American Veterans Center: The National Memorial Day Parade Honors 250 Years of America's Military on the 20th Anniversary of the Parade

Living Medal of Honor recipients to serve as Grand Marshals of the 20th annual parade, alongside celebrities, dignitaries, and heroes from every American conflict

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Today, The American Veterans Center (AVC) is proud to announce the 20th annual National Memorial Day Parade, presented by Boeing, returning to Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, on Monday, May 26, 2025. The parade will begin at 2:00 p.m., preceded by musical performances at 1:00 p.m., and will be broadcast across the country and around the world.

This year's parade arrives at a pivotal moment in American history, launching a season of commemoration tied to major anniversaries:

The 250 th birthday of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps

The 80th anniversary of the end of World War II

The 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War

The 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War

In recognition of 250 years of service among the U.S. military, serving as Grand Marshals will be a contingent of recipients of the Medal of Honor - our nation's highest military award - representing all who have sacrificed.

Additionally, this year's parade will feature a number of surviving heroes of World War II -living testaments to a generation that helped secure freedom around the world, exactly 80 years ago. Their presence will honor the more than 16 million Americans who served and the 400,000 who gave their lives in that conflict. Today, fewer than 50,000 survive.

"It's fitting that the nation's largest Memorial Day parade marks its 20th anniversary as we commemorate 250 years of America's military," said Tim Holbert, President of the American Veterans Center. "This parade honors the courage and sacrifice of those who served and gave their lives to protect our freedoms. Their stories must be remembered to preserve our republic for the next 250 years."

The National Memorial Day Parade is the largest Memorial Day event in the nation and serves as a moving timeline of American history, featuring historical re-enactors, military veterans, active-duty personnel, celebrities, and entertainers who will be announced in the days to come. Together, they honor and salute the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the United States of America.

For two decades, The National Memorial Day Parade has drawn hundreds of thousands of attendees annually from all corners of the nation, who flood the sidewalks of Constitution Avenue to get a glimpse of America's heroes. In addition to the live, in-person experience, the parade's television special will broadcast on national television through major network affiliates (NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, CW) and worldwide to every military installation and Navy ship at sea on American Forces Network, reaching a collective audience of more than 100 million households. Additional details on participating celebrities, dignitaries, and musical performances will be announced in the coming days. For the latest updates, follow @AVCUpdate on X, visit NationalMemorialDayParade.com , and join over one million subscribers on AVC's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@americanveteranscenter .

