditions, enabling pre-diagnostic preventative interventions.

Biological Age Estimation : An easy-to-understand health metric that tracks how lifestyle choices influence true physiological aging.

Longevity Optimization: Personalized, data-driven guidance to extend healthspan and slow biological aging.

LifeQ's science has been rigorously validated, positioning the Lenz as a category-defining solution in the consumer health space-merging everyday convenience with near-clinical-grade intelligence.

China: A Launchpad for Global Impact

China's rapidly growing interest in digital wellness-fueled by urbanization, rising chronic disease, and increasing health consciousness-makes it the ideal starting point for LifeQ and BlueZone's shared vision. The platform is designed for global scalability, adapting to local needs while maintaining LifeQ's hallmark accuracy and scientific rigor.

LifeQ's prior collaborations with global brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Fossil, and HannoverRe provide a strong foundation for this international expansion.

About LifeQ

Founded in 2010 and incorporated in 2014, LifeQ is the world's leading independent provider of biometrics and health insights derived from wearable devices. The company empowers everyday consumer electronics to generate near-clinical-grade data, transforming access to health information across wellness, insurance, and medical sectors. www.lifeq.com.

About BlueZone

BlueZone is a digital health platform based in China, dedicated to delivering personalized health experiences through cutting-edge technology. With LifeQ's support, BlueZone is positioned to lead Asia's growing wellness revolution and expand its influence globally. www.outlive.com.cn.

