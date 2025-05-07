DirectTrust Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Ryan Howells and Ryan Smith bring extensive expertise in digital health innovation and interoperability

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / DirectTrust®, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance focused on furthering trust in healthcare data exchange through standards, accreditation, and other services, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Respectively, Ryan Howells , Principal at Leavitt Partners will serve through June 2026, and Ryan Smith , Chief Digital and Information Officer at Intermountain Health will serve through June 2027, filling two open seats.

"Adding Ryan Howells and Ryan Smith to our Board of Directors enhances our expertise and strengthens our leadership in data privacy, security, and interoperability standards," said Katherine Lusk, DirectTrust Board Chair and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Texas Health Services Authority. "We're fortunate to have their insight as we shape the future of trusted healthcare information exchange."

Howells is a nationally recognized leader in digital health policy and interoperability. He has co-led the CARIN Alliance since 2016, helping to drive consumer-directed health information exchange initiatives adopted across the country. Howells also collaborates with federal agencies, including CMS, HHS, and the VHA, to advance healthcare interoperability and public health data modernization.

With more than 25 years in healthcare IT, Smith leads Intermountain Health's digital transformation and IT strategies. He is an active member of industry organizations such as CHIME and HIMSS, and has been instrumental in driving innovation to enhance clinical workflows and patient outcomes.

A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Board of Directors supports the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. Directors work with the executive leadership team on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including consumers, healthcare providers, and payers.

Later this summer, DirectTrust will announce the appointment of newly elected three-year term Board members. For more information, visit the DirectTrust leadership page.

About DirectTrust®

DirectTrust® is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to establishing trust in a connected world. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication and cybersecurity, an ANSI standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body governed by EHNAC, and a developer of technical trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and identity-verified credentials.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

