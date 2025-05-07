Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distribution for May 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund ("Gladstone Alternative" or the "Fund") announced today that its board of trustees declared monthly cash distributions to shareholders for the month of May. The Fund increased the daily dividend rate by 1.163%, in comparison to the April dividend rate. The May distribution amount is $0.00174 per calendar day for each issued and outstanding Class A share, Class C share, and Class I share for the period beginning May 1, 2025 and ending May 31, 2025 (for shareholders who own shares all 31 days in May, the distribution will total $0.05394 per share). The distributions will be paid on June 2, 2025 for Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participants and for non-DRIP participants.

John Sateri, President of Gladstone Alternative, noted, "We are pleased to announce the third monthly dividend for Gladstone Alternative, continuing our commitment to delivering consistent income to our investors. We look forward to continuing to create long-term value in the months and years ahead by generating sustainable returns for our shareholders while providing them access to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments."

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

