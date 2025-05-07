ActiMed Investment: ActiMed Orthopedics Announces Oversubscribed Fund Closing to Advance Innovation in Musculoskeletal Care

Strong Investor Demand Fuels Growth-Stage Fund to Back Clinically Proven, Commercially Viable Orthopedic Technologies

WINCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / ActiMed Investments, a venture firm dedicated to advancing innovations in orthopedic surgery, today announced the closing of its oversubscribed investment fund, which exceeded its initial target due to strong investor demand. This milestone underscores ActiMed's mission to identify and scale high-potential technologies that improve medical outcomes and processes.

Driven by growing market interest and confidence in the firm's leadership and investment strategy, the fund will enable ActiMed to continue building a focused portfolio of commercially validated, clinically differentiated medical technologies.

ActiMed Orthopedics targets growth-stage medical device companies with FDA 510(k)-cleared products and at least $500,000 in total sales, positioning itself as a strategic partner capable of unlocking the next phase of commercial growth.

"We're focused on identifying businesses that are not just innovative, but also commercially viable, 510(k) or CE mark-cleared, and ready to scale," said Leo Carayannopoulos, General Partner at ActiMed. "There's a gap in the market for deploying strategic capital to companies with promising early sales to drive commercialization and market penetration across European and U.S. markets - and we're here to fill it."

ActiMed is currently raising $6 million in additional capital for investment in the oncology and point-of-care markets. With the successful closure of this fund, the firm is poised to accelerate capital deployment in Q3 of 2025.

ActiMed is an investment firm focused on commercializing innovative medical technologies that drive patient outcomes. We specialize in identifying and supporting cutting-edge medical device startups that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare but have struggled to achieve market penetration. For more information, visit www.actimedinvestment.com.

