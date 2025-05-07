MD|DC Credit Union Association Partners With Metallicus' Blockchain Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / MD|DC Credit Union Association has partnered with Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, to offer its members access to a collaborative Innovation Program focused on incubating blockchain-driven solutions for fraud prevention, digital identity, and operational efficiency in the credit union industry.

The Metal Blockchain Innovation Program provides a secure, compliance-forward infrastructure to support credit unions in evaluating blockchain technology across several strategic use cases, including:

Metal Pay for Credit Unions - A white-labeled Crypto-as-a-Service wallet solution utilizing tokenization and stablecoins to support compliant digital payments.

Metal Identity - A digital on-chain identity solution offering secure member authentication through verifiable credentials and Single Sign-On (SSO).

Fraud Prevention & Risk Mitigation - Blockchain-enabled tools using private subnets and advanced access controls to reduce risk and enhance security.

"We're bringing best-in-class, innovative products to help credit unions meet their members where they are-whether through crypto wallets, fraud prevention, or advanced member protection solutions. This partnership makes it easier for our members to explore and adopt transformative technologies like blockchain." - John Bratsakis, President & CEO, MD|DC Credit Union Association.

To guide development and ensure practical outcomes, MD|DC CUA and Metallicus will form a steering group of participating credit unions. This group will collaboratively explore real-world applications and help define scalable models for industry adoption. Participants will benefit from access to technical support, educational resources, and early implementation opportunities.

"Credit unions are uniquely positioned to benefit from blockchain, and we're excited to work with MD|DC Credit Union Association to bring these innovations to life," said Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "Our goal is to make blockchain real and relevant for credit unions-and this partnership is a major step forward in doing just that."

Through this partnership, the MD|DC CUA and Metallicus are making the Innovation Program available at no cost to all member credit unions as part of their membership benefits.

An informational webinar will be hosted this month for MD|DC CUA member credit unions interested in learning more about the Innovation Program, its current use cases, and how to get involved. MD|DC CUA member credit unions will receive an email with further details and registration information.

For questions or to express interest in joining the program, MD|DC CUA credit unions can visit metalblockchain.org/mddccua

###

About Metallicus:

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our CUSO division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About MD & DC Credit Union Association:

The MD|DC Credit Union Association is the regional trade association representing credit unions across Maryland, Delaware, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. These credit unions collectively serve more than 2.7 million members.

Contact Information

Chloe Smart

Director of Public Relations

cs@omnipublic.global

407-446-6615





SOURCE: Metallicus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/md%7cdc-credit-union-association-partners-with-metallicus%e2%80%99-blockchain-i-1024082