In 2024, RELEX customers prevented 350 million kilograms of food waste reduction and avoided over 1.2 million tons of CO2 emissions through smarter planning and operations

RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, is continuing to take steps toward a more sustainable future, helping customers and their own teams reduce waste and emissions while improving efficiency across the value chain. RELEX was founded on the premise of reducing waste throughout the end-to-end value chain, and continues its commitment to sustainability, sharing these results in the company's annual Sustainability Report.

In 2024, AI-powered forecasting and replenishment solutions by RELEX helped prevent more than 350 million kilograms of food waste, up from 280 million the year before. That reduction translates to 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided, highlighting the environmental impact of smarter supply chain planning.

While helping customers cut waste, RELEX also made measurable progress within their own operations. In early 2025, the company secured a €10 million green revolving credit facility with Nordea Bank to support sustainability-linked projects, demonstrating the connection between RELEX's financial strength and environmental commitments. RELEX reported a 9.9% year-over-year reduction in their own emissions intensity, nearly doubling their annual target, a result driven by ongoing efforts to operate more efficiently. In 2024, the company also maintained 100% renewable electricity usage across all offices and co-location data centers and continued to make progress in areas such as energy use and travel-related emissions.

"Our technology has helped customers reduce food waste by as much as 40%, while also cutting emissions in meaningful, measurable ways," said Johanna Småros, Co-founder and Chief Sustainability Officer at RELEX Solutions. "We believe transparency and accountability are essential for real progress, and we're committed to supporting our customers, teams, and communities as we work together toward a more sustainable future."

RELEX also expanded their CO2 Analytics capabilities, which help companies track, reduce, and report the CO2 emissions of purchased goods a major driver of emissions in retail. As new regulations emerge and pressure mounts to improve emissions reporting, tools like CO2 Analytics are becoming essential.

The tool automatically combines available emissions data with existing supply chain information, giving companies the insights they need to identify emissions hotspots, evaluate trade-offs, and make more sustainable decisions across sourcing, inventory, and transportation.

Suomalainen Kirjakauppa, Finland's largest book retailer, recently adopted CO2 Analytics to support their sustainability goals and improve emissions reporting across their supply chain, demonstrating how RELEX technology can enable actionable progress at the customer level.

The RELEX unified supply chain and retail planning platform is trusted by leading retailers and manufacturers to improve demand forecasting, inventory optimization, promotions, space planning, and more, helping reduce both costs and environmental impact.

As the needs of customers and the planet evolve, RELEX will continue to innovate-helping businesses build smarter, more sustainable supply chains.

To learn more about RELEX's sustainability efforts and technology, visit our sustainability page.

