Cloud-native, multi-domain network automation software advances Telefónica Germany's 'Network Operations of the Future' vision

Telefónica Germany is building one of Europe's first public cloud-based platforms for network automation and 5G monetization, leveraging intelligent automation software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN). Blue Planet's Inventory, Orchestration, and 5G Network Slicing applications are supporting Telefónica Germany's innovative network and IT transformation, driving end-to-end resource management as well as network and service visibility and automation.

Telefónica Germany is forging ahead with its holistic network transformation, driving an architecture change to autonomous networks and building on efforts to accelerate 5G monetization and Networks as a Service (NaaS). Blue Planet is helping Telefónica Germany transition to a next-generation Operating Support System (OSS), reducing time-to-market for new services, lowering operational and maintenance costs, and improving the customer experience.

"We are pioneering new, cloud-based networks for the next stage of our digital transformation. This provides the ideal basis for offering our customers a consistently first-class network experience," said Matthias Sauder, Director of Networks at Telefónica Germany. "By leveraging 5G advanced features, we have enabled dynamic network slicing and modernized RAN and transport lifecycle management enhancing both our fixed and wireless business offerings."

"Blue Planet enables us to manage and orchestrate our network resources across the radio access network, transport and core in real time. We are starting the next level of effectiveness in our development and operational processes," said Eva Ulicevic, Director of Architecture, Strategy and Analytics at Telefónica Germany. "The future-proof software platform makes the implementation of new features much faster. Combined with an agile way of working, we were able to receive first deliveries with measurable positive impact on our processes and this was only a few months after our project started."

"Telefónica Germany is taking bold steps to cloudify its network and Blue Planet is playing a key role in making its autonomous network a reality. Our Cloud Native Platform and intelligent automation applications serve as the foundation of Telefonica Germany's network operations, helping to simplify end-to-end service management, increase service delivery efficiency, and be a launch pad for further innovation," said Joe Cumello, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Blue Planet.

Telefónica Germany has deployed Blue Planet Inventory (BPI), Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) and 5G Network Slicing for an overview of its network resources and services while also automating the service delivery process across a diverse, multi-vendor ecosystem. Telefónica Germany is pushing the boundaries of autonomous networking by extending intent-based orchestration across multiple network domains, including radio access, transport, and core. This will help enhance operational agility and efficiency. The Blue Planet applications are converged on the Blue Planet Cloud Native Platform, supporting Telefónica Germany to rapidly deliver 5G and other dynamic, cloud-based enterprise and consumer services.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany, with 45.1 million mobile telephone lines and 2.4 million broadband lines. We offer mobile and fixed network services for private and business customers as well as innovative digital solutions based on our infrastructure and the analysis of mobile data. More and more people in Germany are opting for O2 Telefónica's very good network, excellent service and very good value for money. The company is in an excellent position for further growth.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet empowers communication service providers (CSPs) to be more software-driven, digital businesses with the industry's only cloud-native Operations Support System (OSS) platform. The Blue Planet intelligent automation portfolio helps CSPs automate network and service operations to speed the introduction of new services across any network domain or vendor. A division of Ciena and a key provider for many of the world's leading CSPs, Blue Planet brings unparalleled expertise in accelerating digital transformation. www.blueplanet.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250507315431/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Chua Wei Wei

Ciena Corporation

+65 9833 2654

pr@ciena.com



Investor Contact: Gregg Lampf

Ciena Corporation

+1 (410) 694-5700

ir@ciena.com