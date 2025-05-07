Fortune Brands Innovations' Fiberon site generates 2.5x ROI in eight months using Augury's AI-powered Machine Health, triggering an enterprise-wide rollout across their North American and European operations.

Augury, a leader in AI solutions for reliability and process optimization that help industrial companies increase operation-wide productivity, and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), an industry-leading innovation company whose purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens, today announced the results of Fortune Brands Innovations' seamless deployment of Augury's full-stack Machine Health solution at its Fiberon sites and on-going enterprise-wide rollout across 1,000+ machines internationally.

As part of their collaboration, the companies have shared details with Bloomberg Originals about how cutting-edge AI capabilities are reshaping the future of manufacturing. The video, which is an episode within the Genbiz Video Series, can be found here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2025-05-02/how-ai-might-reshape-factories-video

"At Fortune Brands Innovations, innovation is core to everything we do. But as a global manufacturer of home and security products that millions count on to make their homes and commercial buildings safe, beautiful, and functional, there is no room for error on our factory floors. Every technology we deploy must be fully trusted," said Todd Piatt, VP, Global Manufacturing Operations. "That trust was built quickly as we saw the accuracy of Augury's AI firsthand and experienced the team's responsive, collaborative support, laying the groundwork for a 2.5x ROI during the pilot. The AI strategy we've continuously built in partnership with Augury has amplified these measurable results. Augury consistently delivers unparalleled visibility into our equipment health and performance, and the digital transformation we're powering together will revolutionize our operations into a truly proactive, resilient system."

To boost uptime, increase capacity, extend equipment lifecycles and reduce the cost of asset care, Fortune Brands Innovations turned to Augury's Machine Health solution, an industrial-grade IoT and AI platform trained on the world's largest data library. Augury's full-stack solutions use sensors that capture vibration, temperature, and magnetic data from machines; advanced AI diagnostics; and human reliability experts to improve the health and performance of industrial assets.

The partnership began with a pilot at Fortune Brands Innovations' Fiberon facility in North Carolina, where 40 machines were connected to Augury's AI. After achieving 2.5x ROI in just eight months, the success of the pilot led Fortune Brands Innovations to leverage Augury's Fast Track methodology for a 12-month enterprise-wide rollout. Now at the halfway mark, Augury's Machine Health solution is already deployed on two-thirds of the 1,000 machines targeted across 16 sites in the U.S., UK, and Mexico.

"Implementing Augury's predictive maintenance solution has been a game-changer for our Fiberon operations," said Pat Knox, Machine Health Program Owner and Director of Manufacturing Intelligence Systems at Fortune Brands Innovations. "There are a lot of predictive maintenance solutions out there that make empty promises solutions that require heavy upfront investment yet they rarely deliver. Augury was different. Early in the pilot, it helped us prevent a catastrophic melt-pump failure, which set the stage for a 2.5 times payback. This fast time-to-value, combined with Augury's seamless integration into every level of our technology stack, made the decision to scale across 16 plants a no-brainer. Augury has truly transformed the way we approach maintenance, ensuring our equipment runs at peak performance."

"It's inspiring to see how much Fortune Brands Innovations has been able to accomplish on the digital transformation front," said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury. "The entire business has embraced a culture of tech innovation and proven the value of data-driven decision making with benefits across the organization from asset health and lifespan improvements to team engagement and energizing frontline adoption. Augury is proud to be a part of those accomplishments."

As global manufacturers navigate market volatility, Fortune Brands Innovations charts a different path. By tapping into a bold digital transformation strategy, the company delivers tangible impact across its bottom-line, strengthens its supply chain and ensures the consistent delivery of high-quality products to its customers. Its strategic approach to scaling AI offers a compelling blueprint industrial leaders can use to avoid pilot purgatory and truly futureproof their factories.

About Augury

A leader in Machine Health and Process Health solutions, Augury uses purpose-built AI technology, trained by industry experts and the world's largest data library, to help manufacturing and industrial companies eliminate production downtime, improve process efficiency, maximize yield, and reduce waste and emissions. Our global customers achieve 5-20x ROI, often in a matter of months. Together with our customers, we are pioneering Production Health to transform how people and machines work together to push the boundaries of human productivity.

For more information, visit www.augury.com

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. is an industry-leading innovation company dedicated to creating smarter, safer and more beautiful homes and improving lives. The Company's driving purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens.

The Company is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, SpringWell, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe and Yale residential.

Fortune Brands is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois and trades on the NYSE as FBIN. To learn more, visit www.FBIN.com.

