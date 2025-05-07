New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2025) - Apex Group, the leading global financial services provider, has announced it has been selected by Coinbase Asset Management (Coinbase AM)1 to provide fund administration services, which will be delivered by Apex Malta, specifically tailored for digital asset strategies and its newly announced Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund (CBYF).

This mandate further strengthens Apex Group's strategic alliance with Coinbase AM and reflects the growing institutional adoption of digital assets, driven by the increasing demand for innovative yield-generating projects like CBYF.

It also aligns with the broader trend of institutional investors seeking secure, reliable solutions to integrate digital assets into their portfolios amidst heightened regulatory standards and evolving market dynamics.

Peter Hughes Apex Group's Founder and CEO, says:

"We're extremely pleased to strengthen our alliance with Coinbase AM to support the launch of CBYF this month. This fund further expands global access to meet the growing demand for bitcoin yield.

"Apex Group has ten years of expertise in crypto fund administration and is committed to innovation. We also have the ability to deliver secure, reliable and scalable solutions and pride ourselves on our capacity to handle the complexities of digital asset fund administration transfer agency and distribution while adhering to fiduciary standards."

Matt Lundy, Coinbase AM's COO and CRO, says:

"The recent launch of the Coinbase Bitcoin Yield Fund has been met with incredible demand from institutional investors looking to earn yield on their Bitcoin holdings. Apex Group's experience in the digital asset space and innovative thinking have allowed us to seamlessly deliver this unique international, institutional-grade Fund with Apex Group's best-in-class administrator services to investors. We are thrilled to continue to build on our relationship with Apex Group."

Aspen Digital, an FSRA-regulated digital asset manager, also played a significant role by seeding the fund and serving as an exclusive wealth-distribution partner in the UAE and Asia.

-ends-

Notes to editors

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com

1 Coinbase Asset Management LLC and CBAM (Cayman) Ltd. SECZ, both entities are collectively referred to as Coinbase Asset Management

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251101

SOURCE: Apex Group